Gabriela: Filipina Kantina 2750 Park Ave
Kahon
- Brisket Kaldareta$17.00
beef and tomato stew of peppers, carrots, thai chilis, onion, garlic, bay leaves and paté
- Lechon$15.00Out of stock
cebu-style roasted and basted pork belly with crispy skin
- Chicken Adobo$14.00
sweet + savory filipino classic with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, bay leaves, + peppercorn
- Tofu$14.00
soaked in vinegar, breaded in cornstarch, deep-fried, and tossed in a garlicky sweet soy sauce
Noche Buena: order by 12/18 || available for pick up 12/23+24 only
- Noche Buena Package$120.00Out of stock
Available for pickup: December 23rd and 24th from 12pm-4pm. Lechon Roll, Arroz Valenciana, Pan de Sal, and Bibingka for 6 people **Please disregard pick up day and time when checking out. Selecting "ASAP" will allow us to see your order immediately, and we will prepare it for the time you select below.**
Pastries
- Pandesal$2.50+
soft, airy, + buttery roll coated in bread crumbs
- Ensaymada$3.50+
soft brioche pastry coated in butter, sugar, and cheese for a perfect sweet and savory treat
- Spanish Bread$3.50Out of stock
Butter, brown sugar, and breadcrumbs
- Ube Pandesal$3.50Out of stock
- Ube Sugar Cookie$3.50+
Soft + chewy: as delicious as you would expect it to be
- ube malasada$5.00Out of stock
Chicharon
Sides
- Arroz Valenciana (Rice)$4.00
rice cooked with coconut milk, tomato, peas, carrots, and onions
- Mais (Corn)$4.00
street corn off the cob with house-made garlic aioli
- Ensalada (Tomato Salad)$4.00
cherry tomatoes, onions, parsley, and house vinaigrette. contains fish sauce. vegan option available.
- Patatas$4.00
fried redskin potatoes with garlic and red pepper
- Garlic Rice$4.00
- White Rice$4.00Out of stock