Shareables
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with either house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Fried Pickles$10.50
Tangy pickles dipped in a flavorful batter and fried to crispy perfection. Served with house-made chipotle ranch
- Gluten Free Mozzarella Spears$12.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Gluten Free Spears$11.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- House-Made Dipping Sauces
- Macho Nacho (Beef)$19.50
This one is meant for sharing! Fresh cooked tortilla chips and taco beef, refried beans, queso cheese, house-made pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapeños, and served with sour cream
- Macho Nacho (Chicken)$19.50
- Mozzarella Spears$9.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep-fried until golden brown. Served with our house-made marinara sauce
- Original Spears$8.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Pretzel Knots & Queso Cheese$12.00
Bavarian-style pretzel knots, freshly cooked and salted, served with white queso cheese dip!
- Signature Meatballs$15.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our house-made, hand-rolled, zesty meatballs covered in marinara and finished with Parmesan cheese, served with seasoned Italian-style bread
- Stuffed Pizza Sticks$10.50
Two of our classic pepperoni and cheese pizza sticks cooked to golden perfection, served with house-made pizza sauce
- Trio Dip Platter$13.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our house-made spinach artichoke dip, queso cheese, and fire-roasted salsa served with freshly cooked tortilla chips
Fresh Salads
- Southwest Chicken$14.00
Gluten-sensitive. Shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, sweet corn and black beans, house-made pico de gallo, fire braised chicken, topped with corn tortilla strips. Served with house-made chipotle ranch
- Michigan Chicken Apple$14.00
Gluten-sensitive. Romaine lettuce, candied walnuts, fire-braised chicken, feta cheese, craisins, and slices of granny smith apples. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Classic Antipasto$14.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Crisp shredded lettuce, mozzarella and swiss cheeses, salami, grape tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, croutons, and pepperoncinis. Served with house-made Italian dressing
- Cobb$14.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Gluten-sensitive. Romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fire-braised chicken, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and grape tomatoes. Served with house-made ranch
- Mediterranean$11.00
Gluten sensitive. Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, mild peppers, and feta cheese, served with our house-made Italian dressing!
Flatbreads
- Sweet & Savory$14.00
Fire-braised chicken, roasted red peppers, basil, mozzarella and feta cheeses, over herb infused olive oil. Finished with of sweet balsamic glaze
- Spinach Pesto$13.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Spinach, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and laced with rich creamy pesto
- Jalapeño Popper$14.00
If you like a little spice, this ones for you! Garlic herb cream cheese base, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, and smoked bacon
- The Fresh Caprese$12.50
Garlic butter base, fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes & garlic cloves, and finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Topped with fire-braised chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, and finished with our famous house-made ranch dressing
- BBQ Hawaiian$14.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. One of our best-selling flatbreads! Ham, smoked bacon, mozzarella, pineapple, and finished with BBQ sauce
Handhelds
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$15.00
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sautéed onions and green peppers, with melted white American cheese melted on top
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crisp fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce, finished with creamy cole slaw, and pickles
- The Basic Bird$15.00
Grilled chicken breast covered with melted Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Smokehouse Burger$15.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. 100% Angus beef, BBQ sauce, grilled sautéed onions, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Classic Burger$14.00
100% angus beef, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles
- Italian Sub$13.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Hard salami, smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, crisp lettuce and tomatoes, with house-made Italian dressing on the side
- Club Sub$13.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. A true G's Pizzeria classic! Natural turkey breast, smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Cranberry Turkey Pesto Sandwich$16.50
Gluten-sensitive. Made on gluten-free cauliflower bread, natural turkey breast, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, swiss cheese, baby spinach, and finished with pesto mayo
- Chicken Caprese Sub$15.00
Fire-braised chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, creamy pesto, sliced tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Southwest Wrap$13.00
Fire-braised chicken, flame roasted sweet corn and black beans, lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch
Sides
- Cole Slaw$3.50
- French Fries$4.00
- House Salad$5.00
- Caesar Salad$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
- French Onion Soup$6.00
- Sharon's Bread$8.00
Named after co-founder Sharon Galea, two slices of our house-made bread with garlic herb butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, then baked to bring them all together.
