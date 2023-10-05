Popular Items

Jim White

$14.00

Black beans, brown rice, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, fresh avocado, Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla

Tempeh Ruben

$14.00

Seasoned Tempeh, house kraut, tangy aioli, greens, grilled cheese on house rye. Served with Michigan made potato chips.

Gaia Cookie

$5.50

GAIA CAFE - FOOD

STARTERS

Mediterranean Plate

$11.00

Hummus, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, sliced cucumber, toasted bread points, and corn chips

Japanese Miso Soup

$5.00

Mushroom, scallion, tofu

Miso Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, crispy bread, kalamata olives, red onion, parmesan cheese, and lemon miso dressing

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

ENTREE

Paul Collins Cuban

$14.00

Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.

Mex Brex

$12.00

Black beans, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, cheese, scallions, sour cream, and Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla

Pesto Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Cashew kale pesto, Monterey Jack Cheese, side of toast and salsa.

Mean Green Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.

Veggie Stash

$15.00

Assorted steamed veggies, redskin potato or brown rice, garlic, ginger and tamari. Topped with cheese, scallions, and sour cream.

Cornbread French Toast

$12.00

With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup

Specialty French Toast

$13.00

EPT

$11.00

Two eggs your way, Potatoes your way, toast your way

Stuffed Tortilla

$13.00

Hummus, cauliflower tabouli, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and miso sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with corn tortilla chips and Gaia salsa.

Grilled Cheese Tortilla

$13.00

Michigan monterey cheese, feta, tomato, red onion, spinach, house chimichurri, avocado

Specialty Sammy

$14.00

SIDES

Potatoes Your Way

$6.00

Plain, Ricks, honey harissa, mediterranean

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Seasoned Tempeh/Tofu

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Wilted Seasoned Greens

$5.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Corn Bread

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

House Kraut

$2.00

GRAB N GO

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Gaia Salsa

$5.00

Gaia Cookie

$5.50

Vegan Gaia Cookie

$5.50

Loaf of Corn Bread

$7.00

Strawberry Oat Bar

$4.00

Vegan Chai Blondie

$3.50Out of stock

Discount Cookies

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Fresh Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Chai

$5.00

Steamer

$5.00
$3.00

All of our teas are from Golden Hour Farm, a local farm in Jenison, MI. *All Herbal Tea's Morning: Nettle-Peppermint-Violet-Oats Afternoon: Tulsi-Anise Hyssop Fennel-Catnip-Chamomile Evening: Lemonbalm-Scullcap-Lavender-Oats Immune Boon Chai: Changa- Turkey Tail Tulsi-Ashwagandha-Elderberry Gingrer-Nigella-AJI Amarillo-Fennel-Spicebush Full Moon June: Nettle-Tulsi-Oats-Violet Holy Basil

Iced Tea

$3.00
$9.00

Get in your greens for the day with popeye power! Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots

$9.00

Help digestion with a punch of citrus Ingredients: Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Carrot, Tumeric

$9.00

Sweet and refreshing berry lemonade that packs a lemony punch! Ingredients: Lemon, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry

Apple Ginger Snap

$9.00

Ingredients: Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon

Up & At Em

$9.00

Ingredients: Celery, cucumber and lemon

Jalep-eñ-yo Business

$9.00

Our take on a virgin bloody marry, it's got a punch. Ingredients: Tomato, Red Pepper, Celery, Broccoli Stalk, Garlic, Jalapeño

Hot Shot

$4.00

Ingredients: Lemon, Cyanne, Ginger

BYO (Build Your Own)

$5.00

Build You Own -Pick two fresh fruits and veggies as your base -Add in additional goodies!

$9.00

Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk

$9.00

A little sip of paradise Ingredients: Orange Juice, Avacado, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry

$9.00

Ingredients: Apple, Lemon, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry

Funky Monkey Protein Smoothie

$9.00

Chocolatey way to get some extra protein in, perfect for whoever has a sweet tooth! Ingredients: Chocolate Protein Powder, PB2, Bananas, Oat Milk

Orange Crush

$9.00

Ingredients: Orange, Peach, Carrot, Banana

Kombucha

$5.00

Kidsmilk

$1.00

Special Juice

$9.00

Merch

Gaia Tees

$25.00
$25.00
$25.00
$25.00
$25.00Out of stock
$25.00Out of stock

Gaia Tees Pink

$25.00
$25.00
$25.00
$25.00
$25.00

Juicee 2XL

$25.00

Juicee 3XL

Gaia Hoodie Black

The model is wearing a medium.
$40.00
$40.00
$40.00Out of stock
$40.00

Sweatshirt Xxlarge

$40.00

Gaia Totes

$10.00

Gaia Girl Mason Jar Cups

$5.00

Gaia Mugs

$30.00
$30.00Out of stock

Gaia Espresso Cups

$15.00

Art

Best Wishes Print

$25.00

Best Wishes Mug

$20.00

Best Wishes Suncatcher

$10.00

Best Wishes Sticker

$5.00

Paige Print

$45.00

NESST Napkins 8x8

$28.00

NESST Napkins 10x10

$32.00