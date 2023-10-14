G & P Pizzeria 692 Raymond Rd, Chester, NH 03036
Soup & Salad
Soup Du Jour
Our soups are made from scratch in small batches and served piping hot with crackers.
Tossed Salad
A mix of iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber red onion, green peppers, & kalamata olives. Make it a "Greek Salad" by adding feta
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons & parmesan cheese in creamy Ceasar dressing
Chef Salad
A traditional tossed salad topped with a roll of fresh cold cuts- roast beef, Carolina smoked turkey, Virginia smoked ham, & American cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine, iceberg & baby spinach loaded with vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced apples, roasted sunflower seeds, hard-boiled eggs, kalamata olives, crumbled blue cheese & crispy bacon
Aki's Village Salad
A delicious salad made up of vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, green peppers, & fresh parsley all tossed in Greek EVOO and topped with a big chunk of imported Feta cheese from the Greek islands. (This salad has no lettuce)
Spinach Salad
Sweet dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, crispy bacon, gala apple slices, red onions, and vine ripened tomatoes over a bed of baby spinach. Pairs best with our Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Dessert
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
4 Layer Carrot Cake
Bailey's Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
NY Cheesecake
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake
Peanut Butter Cake
Tiramisu
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake Bomb
Red Velvet Cake
Coconut Cake
oreo mousse cake
guava cake
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buttery white bread, with American cheese, served with french fries
Kids Tendies
Three chicken tenders served with french fries
Kids Mac
Elbows tossed in our homeade mac 'n cheese blend topped with Ritz cracker bread crumbs in the oven
Kids BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with mayo on toasted white bread. Served with fries
Kids Pasta
Choice of spaghetti or penne, butter or sauce, and choice of meatballs
Plates
Chicken Tender Plate
Served with a side of french fries and onion rings
Buffalo Tender Plate
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch, fresh celery and carrots, french fries and onion rings
Fish N' Chips
Our haddock is hand battered to order and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with lemon wedges, tartar sauce, a side of coleslaw, french fries and onion rings
Chicken Wing Plate
Choose from: Plain, Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Kicking Bourbon or Garlic Parmesan. Served with french fries and onion rings
Sides
Side Tossed Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Spinach & Feta Salad
Hand-Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Rice
Sauteed Pepper, Onion & Mushroom Medley
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
Greek Dressing Jar
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Steak Tips
Side Meatballs
Side Coleslaw
Side Tuna
Garlic Bread
Side Small Sub Roll
Side Pita Bread
Small Dough Ball
Large Dough Ball
Extra Side Sauce
Burgers
Cowboy Burger
Onions Sautéed in A1 sauce, topped with bacon & melty american cheese
Brooklyn Burger
Sauerkraut, pastrami, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Cannonball BBQ Burger
Crispy fried onions, Virginia smoked ham, romaine, bacons strips & swiss cheese smothered in Cannonball BBQ sauce
Philly Burger
Crispy bacon, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with sharp cheddar cheese
Cheeseburger
A plain burger, with american cheese
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomato, romaine lettuce & ranch dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, fresh tomato, buffalo sauce & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Crispy Mediterranean Haddock Wrap
Battered-to-order & deep-fried haddock, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, red onions, lettuce & our house creamy Greek dressing
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, whole cranberries & walnuts
Crispy Chipotle Chili Chicken
Fried chicken, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce & chipotle chili aioli
Greek Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil
Sandwiches
Pastrami Reuben
Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing sandwiched between two thick slices of rye bread
Turkey Bacon Melt
Turkey, crispy bacon strips, sliced tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on sourdough bread
Tuna Melt
House-made tuna salad topped with sliced tomato, onions & swiss cheese on sourdough bread
French Dip
Au Jus soaked beef topped with swiss cheese & horseradish mayonnaise. Served on a baguette with a side of warm au jus for dipping
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled chicken or hand-pounded fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, swiss cheese & chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll
Haddock Reuben
Fried Haddock, cole slaw, tartar sauce, tomato & romaine lettuce on a ciabatta roll
Turkey Club
Triple thick sandwich with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings
Cheeseburger Club
Triple thick sandwich with juicy hamburger topped with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings
Gyro
Grilled gyro meat with tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & lettuce wrapped up in a toasty pita
Pesto sandwich
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil pesto on a baguette
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw served on a ciabatta roll
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Buttery sourdough bread, with American Cheese and vine-ripened tomatoes
Hot Subs
Steak N' Cheese Sub
Shaved steak & melty american cheese
Steak Bomb Sub
Our traditional steak 'n cheese with cooked peppers, onions, mushrooms & salami
Steak Tip Sub
Steak tips cooked to your taste & sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms
Chicken Parm Sub
Deep-fried chicken tenders topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Deep-fried eggplant topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese
Meatball Parm Sub
Savory meatballs topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese
BLT Sub
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Hot Pastrami Sub
Hot Pastrami, swiss cheese, and deli mustard
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Hand-tossed buffalo tenders, as a sub
Chicken Finger Sub
chicken tenders, as a sub
Hamburger Sub
Burger cooked to your liking, with choice of cheese, and condiments
Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese Sub
Virginia Smoked Ham & American Cheese
Turkey Sub
Carolina Smoked Turkey
Roast Beef Sub
Rare Old Neighborhood Roast Beef
Tuna Sub
White tuna, smothered in mayo, with celery
Vegetarian Sub
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, green pepper, fresh mushroom & EVOO
Italian Sub
Hot ham, Mortadella, Salami, & Provolone Cheese
American Sub
American Cheese, Ham, and Mortadella
Calzones
Chipotle Chicken Calzone
Fried chicken, bacon, pizza cheese, & chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fried buffalo chicken tenders and pizza cheese with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Steak N' Cheese Calzone
Shaved steak & American cheese
Steak Bomb Calzone
Our traditional steak & cheese with cooked peppers, onions, mushrooms & salami
Meatball Parm Calzone
Savory meatballs with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Chicken Parm Calzone
Crispy fried chicken tenders with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese
Eggplant Parm Calzone
Hand-cut and breaded eggplant with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Crispy fried chicken tenders, virginia smoked ham, BBQ sauce & pizza cheese
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Virginia Baked Ham & American Chese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Fried Chicken, Virginia Baked Ham, & Swiss Cheese
Italian Calzone
Hot ham, Mortadella, Salami, & Provolone Cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone
Grilled chicken, broccoli, & alfredo
BYO Calzone
Appetizers
Pesto Flatbread
A Flatbread crust, with pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a balsamic glaze.
