G-Love 1615 NW 21st Ave.
Little Things
- The Crusty Avocado
coco-blackspice seed mix, tamari-yuzu, lemon, ahi tuna, caviar$20.00
- The Crusty Avocado (Vegan)
coco-blackspice seed mix, tamari-yuzu, lemon$10.00
- Fingerling Potatoes
creme fraiche dip, basil oil, citrus trout roe$11.00
- Focaccia di Formaggio
provolone, rosemary, sea salt, calabrian chile blaster$13.00
- Fresh Beets
cardamom crunch, preserved citrus yogurt, goat cheese snow$12.00
- Portobello Mushroom
Balsamic, Fennel Oil, Mint$10.00
Cold Goods
- Apple Salad
honey crisp apple, asian pear, goat cheese, tahin mango, citrus vinaigrette, black hazelnuts$18.00
- Ensalata Bomba
baby lettuces, apple vinaigrette, avocado, apple relish, aged gouda$21.00
- Crunchmaster Crisp
japanese vinaigrette, charred cabbage, crispy shallot + garlic, toasted hazelnuts, asparagus$21.00
Hot Stuff
- Grilled Broccolini
hazelnut tahini, harissa aioli, ras el hanout, mango$19.00
- Asparagus a la Plancha
miso-lemon hollandaise, cured egg yolk, crispy potato$18.00
- Alaskan Halibut
olive oil poached, smoked buttermilk, sun-dried tomato tapenade, grilled endive$26.00
- Lavender Pork
yellow curry, hazelnut salsa macha, snap peas$25.00
- Fried Chicken
avocado ranch$16.00