Gables Juice Bar and Muscle Pizza
All Day Muscle Breakfast
Coffee
2% Cafe con leche
Cuban coffee with 2% milk
2% Cortadito
Cuban coffee with 2% milk ( smaller )
Colada
Double espresso
Americano
Double espresso half water
Protein cafe con leche
Cuban coffee, 2% milk, and protein of choice.
Iced cafe con leche
Cuban Coffee and milk on ice
Iced Americano
Main Menu
Wraps
Pica melt
Turkey picadillo & Cheese
Chicken Breast melt
Shredded Chicken breasts & Cheese
Dade
Turkey picadillo, rice, & cheese
Andy
Shredded chicken breasts, rice, & cheese
El Tony
Turkey Picadillo, Rice & Maduros
Zepol
Turkey Picadillo, Rice, Cheese & BBQ
Godfather
Turkey meatball, rice, & cheese
Meatball Melt
Turkey meatball & cheese
Tuna melt
Tuna & cheese
Veggie melt
Lettuce, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese.
The Funk
Turkey picadillo, rice, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, cilantro sauce, and hot sauce
Carlitos Way
Shredded chicken breast, rice, cheese, and soup of the day inside.
Doug
Turkey meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Chops
Chicken Chop
Shredded chicken breasts, rice, lettuce, and tomato
Turkey Picadillo Chop
Turkey picadillo, rice, lettuce, and tomato
Ryno chop
Turkey picadillo, egg white, rice, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Sweet Potato Turkey PIcadillo Chop
Sweet potato, turkey picadillo, and cheese
Sweet Potato Shredded Chicken Chop
Sweet potato, shredded chicken breasts , and cheese
Xtra Sauces
Pizza
Cheese
Pepo
Pepperoni
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
Jimmy
Shredded Chicken breasts with BBQ drizzle on top
Angel
Turkey picadillo
Mulato
Onions, Black olives, and mushrooms
Shelly
Lettuce, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, carrots, & tomatoes.
Que Bola
Turkey meatballs and cheese
Pamela
shredded chicken breasts
Dustin
Pepperoni, ham, & bacon
Back & Forth
Shredded chicken breats with cilantro sauce and hot sauce drizzle
Munchy
(No pizza sauce) Cheese with guava drizzle