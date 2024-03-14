Fysh Bar & Grill - Port Orange (new)
Food Menu
Teezers & Wings
- Beach Lovers' Kabob$24.99
Beef Tenderloin, Lobster Pepper Medley and Red Onions Grilled, Served on a Bed of Rice Pilaf Topped with Hulu Sauce
- Carribean Calamari$18.99
Hand Breaded Calamari Lightly Fried and served with Our Homemade Marinara
- Polynesian Island Shrimp$15.99
Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in our Signature T's Thai Sauce
- Mahi Mahi Stix$17.99
- Island Conch$17.99
Fresh Bahamian Conch Served with Our Signature Calypso
- Swamp Nuggets$16.99
- Loaded Pretzel$15.99
- Southern Pickles$11.99
- Mexican Nachos$11.99
- Bermuda Triangles$11.99
- Buffalo Wings$15.99+
Deep-Fried with Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, XXX. BBU or Italian Garlic
- Tennessee Whiskey Wings$16.99+
- Carolina BBQ Wings$16.99+
Nautical Bar
- Shrimp Cocktail (5)$15.99
Five Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$16.99
Shell on Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
- Middle Neck Clams$10.99+
Served on the Half Shell with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
- The Rocks$17.99Out of stock
Five Scallops on the Half Shell Topped with Blue Crab Stuffing and Drizzled with Champagne Cream Sauce ›
- Fysh Shooters (Each)$4.99
Oyster and Shrimp Sailor Sauce
- Seafood Tower$149.99+
Maine Lobster, King Crab, Snow Crab Jumbo Shrimp and House Ovsters Served on Ice with Our Zest
- Baja Oysters$17.99Out of stock
Six -resh At antic Ovstersodec with Jalapenos, Chili, Siracha Seasonings. Cheddar and Mozzarell. Cheese
- House Oysters$16.99+
- Canadian Boil$34.99
1 ¼ lbs of Snow Crab and Egg
- Alaskan King Boil$129.99
1 lb of King Crab Legs and Egg
- Bar Harbour Boil$65.99
Maine Lobster, Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, and Egg
- Snow Crab 1/2 lb$14.99
- Snow Crab 1 lb$24.99
- Whole Lobster$29.99
- Lobster Tail$19.99
- King Crab 1/2 lb$59.99
- King Crab 1 lb$129.99
- Today's House Virginia Oysters$16.99+
- Blue Point$21.99+
- Indian River Oysters$21.99+
- Kusshi$21.99+
- Kumamoto$21.99+
Garden Greens
- Garden Salad$9.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber
- Classic Caesar Salad$9.99
- Asian Ahi Tuna Salad$19.99
Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
- Jamaican Jerk Mahi Salad$17.99
Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
- Scottish Highlander$18.99
- Seafood Cobb$23.99
Fysh Platters
- Beer Battered Shrimp Platter$17.99
Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
- Chicken Tender Platter$14.99
Served with Honey Mustard or BBO
- Fysh 'N' Chips$17.99
Served with Tartar Sauce
- Admiral's Platter$28.99
Ipswitch Clams, Beer Battered Haddock, Shrimp and Conch Fritters
- Key West Coconut Shrimp Platter$18.99
Served with Sweet Orange Marmalade Sauce
- South Beach Platter$21.99
Jumbo Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Shrimp and Onion Rings
Locos Tacos
- Mahi Tacos (3)$16.99
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flou Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
- Chicken Tacos (3)$14.99
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
- Carne Asada Tacos (3)$15.99
Served Griled or Backened Over Saw on Four Tortillas with Mixed Cheese. Picante Aioli and Our Cilantro Jalapeno and Onion Salsa
- Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)$19.99
Served Over Asian Slaw on Crisov Homemade Wontor Shells Topped with Mandarin Oranges and Yuki Sauce
- Northern Salmon Tacos (3)$16.99
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Jaw on Flou Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Ou Homemade Cilantro Jalapeno and Union Salsa
- Asian Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.99
Subs/Sandwiches/Wraps
- Shrimp Po Boy Sub$17.99
Homemade New England Lobster Salad, Lettuce and Tomato Wrapped in a Soft Spinach Tortilla
- Gator Po Boy$18.99
Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce
- Meatball Sub$14.99
Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce
- Philly Cheese Sub$14.99
Seared una Steak Marinated in Our Sweet Sesame Sov Sauce Served Over Asian Slaw, Alta Sprouts, and Avocado Drizzle with Eel Sauce on a Kaiser Roll
- Mahi Sandwich$16.99
Fresh Mahi Filet Grilled or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll with Tartar Sauce
- Fysh Caesar Wrap
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Romano Cheese Wrapped in a flour or Spinach tortilla
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Fried or Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce. Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll
- Kentucky Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Sprouts and Spinach lopped with Smoked Gouda and Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll
- Asian Ahi Tuna Sandwich$18.99
