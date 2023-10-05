Gaia House Cafe 1553 Plainfield Ave. NE.
Popular Items
GAIA CAFE - FOOD
STARTERS
Mediterranean Plate
Hummus, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, sliced cucumber, toasted bread points, and corn chips
Japanese Miso Soup
Mushroom, scallion, tofu
Miso Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, crispy bread, kalamata olives, red onion, parmesan cheese, and lemon miso dressing
Chips and Salsa
ENTREE
Paul Collins Cuban
Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.
Jim White
Black beans, brown rice, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, fresh avocado, Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla
Mex Brex
Black beans, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, cheese, scallions, sour cream, and Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla
Pesto Cheese Omelette
Cashew kale pesto, Monterey Jack Cheese, side of toast and salsa.
Mean Green Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.
Veggie Stash
Assorted steamed veggies, redskin potato or brown rice, garlic, ginger and tamari. Topped with cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
Cornbread French Toast
With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup
Specialty French Toast
EPT
Two eggs your way, Potatoes your way, toast your way
Tempeh Ruben
Seasoned Tempeh, house kraut, tangy aioli, greens, grilled cheese on house rye. Served with Michigan made potato chips.
Stuffed Tortilla
Hummus, cauliflower tabouli, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and miso sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with corn tortilla chips and Gaia salsa.
Grilled Cheese Tortilla
Michigan monterey cheese, feta, tomato, red onion, spinach, house chimichurri, avocado
Specialty Sammy
SIDES
Potatoes Your Way
Plain, Ricks, honey harissa, mediterranean
Egg
Toast
Seasoned Tempeh/Tofu
Steamed Veggies
Tortilla
Corn Tortilla Chips
Wilted Seasoned Greens
Brown Rice
Black Beans
Dressing/Sauce
Corn Bread
Fresh Fruit Cup
Bag Of Chips
Cheese
House Kraut
GRAB N GO
BEVERAGES
Fresh Coffee
Iced Coffee
Chai
Steamer
Tea
All of our teas are from Golden Hour Farm, a local farm in Jenison, MI. *All Herbal Tea's Morning: Nettle-Peppermint-Violet-Oats Afternoon: Tulsi-Anise Hyssop Fennel-Catnip-Chamomile Evening: Lemonbalm-Scullcap-Lavender-Oats Immune Boon Chai: Changa- Turkey Tail Tulsi-Ashwagandha-Elderberry Gingrer-Nigella-AJI Amarillo-Fennel-Spicebush Full Moon June: Nettle-Tulsi-Oats-Violet Holy Basil
Iced Tea
Popeye Power Juice
Get in your greens for the day with popeye power! Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots
Citrus Survivor Juice
Help digestion with a punch of citrus Ingredients: Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Carrot, Tumeric
Berry Lemonade Juice
Sweet and refreshing berry lemonade that packs a lemony punch! Ingredients: Lemon, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry
Apple Ginger Snap
Ingredients: Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon
Up & At Em
Ingredients: Celery, cucumber and lemon
Jalep-eñ-yo Business
Our take on a virgin bloody marry, it's got a punch. Ingredients: Tomato, Red Pepper, Celery, Broccoli Stalk, Garlic, Jalapeño
Hot Shot
Ingredients: Lemon, Cyanne, Ginger
BYO (Build Your Own)
Build You Own -Pick two fresh fruits and veggies as your base -Add in additional goodies!
Green Goddess Smoothie
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
A little sip of paradise Ingredients: Orange Juice, Avacado, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Ingredients: Apple, Lemon, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry
Funky Monkey Protein Smoothie
Chocolatey way to get some extra protein in, perfect for whoever has a sweet tooth! Ingredients: Chocolate Protein Powder, PB2, Bananas, Oat Milk
Orange Crush
Ingredients: Orange, Peach, Carrot, Banana