Spinach Pie
Flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough stuffed with our secret spinach & feta recipe. Served hot and crispy
French Fry
Sweet Potato Fry
Cheesy Bacon Fry
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks
Served with homeade marinara for dipping
Jalapeno Poppers
A delightfully spicy treat. Served with homeade marinara for dipping
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homeade marinara for dipping
Deep Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
Served with Shannon's Secret Sauce
Rotisserie Wings
Served by the piece! Choose from: Plain, Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Kicking Bourbon or Garlic Parmesan.
Hand Tossed Buffalo Tenders
Served with celery, carrots, & choice of blue cheese or ranch for dipping
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Bavarian pretzels glazed with a garlic butter sauce & topped with chunky salt before being baked to perfection. Served with a homeade cheese sauce.
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Smashed Potato Pizza
Loaded with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, and an asiago, cheddar and mozzarella blend of cheeses
The Shepherd Pizza
A garlic and oil-based pizza with fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled goat cheese, fresh mozzarella & rosemary
G&P's Maple Pizza
Maple Cream Sauce, Italian sausage, crispy bacon & Virginia smoked ham topped with a NH maple drizzle
Dave & Lynn's Big Mac Pizza
Thousand Island, hamburg, diced white onion, pickle & shredded lettuce
House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, onion, green pepper, mushroom & kalamata olive
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried buffalo chicken tenders with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Old Nutfield Pizza
A garlic and oil-based pizza with marinated grilled chicken, sliced tomato & fresh mozzarella cheese, then garnished with fresh chopped basil
Greek Delight Pizza
Baby spinach, sliced tomato, fresh garlic & feta cheese
Margherita Pizza
A decadent sauceless pie with fresh chopped garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & crisp basil drizzled with balsamic glaze
Bite of Paradise Pizza
A Hawaiian-inspired pie based with BBQ sauce & topped with marinated grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized red onions & Virginia smoked ham
Veggie Supreme Pizza
Baby spinach, sliced tomato, mushroom, kalamata olive, green pepper, onion & broccoli
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, fried chicken tenders & Virginia baked ham
Bianca Oregano Pizza
A garlic and oil-based pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese & greek oregano
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, fresh broccoli florets & marinated grilled chicken
Meat Monster Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, hamburg, ham, salami, capicola & mortadella
Reuben Pizza
1000 island, pastrami, sauekraut, and swiss cheese
Entrees
Steak Tip Dinner
Marinated steak tips cooked on an open-flame grill. Choose 2 sides
Eggplant Parm DInner
Hand-Cut & Breaded Eggplant Topped & Baked with Mozzarella Cheese Served over Penne with House-Made Marinara
Chicken Parm Dinner
Hand-Pounded & breaded chicken cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and served over penne, topped with house-made marinara
Creamy Marsala
Penne tossed with homemade creamy marsala wine sauce with an abundance of fresh mushrooms, topped with shaved parmesan.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken served over a bed of homeade jasmine rice & grilled vegetables
Mac N' Cheese Dinner
Extra cheesy macaroni topped and baked with buttery cracker crumbs
Carbonara
Penne tossed with sauteed bacon and our homeade alfredo Sauce
Alfredo Penne Broccoli
Penne & broccoli tossed in house-made alfredo sauce
Lamb Shank
Slow Cooked, rosemary braised Lamb Shank, served with a red wine sauce, mashed potatoes, and choice of vegetable
Butternut Squash Ravioli
An autumn-inspired dish with a homeade maple cream sauce, candied walnuts & a NH maple syrup drizzle
New England Baked Haddock
Buttery Haddock topped with Ritz cracker crumbs and baked to crispy perfection. Choose 2 sides
1/2 Chicken
1/2 Chicken baked to a crisp perfection, with a Lemon Demi Sauce, served with mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Savory meatballs & spaghetti topped with house-made marinara sauce and shaved parmesan cheese
Chicken Pesto Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, then baked and served over creamy pesto penne. Finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and fresh chopped basil
Florentine Tortellini
Cheese Tortellini's in a creamy spinach and tomato Florentine sauce
Prime Rib Dinne
Cooked to your liking in an au ju, served with 2 sides
Pot Roast
Beef Pot Roast served with homemade mashed potatoes, carrots, and gravy.
1/2 Rack of Ribs
1/2 Rack of Fire Braised Pork Ribs, smothered in Cannonball BBQ sauce, served with homemade cornbread and coleslaw
Pasta
Penne or Spaghetti, with butter, sauce or alfredo