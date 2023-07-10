Gables Juice Bar and Muscle Pizza

Popular Items

Dade

$10.65

Turkey picadillo, rice, & cheese

M.Benz

$9.00

Strawberry, Banana, & Pineapple

Doug

$10.75

Turkey meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

All Day Muscle Breakfast

All Day Muscle Breakfast

Dr. Bubbles English Muffin

$7.25

Eggwhite and cheese english muffin with your choice of topping.

Egg White Pancakes

$9.25

( Egg white, Oatmeal, Peanut Butter, and Milk Base)

Egg white WRAP favorites

$9.45

Egg white favorites in a WRAP

Egg white PLATE favorites

$9.45

Egg white favorites in a PLATE

Coffee

2% Cafe con leche

$2.95

Cuban coffee with 2% milk

2% Cortadito

$2.25

Cuban coffee with 2% milk ( smaller )

Colada

$2.50

Double espresso

Americano

$2.95

Double espresso half water

Protein cafe con leche

$4.95

Cuban coffee, 2% milk, and protein of choice.

Iced cafe con leche

$5.99

Cuban Coffee and milk on ice

Iced Americano

$5.99

Main Menu

Wraps

Pica melt

$10.65

Turkey picadillo & Cheese

Chicken Breast melt

$10.65

Shredded Chicken breasts & Cheese

Andy

$10.65

Shredded chicken breasts, rice, & cheese

El Tony

$10.65

Turkey Picadillo, Rice & Maduros

Zepol

$10.65

Turkey Picadillo, Rice, Cheese & BBQ

Godfather

$10.65

Turkey meatball, rice, & cheese

Meatball Melt

$10.65

Turkey meatball & cheese

Tuna melt

$10.65

Tuna & cheese

Veggie melt

$10.65

Lettuce, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese.

The Funk

$10.75

Turkey picadillo, rice, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, cilantro sauce, and hot sauce

Carlitos Way

$11.75

Shredded chicken breast, rice, cheese, and soup of the day inside.

Chops

Chicken Chop

$11.25

Shredded chicken breasts, rice, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Picadillo Chop

$11.25

Turkey picadillo, rice, lettuce, and tomato

Ryno chop

$12.25

Turkey picadillo, egg white, rice, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Sweet Potato Turkey PIcadillo Chop

$11.25

Sweet potato, turkey picadillo, and cheese

Sweet Potato Shredded Chicken Chop

$11.25

Sweet potato, shredded chicken breasts , and cheese

Xtra Sauces

Garlic Cilantro

$0.85

Honey Ginger

$0.85

Honey Dijon

$0.85

Curry

$0.85

Hot Sauce

$0.85

BBQ

$0.85

Mayo

$0.85

Spicy Mayo

$0.85

Olive Oil

$0.85

Balsamic Vinegar Dressing

$0.85

Pizza

Cheese

$11.99

Cheese

Pepo

$13.25

Pepperoni

Hawaiian

$13.25

Ham and pineapple

Jimmy

$13.25

Shredded Chicken breasts with BBQ drizzle on top

Angel

$13.25

Turkey picadillo

Mulato

$13.25

Onions, Black olives, and mushrooms

Shelly

$13.25

Lettuce, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, carrots, & tomatoes.

Que Bola

$13.25

Turkey meatballs and cheese

Pamela

$13.25

shredded chicken breasts

Dustin

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, & bacon

Back & Forth

$13.25

Shredded chicken breats with cilantro sauce and hot sauce drizzle

Munchy

$13.25

(No pizza sauce) Cheese with guava drizzle

Smoothies

Bentley

$9.00

Strawberry & Banana

Porche

$9.00

Mango & Banana

Pms

$9.00

Pineapple, Mango, & Strawberry

Veryberry

$9.00

Mixed berries

Over Rover

$9.00

Coconut water, Pineapple, Banana, & Ginger

Prostate of mind

$9.00

Avocado, Spinach, & Pineapple

Ferrari

$9.00

Strawberries

Shakes

Banana Shake

$9.00

Banana with 2% milk

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Strawberry with 2% milk

Mango Shake

$9.00

Mango with 2% milk

Pineapple Shake

$9.00

Pineapple with 2% milk

Elvis Shake

$9.00

Banana, Peanutbutter with 2% milk

Cubano Shake

$9.00

Cuban coffee, protein, with 2% milk

Veggie & Fruit Juices

Gabby's Green

$9.00

Spinach, apple, ginger, & cucumber

Ginger lemonade

$9.00

Apple, lime, & ginger

Mixed Veggie

$9.00

Carrot, beet, spinach, apple, & ginger

Ginger shot

$4.25

ginger & lime

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Green Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

Rebella's Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Nutella

$2.00

Chips

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$2.00

Sun Chips - French Onion

$2.00

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$2.00

Sun Chips - Original

$2.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Shredded Chicken breasts

$5.50

Side of Turkey Picadillo

$5.50

Side of Sweet potato

$5.50

Side of maduros

$5.50

Side of meatballs

$5.50