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.00
Entrées
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$17.00
Locally sourced fresh fettuccini noodles, with our creamy alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, and finished with Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Margherita Pesto Pasta$18.00
Grilled chicken breast covered with fresh mozzarella, rich creamy pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with balsamic glaze, over herb infused olive oil penne pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$17.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Crisp breaded chicken breast on top of our locally sourced fresh fettuccini noodles, with our house-made marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fire-braised chicken, onions, green peppers, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with house-made pico de gallo, lettuce, freshly cooked tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side
- Chicken Tenders$13.50
Light & crispy fried chicken tenders served with French fries, coleslaw, and our house ranch
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Classic pub-style fish & chips! Freshly hand battered wild caught cod, served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- House-Made Mac & Cheese$15.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Rich and creamy house-made mac & cheese! Made with five varieties of cheese, including a smoked gouda. Roasted with even more cheese and an Italian bread crumb crust
- Meatball Penne Marinara$16.50
Our house-made G's signature meatballs in a classic penne pasta, our house-made marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese
- Smoked BBQ Ribs$20.50
Tender St. Louis-styled pecan smoked ribs, brushed with our smoky BBQ sauce, served with french fries, and cole slaw
- Tortellini Chicken Bruschetta$17.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Cheese-filled tortellini in alfredo with grilled chicken breast, grape tomatoes, and finished with balsamic glaze and Parmesan
- Wet Burrito$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans, house-made taco beef, topped with enchilada sauce, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and house-made pico de gallo. Served with sour cream
Kid's Meals
Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizzas
- 10" GF Create Your Own Pizza$14.00
Gluten sensitive
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza$12.50
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza$15.50
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza$18.50
- 12" Half Specialty Pizza
- 14" Half Specialty Pizza
- 16" Half Specialty Pizza
- 12" Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza
- 14" Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza
- 16" Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza
- 10" GF Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza
Family Special
12" Pizzas
- 12" Super$22.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our supreme pizza! Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
- 12" Sicilian$22.50
A must-have pizza! Thin crust, light sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, and dried basil
- 12" Truffled Mushroom$22.50
Herb-infused olive oil sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, double serving of fresh mushrooms, and finished with truffle oil
- 12" Meat Lovers$22.50
All carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
- 12" Art's Veggie$22.50
Baby spinach, whole roasted garlic cloves, red onions, fire roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms
- 12" Godfather$22.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Fresh mozzarella, rustic pepperoni, roasted garlic, Italian sausage, mild peppers, and crushed red peppers
- 12" Pepperoni Pile Up$19.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Pepperonis piled to the sky! Classic style pepperoni, double serving of rustic pepperoni, and finished with dried basil
- 12" BBQ Chicken$19.50
Zesty BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, mozzarella, and flavorful red onion
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$19.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our savory buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and finished with house-made ranch dressing
- 12" Margherita$19.50
Chunks of fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes, finished with fresh basil leaves and herb-infused olive oil
- 12" Classic BLT$19.50
Our hand-tossed pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, roasted grape tomatoes, mayo, and fresh lettuce
- 12" Hawaiian$19.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. A classic crowd-pleaser! Ham, smoked bacon, and sweet pineapple
14" Pizzas
- 14" Super$25.50
Our supreme pizza! Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
- 14" Sicilian$25.50
A must-have pizza! Thin crust, light sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, and dried basil
- 14" Truffled Mushroom$25.50
Herb-infused olive oil sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, double serving of fresh mushrooms, and finished with truffle oil
- 14" Meat Lovers$25.50
All carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
- 14" Art's Veggie$25.50
Baby spinach, whole roasted garlic cloves, red onions, fire roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms
- 14" Godfather$25.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Fresh mozzarella, rustic pepperoni, roasted garlic, Italian sausage, mild peppers, and crushed red peppers
- 14" Pepperoni Pile Up$22.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Pepperonis piled to the sky! Classic style pepperoni, double serving of rustic pepperoni, and finished with dried basil
- 14" BBQ Chicken$22.50
Zesty BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, mozzarella, and flavorful red onion
