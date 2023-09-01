2x points now for loyalty members
Galley Grill Summerland Key
Drinks
Non-Alcholic Beverages
Coffee
$3.00
Decaff Coffee
$3.00
Iced House Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Assorted
Sweet Tea
$3.00
House Brewed and sweetend
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
House Brewed
Water
Miamis Finest
Soft Drink
$3.00
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Hi-C Pink Lemonaide, Pibb Xtra
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
V8 Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
With a taste like this it has got to be good for you!
Apple Juice
$3.00
Sweet, tart, thirst quenching
Orange Juice
$3.00
An American breakfast staple
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Noi Caffee, high end Coco
Cocolate Milk
$3.50
Whole Milk Hershey chocolate syrup
Whole Milk
$3.00
Whole Milk
Barista
Galley Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 745-3440
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM