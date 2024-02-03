Galveston Bay Brewing
Food Menu
Kick Starters
- Bang Bang Oysters$11.95
Four Fried Prestige oysters nestled on a bed of Bahn mi veggies drizzled with awesome sauce.
- Seoul Wings$11.95+
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice Six Twelve
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$15.95
Grilled chicken folded into a creamy buffalo cheese sauce served with corn tortilla chips.
- Chips & Queso$10.95
House made queso served with tortilla chips
- Chips & Salsa Two Ways$8.95
Our house-made salsa rojo and salsa negra, freshly fried corn tortilla chips
- Fried Mushrooms$10.95
6 oz mushrooms hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.
- Fried Pickles$7.95
6 oz thick sliced pickles hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with buttermilk ranch.
- Peel & Eat Cold-Boiled Shrimp$10.75+
Succulent Boiled Jumbo shrimp served with tartar and cocktail sauces. By the pound
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.95
Spinach and artichoke hearts layered in a seafoam parmesan cream sauce served with corn tortilla chips.
- Brew Pretzel$8.95
A warm salted pretzel served with beer cheese and whole grain mustard.
- Nitro Nachos$12.95
Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with ground beef, queso, pico de gallo
- Y'all Hush!$6.95
Hushpuppies fried to a golden brown served with our awesome and tartar sauces
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.95
French fries with house made queso and chili, pickled jalapeno
- Pulled Pork Cheese Fries$12.95Out of stock
Everyday Elevated
- Classic Burger$14.95
8 oz chuck patty, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- Tex-Mex Burger$15.95
8 oz chuck patty, pico, guacamole, grilled peppers, and onions served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- Bacon Pimento Cheese Cheeseburger$17.95
8 oz chuck patty, house-made pimento cheese, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.95
8 oz chuck patty, sauteed mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- Wagyu the Dog$11.95+
A 4 oz Wagyu steak dog grilled and roasted then topped with mustard on grilled Texas toast w/cheese w/Wagyu chili + cheese
- Tuna Steak Burger$18.95
Sushi Grade Tuna filet, Bahn mi veggies, spicy tuna glaze, lettuce, tomato served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- The Brew Bird$13.95
Lime marinated grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Hand-breaded and fried to a juicy golden brown topped with pickles, awesome sauce served on a hot buttered bun with French Fries.
- Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Fried or Lime marinated grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, fried pickles, tomatoes served on a hot buttered sweet sourdough bun with French Fries.
- Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Fried chicken tossed in our house-made hot honey, bacon served on a hot buttered bun with French fries.
- The Diner Burger$16.95
8 oz chuck patty, grilled onions, American cheese and awesome sauce served on buttered brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.95Out of stock
Low and slow smoked pork shoulder. Rubbed with chef Jay's piggy powder, sauced with Captin's Coffee Stout. Served on a soft white bun.
Coastal Classics
- Fish & Chips$34.95
Wild Caught Alaskan Cod beer battered in GBB Bullshark beer then fried to a golden brown served French fries, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar.