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$22.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our savory buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and finished with house-made ranch dressing
- 14" Margherita$22.50
Chunks of fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes, finished with fresh basil leaves and herb-infused olive oil
- 14" Classic BLT$22.50
Our hand-tossed pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, roasted grape tomatoes, mayo, and fresh lettuce
- 14" Hawaiian$22.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. A classic crowd-pleaser! Ham, smoked bacon, and sweet pineapple
16" Pizzas
- 16" Super$29.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our supreme pizza! Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
- 16" Sicilian$29.50
A must-have pizza! Thin crust, light sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, and dried basil
- 16" Truffled Mushroom$29.50
Herb-infused olive oil sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, double serving of fresh mushrooms, and finished with truffle oil
- 16" Meat Lovers$29.50
All carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
- 16" Art's Veggie$29.50
Baby spinach, whole roasted garlic cloves, red onions, fire roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms
- 16" Godfather$29.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Fresh mozzarella, rustic pepperoni, roasted garlic, Italian sausage, mild peppers, and crushed red peppers
- 16" Pepperoni Pile Up$26.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Pepperonis piled to the sky! Classic style pepperoni, double serving of rustic pepperoni, and finished with dried basil
- 16" BBQ Chicken$26.50
Zesty BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, mozzarella, and flavorful red onion
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$26.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our savory buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and finished with house-made ranch dressing
- 16" Margherita$26.50
Chunks of fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes, finished with fresh basil leaves and herb infused olive oil
- 16" Classic BLT$26.50
Our hand-tossed pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, roasted grape tomatoes, mayo, and fresh lettuce
- 16" Hawaiian$26.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. A classic crowd-pleaser! Ham, smoked bacon, and sweet pineapple
Pizza of the Month
Pocket Pizzas
- Create Your Own Pocket Pizza$10.00
- Super Pizza Pocket$13.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our supreme pizza! Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
- Sicilian Pizza Pocket$13.00
A must-have pizza! Thin crust, light sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, and dried basil
- Truffled Mushroom Pizza Pocket$13.00
Herb-infused olive oil sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, double serving of fresh mushrooms, and finished with truffle oil
- Meat Lovers Pizza Pocket$13.00
All carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
- Art's Veggie Pizza Pocket$13.00
Baby spinach, whole roasted garlic cloves, red onions, fire roasted red peppers, and fresh mushrooms
- Godfather Pizza Pocket$13.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Fresh mozzarella, rustic pepperoni, roasted garlic, Italian sausage, mild peppers, and crushed red peppers
- Pepperoni Pile Up Pizza Pocket$11.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Pepperonis piled to the sky! Classic style pepperoni, double serving of rustic pepperoni, and finished with dried basil
- BBQ Chicken Pizza Pocket$11.00
Zesty BBQ sauce, fire-braised chicken, mozzarella, and flavorful red onion
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Pocket$11.00
Breaded chicken tossed in our savory buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and finished with house-made ranch dressing
- Margherita Pizza Pocket$11.00
Chunks of fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes, finished with fresh basil leaves and herb-infused olive oil
- Classic BLT Pizza Pocket$11.00
Our hand-tossed pizza crust topped with mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, roasted grape tomatoes, mayo, and fresh lettuce
- Hawaiian Pizza Pocket$11.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. A classic crowd-pleaser! Ham, smoked bacon, and sweet pineapple
10" GF Pizza
Pizza Pies
- Heman Pizza Pies Pocket$14.00
Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, bacon, and pizza sauce. Finished with another layer of our amazing crust, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese
- Ninja Turtle Pizza Pies Pocket$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and pizza sauce. Finished with another layer of our amazing crust, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese
- 12" Heman$25.00
Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, bacon, and pizza sauce. Finished with another layer of our amazing crust, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese
- 12" Ninja Turtle$25.00
Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and pizza sauce. Finished with another layer of our amazing crust, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese
Dessert
Beverages
Energy
20 oz. Bottle
Takeout Deals
Deals
Catering Menu (24hr Advanced Notice Required!!)
Starters - Catering
Salads - Catering
Pizza & Subs - Catering
Pasta - Catering
Beverages - Catering
G's Catering Package Deals
- 10 Person - G's Catering Package Deal$130.00
$13 per person. One pasta option, one salad option, two 14" two topping pizzas, g's spears, 10 cookies
- 20 Person - G's Catering Package Deal$250.00
$12.50 per person. Two pasta options, two salad options, four 14" two topping pizzas, g's spears, 20 cookies
- 30 Person - G's Catering Package Deal$360.00
$12 per person. Three pasta options, three salad options, six 14" two topping pizzas, g's spears, 30 cookies