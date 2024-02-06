G5 Brewing Company
Featured Items
- Chicken Wings$15.00
10 piece chicken wing and drumstick combo finished on the grill coated in your choice of house made buffalo, BBQ, truffle parmesan, Asian sweet & spicy sauce. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad (Large)$11.00
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
- Caesar Salad (Small)$6.00
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
FOOD
G1: Starters
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.00
White cheese curds fried golden brown served with chipotle ranch
- Bavarian Style Pretzel$12.00
Feshly baked pretzel served with a lager green chili cheese sauce, IPA mustard, corn nuts, and pickles
- Chicken Wings$15.00
10 piece chicken wing and drumstick combo finished on the grill coated in your choice of house made buffalo, BBQ, truffle parmesan, Asian sweet & spicy sauce. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Fries tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, truffle salt and parsley
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
House made chips and Texas salsa. Add Queso cheese sauce $3
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, shredded cheese with toast points
- Maryland Crab Cakes$14.00
2 crab cakes served w/ spring mix and a zesty tartar sauce
- Beer Battered Shrimp$15.00
5 house beer battered shrimp with house cocktail sauce
- Southern Cornmeal Fried Shrimp$15.00
5 southern cornmeal fried shrimp served with a zesty tartar sauce
- Surf's Up$26.00
5 beer battered shrimp with cocktail sauce and 2 Maryland crab cakes with a zesty tartar sauce
- Basket of Pub Chips$5.00
Our house-made pub chips with salt & vinegar
G2: Soups & Salads
- House Salad (Small)$6.00
Baby greens, Roma tomato, onion, carrot, cheese, crouton, choice of dressing. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
- House Salad (Large)$11.00
Baby greens, Roma tomato, onion, carrot, cheese, crouton, choice of dressing. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
- Caesar Salad (Small)$6.00
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
- Caesar Salad (Large)$11.00
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Add chicken $4 Add salmon $6
- Fall Harvest Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, brussel sprout leaves, gorgonzola, craisins, candied pecans, roasted butternut squash, cranberry vinaigrette, garnished with cinnamon/sugar pear chips
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Spring mix, diced tomato, green onion, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, diced ham, blue cheese crumbles
G3: Burgers & Sandwiches
- Burger of the Week (BOTW)$17.00
"Madam Rouge" 8oz ribeye patty, roasted red pepper garlic aioli, shredded radicchio, red onion, cheddar
- B.Y.O.B$14.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
- The Impossible Burger$16.00
A plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion. Add cheese $1.5
- The G5$14.00
Sliced ham, gruyere cheese, cranberry aioli, served warm on a pretzel bun
- G5 Hot Chicken$16.00
Crispy fried chicken marinated in a buttermilk buffalo sauce with creamy coleslaw and tomato
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow roasted pork, tossed in house bbq sauce, onion rings, coleslaw on a brioche bun
- California Chicken Club$17.00
Grilled marinated lemon/basil/garlic chicken breast, bacon, pickled red onion bruschetta, avocado spread, avocado aioli, lettuce. Served on a pretzel bun
G4: Entrees
- Beer Battered Chicken Tenders$15.00
Choice of side, house-made ranch dressing
- G5 Mac & Cheese$15.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce with Wisconsin bratwurst, grilled onion and chive
- Jambalaya$19.00
Chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage jambalaya over basmati rice, served with cornbread
- Asian Sweet Chili Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon served on a sticky rice tower with Asian stir fried veggies and a sweet chili sauce, garnished with cilantro
- Pan Seared Sirloin$27.00
8oz pan seared sirloin steak finished with a caramelized leek blue cheese compound butter, served with cheesy au gratin potatoes and pepper grilled asparagus.
G5: Pizza
- P.O.T.M$18.00
"Pizza of The Month” “Turkey Club” Ranch aioli base, mozzarella cheese, turkey, bacon topped with cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, ranch aioli drizzle
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch$17.00
Chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce on top of a ranch base and covered with cheese
- Meat Lovers$18.00
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, bacon
- Margherita$16.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic oil, fresh basil & balsamic syrup
- Build Your Own Pizza (B.Y.O.P)$13.00
Choice of base sauce; Veggies and Meats
- Half/Half BYO$13.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$17.00
House made BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onion, cheese
- Chicken Artichoke Bacon$18.00
Spinach & artichoke dip base, diced chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, ranch drizzle, parsley
Desserts
- Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
Served in a cast iron pan baked to order topped with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate drizzle
- Caramel Apple Crisp$10.00
Cinnamon simmered apples topped with an oat crumble, ice cream and a caramel drizzle
- Double Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie$12.00
Warm chocolate cookie with white chocolate morsels and macadamia nuts topped with vanilla bean ice cream, crushed white chocolate and chocolate drizzle
Kids Menu
Sides
Barrel-Aged Beer Releases
2023 Winter Barrel-Aged Release
- Holiday 4 Pack$60.00
Mixed variety pack of our 4 barrel-aged beer releases for winter 2023 My Shadow Sees Its Shadow 2023 My Shadow Sees Its Shadow Adjuncted Pulling Pins Sleepwalking Wookies
- Sleep Walkin' Wookies Bottle$15.00
- My Shadow Sees Its Shadow (2023) Bottle$15.00
- My Shadow Sees Its Shadow (Chocolate Macaroon) Bottle$15.00
- Pullin' Pins Bottle$15.00