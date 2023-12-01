Fuzzbees 3444 Main Hwy #2
Food
Sandwiches
- Fuzzbee$12.95
Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, Sesame Sticks, Vegenaise/Curry, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing
- Fuzzbee Burger$12.95
Beyond Burger, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing (Served on a Multi-Grain Roll)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Vegenaise & Alfalfa Sprouts
- Tuna Sandwich$12.95
Homemade Albacore White Tuna Salad, Tomatoes, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing
Salads
- Garden Avocado Salad$10.95
Avocado, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Chick Peas, Walnuts, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing
- Tuna Salad Salad$12.95
Homemade Albacore White Tuna Salad, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots,Walnuts, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Alfalfa Sprouts & House Dressing
- Caprése Salad$12.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce & Balsamic Glaze
- Caesar salad$12.95Out of stock
Romaine, kale, sesame sticks, parmesan cheese, & house dressing
- Rainbow Salad$14.95
Red Cabbage, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Blueberries, Onions, Chick Peas, Feta Cheese, Sesame Sticks & House Dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$12.95
Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Olive Oil, Lemon & Spices
Toast
- Avocado Toast$10.95
Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Alfalfa Sprouts & Seasoning
- Smoked Salmon Toast$12.95
Smoked Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Alfalfa Sprouts
- Caprése Toast$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil & Pesto
- PBB / ABB/ NUTELLA Toast$7.95
Peanut Butter or Almond Butter, Banana, Honey & Coconut Flakes
- Hummus Toast$8.95
Açaí
Bowls
Desserts
Snacks
Beverages
Smoothies
- Piña Colada$8.95
Coconut Milk, Vanilla Yogurt, Pineapple, Bananas
- Green Monster$8.95
Apple Juice, Pineapple, Avocado & Spinach
- Berry Blast$8.95
Apple Juice, Vanilla Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Bananas
- Mango Breeze$8.95
Mango, Coconut Water & Banana
- Chocolate Banana$8.95
Oat Milk, Banana & Cacao Powder
- Peanut Butter Lover$8.95