- Southern Fried Shrimp
Eight wild-caught shrimp battered in a classic southern breading then fried to a golden brown served with French fries, hush puppies, tartar, and cocktail sauces. Eight Fried Oysters Combo w/Shrimp and Oysters Grilled or Blackened Shrimp
- New Orlean Po-Boy
Soft hoagie roll overstuffed with fresh seafood dressed with awesome sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Shrimp Oyster Shoyster
- Gulf Coast Snapper$23.95
Kids Menu
Seriously Satisfying Salads
- Galveston Bay Salad$14.95
Cold boiled or grilled shrimp, tomatoes, avocado slices, feta cheese, 6-minute boiled egg tossed in a dressing of your choice. w/grilled or blackened chicken w/fried oysters
- Seared tuna salad$18.95
Sushi Grade Tuna, Seared rare with spicy tuna glaze, bahn mi veggies, fried wonton chips, romaine hearts and crushed peanuts
- CLS Cobb Salad$14.95
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, bacon crumble, blue cheese, avocado, soft-boiled egg w/grilled or blackened chicken w/six grilled or blackened shrimp w/prime center-cut fajita steak w/seared sushi grade tuna w/fired oysters
- Steak Salad$19.95
Tasty Tacos
- Laredo$12.95
24-hour brine-soaked chicken fried to a golden brown, grilled peppers and onions, bacon crumble served with salsa rojo 2 tacos
- Grilled Snapper Taco$15.95
Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled or blackened snapper, pico de gallo, romaine hearts, served with our citrus soy dipping sauce. 3 tacos
- Baja Shrimp Taco$16.95
Grilled, fried, or blackened shrimp filled in soft corn tortillas layered with cheese, pico de gallo, bacon crumble, avocado mash, and our house-made seafood sauce. 2 tacos
- Lone Star$14.95
Lime marinated steak, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, served with our house made fired roasted salsa rojo
Dessert
Ciders
Seltzers
Galveston Bay Breeze
- Apple Thyme Cardamom$6.50+
- Blueberry Mint Black tea$6.50+
- Cranberry Juniper Lemongrass$6.50+
- Ginger Lime Peppercorn$6.50+
- Lemon Basil Lavender$6.50+
- Moscow mule$6.50+
- Pineapple Turmeric Jalapeno$6.50+
- Spiced Cherry Orange$6.50+
- Strawberry Basil Chili$6.50+
- Peach Rhubarb Green Tea$6.50+
- No Flavor Seltzer$6.50+
Wine
Red by the glass
White by the glass
- GL Conundrum/ White Blend/ Monterey, CA$9.00
- GL Hess Shirtail Ranch/Chardonnay/ Monterey, CA$9.00
- GL Ron Rubin/ Chardonnay/ Russian River$12.00
- GL Torresella/ Pinot Grigio/ Italy$9.00
- GL Cannonball/Sauv Blanc/ Sonoma,CA$10.00
- GL Paladin/Prosecco/ Italy$11.00
- GL Bulletin Place/ Moscato/ Southeast Australia$7.00
Rose by the glass
Red by bottle
- BTL Les Jamelles/Pinot Noir/France$34.00
- BTL Parducci/Pinot Noir/ Mendocino, CA$46.00Out of stock
- BTL Chateau Vieux Meyney/Merlot/ France$34.00
- BTL Simply/Red Blend/ Washington$30.00
- BTL Lubanzi/ Red Blend / South Africa$42.00
- BTL SeaGlass/Cab Sauv/ Central Coast, CA$38.00
- BTL Robert Hall/ Cab Sauv/ Paso Robles, CA$46.00
- BTL Ron Rubin/ Pinot Noir/ Russian River$58.00
- BTL Skyfall/ Merlot/ Columbia Valley$42.00
- BTL Jax Y3 Taureau/ Red Blend/ Napa$72.00
- BTL Scarpetta/ Cab Franc/ Italy$72.00Out of stock
- BTL Maddalena/ Cab Sauv/ Paso Robles$42.00
- BTL Haak Be Someone/ Red Blend/ Santa Fe, TX$48.00
White by bottle
- BTL Conundrum/ White Blend/ Monterey, CA$34.00
- BTL Jacob's Creek/ Moscato/ Southeast Australia$24.00Out of stock
- BTL Hess Shirtail Ranch/Chardonnay/ Monterey, CA$34.00
- BTL Ron Rubin/ Chardonnay/ Russian River$46.00
- BTL Torresella/ Pinot Grigio/ Italy$34.00
- BTL Cannonball/Sauv Blanc/ Sonoma,CA$38.00
- BTL Paladin/Prosecco/ Italy$42.00
- BTL Essay/ Chenin Blanc/ South Africa$28.00
- BTL Diora La Splendeur/ Chard/ Monterrey CA$38.00
- BTL Southern Ocean/ Sauv Blanc/ Marlborough,NZ$46.00Out of stock
- BTL Bulletin Place/Moscato/Southeast Australia$24.00
- BTL Haak Amnesia/ Madeira/ Santa Fe, TX$72.00