Grilled Chicken Topped with Sprouts, Bacon Strips, Swiss Cheese and Avocado Drizzled with a Chimichurri Sauce Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll
- Fysh Reuben$18.99
Thinly Sliced Turkey Topped with Smoked Gouda Avocado. Bacon. Lettuce. omato and Union Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce on Swirled Rye
- The Double Decker$14.99
Fried Jumbo Chicken Strips Chopped, Topped with Fried Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes Served or 1 a Hoagie Drizzled with Our Sweet Créole Mustard Sauce
- The Fysh Burger$12.99
Half Pound Angus Beef Grilled Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll
- Cattleman's Smash Whiskey Burger$16.99
Half Pound of Angus Beef Stuffed with Gorgonzola and Seasoned with Rosemary Topped with Provolone Server on a kaiser Ro
- Doggie Chicken$3.99
- Doggie Burger$4.99
Entrees
- Sunset Salmon$22.99
- Tequila Sunrise Grouper$34.99
- Fisherman's Catch$15.99
- Swordfish Rockfeller$29.99
- Catch of The Day
- Land & Sea$55.99
8 oz. USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet and Lobster ai
- Big Mama's Pot Roast$21.99
- Polynesian Chicken$22.99
Two Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts in Huli Huli Sauce Topped with Fresh Grilled Pineapple and Scallions
- Ribeye Scampi$37.99
- Volcano Filet$42.99
- Chicken Marsala$23.99
Sides
- $$ DINNER SALAD$4.99
- $$ Side Caesar Salad$5.99
- $$ Fries$4.99
- $$ Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- $$ Onion Rings$4.99
- $$ Penne Pasta$4.99
- $$ Angel Hair$4.99
- $$ Fettuccine$4.99
- $$ Fire Roasted Potatoes$4.99
- $$ Broccoli$4.99
- $$ Seasonal Vegetables$4.99
- $$ Black Beans and Rice$4.99
- $$ Slaw$4.99
- $$ Fresh Fruit$4.99
- $$ Rice Pilaf$4.99
- $$ Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.99
- $$ Sauce 2oz$0.99
- $$ Sauce 4oz$1.99
Pasta
- New Smyrna Pasta$23.99
Grilled Chicken, Shallots, Sun Dried Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach and Roasted Garlic ossed with Penne Pasta in White Wine Garlic Sauce Topped with Goat Cheese
- Maine Lobster Ravioli$29.99
Gourmet Kavioll Stutted with Lobster and Cheese loppec with Our Homemade Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
- Treasures of the Sea$48.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Lobster Tail and Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
- Mahi Francese$29.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Tossed with Linguini In Our Creamy Alfredo Sauce
- Shrimp and Scallop Scampi$29.99
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Red Peppers and Red Onions Tossed with Linguini in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
- Mussels White Wine$29.99Out of stock
Sautéed Mussels, Shallots, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoke Sausage Tossed with Linguine in Our Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
- Creole Chicken Alfredo$23.99
Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Over Linguini in Our Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce
16" Pizza
Pizza Bombers
Sushi
Sushi Teezers
- Cajun Seared Tuna Tataki$16.99
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
- Fysh Carpaccio$14.99
- Fysh Poppers$14.99
- Pineapple Seaweed Salad$6.99
- Sashimi Appetizer$17.99
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
- Sushi Appetizer$15.99
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
- Sushi Rice$5.99
- Fysh Lollipops$14.99
- Sushi Sandwich$13.99
- Hawaiian Poke$18.99
- Tuna Nachos$14.99
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$8.50
Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado 1/O with Masago
- Spider Roll$12.99
Smoked Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese I/0
- Salmon Roll$9.99
Tempura Style Roll with Fresh Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Cucumber I/0 Topped with Sesame Seeds Served with a Side of Ee Sauce
- Eel Roll$10.99
Eel with Cucumber I/O Topped with Eel Sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Fresh Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber I/O with Wasabi Tobiko
- JB Roll$8.99
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, and Avocado I/O
- Veggie Roll$10.99
Avocado, Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber and Takuar Wrapped in Full Sov Paper with a Side of Ginger Sauce
- Tuna Roll$15.99
Fresh Tuna and Avocado I/O
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.50
Specialty Rolls
- Dynamite Roll$13.99
- Sid Roll$14.99
Fresh Tuna, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/U lopped with Eel, Avocado, Masago
- Smokin Salmon$13.99
Tempura Stvle Roll with Eel, Jalapenos and Avocado I/C Served with Sweet Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Crazy Fysh Roll$15.99
Fresh Tuna, Yamagobo and Cilantro I/0 Topped with Masago Served with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$13.99
Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna, Masago, and Tempura Flakes
- Sweet Tail Roll$13.99
Lobster Tempura, Cucumber and Asparagus I/O with Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Lobster Salad
- Pirate Roll$13.99
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna Drizzled with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Kimchi Sauce and Tempura Flakes
- Volcano Roll$15.99
Spicy Tuna, , Sushi Shrimp, Yamagobo, Avocado, Jalapenos and habanero Masago served Fried with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.99
Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Masago
- Lemon Pepper Salmon Roll$14.99
Lump Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago 1/C Topped with Fresh Tuna Served with Eel Sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$13.99
Spicy luna, Cilantro and Yamagobo I/ lopped witt Hamachi. Avocado. Sliced Jalaneno and Wasabi Tobiko Served with Sriracha Sauce
- Hot Samurai Roll$14.99
Lump Crab, Cucumber and Avocado I/0 Covered with Baked Mahi. Blue Crab, and Spic Mayo Mixture, Topped with Habanero Masago Served with a Side of Eel Sauce
- Carrot Parrot Roll$14.99
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado I/0 Topped with Spicy Tuna Drizzled with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce with Black Tobiko
- Mardi Gras Roll$14.99
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado 1/O Topped with Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
- Rainbow Roll$13.99
Fresh Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado and Shrimp Wrapped with Cucumber, Drizzled with Ponzu
Sushi & Sashimi
Boats
Gelato/Sorbet
Flavor/Topping
- Banana$4.99+
- Cherry Almond Chocolate Chip$4.99+
- Chocolate$4.99+
- Chocolate Chip$4.99+
- Birthday Cake$4.99+
- Coconut$4.99+
- Cookies & Cream$4.99+
- Coffee Chocolate Chip$4.99+
- Hazelnut$4.99+
- Hazelnut Chocolate Crunch$4.99+
- Lemon$4.99+
- Lemon Pie$4.99+
- Mango Sorbet$4.99+
- Mint$4.99+
- Peanut Butter Cup$4.99+
- Pistachio$4.99+
- Passion Fruit$4.99+
- Rasberry$4.99+
- Salted Caramel$4.99+
- Straciatella (vanilla w/ chocolate shavings)$4.99+
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99+
- Tiramisu$4.99+
- Vanilla$4.99+
- Vanilla Apple Crisp$4.99+
- Wh. Choc Raspberry Chip$4.99+
- Spumoni$4.99+
- Strawberry$4.99+
- Maple Butter Pecan$4.99+
- Italian Espresso$4.99+
Grab N Go's
Desserts
Cheesecakes
- Apple Crumble$10.99
- Banana Cheesecake$10.99
- Butterscotch Cheesecake$10.99
- Banana Pudding$10.99
- Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake$10.99
- Boston Creame Chessecake$10.99
- Brownie Explosion$10.99
- Caramel Bourbon Cheesecake$10.99
- Choc Chip Cookie Cheesecake$10.99
- Chocolate Peanut Butter$10.99
- Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake$10.99
- Cookies and Cream Cheesecake$10.99
- Crème Brûlée$10.99
- Eclair Cheesecake$10.99
- Fudge Sundae Cheescake$10.99
- Key Lime Cheesecake$10.99
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$10.99
- New York Cheesecake$10.99
- Oreo Cheesecake$10.99
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake Special$10.99
- Plain No Sugar Cheesecake$9.99
- Raspberry Whit Chocolate Cheesecake$10.99
- Reeses Cheesecake$10.99
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$10.99
- Smores Cheesecake$10.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake$10.99
- Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake$10.99
- Turtle Cheesecake$10.99
- Whole Cheesecake$79.99
- Lemon Blueberry$10.99
Cakes
Misc Desserts
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Specialty Coffees Drinks
Wood Carvings
- 3 Post Pelican Brown$55.00
- 3 Post Pelican White$55.00
- Sting Ray Stack$320.00
- 5 Turtle Stack$320.00
- Mermaid Stack$320.00
- Octopus Stack$320.00
- Double Dolphin$95.00
- Triple Dolphin$95.00
- Pelican Post Brown$38.00
- Pelican Post White$38.00
- Pelican Post Batik$38.00
- Sleeping Pelican Brown$45.00
- Sleeping Pelican Painted$45.00
- Sleeping Pelican White$45.00
- Wine Holder - Duck$30.00
- Wine Holder - Mermaid$30.00
- Wine Holder - Dolphin$30.00
- Wine Holder - Turtle$30.00
- Tall Seahorse White$130.00
- Tall Seahorse Brown$130.00
- Tall Seahorse Batik$130.00
- Short Seahorse Batik$45.00
- Short Seahorse White$45.00
- Blue Turtle Ring$110.00
- White Fish Ring$110.00
- Blue and White Ship Wheel$32.00
- Blue and White Anchor$26.00
- Painted Tuna$75.00
- Painted Sailfish$75.00
- Painted Mahi$75.00
- Whitewash Sailfish$75.00
- Whitewash Mahi$75.00
- Flying Pelican White$55.00
- Flying Pelican Brown$55.00
- Surfboard "Always Happy Hour"$30.00
- Surfboard "Just One More"$30.00
- Surfboard "We Don't Skinny Dip"$30.00
- Surfboard "Tiki Bar"$30.00
- Surfboard "Group Therapy"$30.00
- Surfboard "Another Day in Paradise"$30.00
- Surfboard "Welcome" with drink glasses$30.00
- Surfboard "Shipfaced"$30.00