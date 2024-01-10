FUZZIES - Elektra at Peabody Heights Brewery
BURGERS
- THE O.G. FUZZ$15.50
The burger that started it all! Double patty, American cheese, 'Static Sauce, razor thin iceberg, tomato, dill pickles
- THE FUZZY$15.00
our SIGNATURE double patty with American cheese, dill pickles, & 'Static Sauce'
- HOT FUZZ$16.00
double patty, fruitwood bacon, spicy pimento cheese, pepper jelly, 'Sweet Fury Pickles'
- BASIC B$11.00
single patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickles
- PLAINY JANIE$10.00
single patty, American cheese
- PUP PATTY$4.00
Got a hungry pup? Hook them up with a burger patty. We use local, all natural, dry-aged beef.
THE OTHERS
FRIES
FUZZIES - Elektra Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 877-5519
Open now • Closes at 8PM