Food

Burgers, Sandwiches & Such

Burger Dip

$14.00

Charbroiled burger topped with provolone cheese served with au jus

Blarney Burger

$15.00

All beef patty, served on a pub bun, and topped with provolone cheese and our house-made dijonnaise, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear

Farmer's Feirmeoir's

$17.00

Our blarney burger with rashers and a fried egg! Mmm...

Celtic Turkey Club

$15.00

Sliced lean turkey breast topped with bacon and provolone cheese with garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato, served on toasted Texas toast

World Famous Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Our own 5 oz tender brisket topped with provolone cheese on toasted soda bread. And served with horseradish. Add sauerkraut for $.50

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Penne pasta with beechers famous mac sauce topped with bread crumbs and served with garlic bread

Kinsale Fish & Chips

$18.00

Our Galway bay Irish ale battered 8 oz filet. Served with French fries (chips)

Desserts

Custard

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Port

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Piece of Fish

$8.00

With chips (fries)

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Bites and Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Crisps

$8.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Pizza

St. Patrick

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, green peppers, tomatoes, black olive, onions, mushrooms, and minced garlic

The Galway

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, bacon, and chicken

Corned Beef & Kraut

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, our famous corned beef topped with sauerkraut. Served with a side of horseradish

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Cheese pizza with pepperoni

Wicklow Veggie

$15.00

Cheese pizza loaded with mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, and whole roasted garlic

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Salads

Large Caesar

$14.00

Hail to the crispy romaine, shredded parm, topped with croutons, lemon wedges, and caesar dressing

Large Christy's Celtic Cobb

$17.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, egg, cucumber, avocado, chicken, bacon, and blue cheese

Large Salt Hill

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, and egg

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Crunchy lettuce with black olives, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Topped with baked salmon and lemon wedges

Small Caesar

$9.00

Hail to the crispy romaine, shredded parm, topped with croutons, lemon wedges, and caesar dressing

Small Christy's Celtic Cobb

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, egg, cucumber, avocado, chicken, bacon, and blue cheese

Small Salt Hill

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, and egg

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Colcannon & Gravy

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crisps

$5.00

Galway Bay Soda Bread Mix

$10.00

Take a taste of Galway bay home

Soda Bread Muffin

$2.50

World famous

Side Salad

$3.00

Starters

Bacon & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Made in house with crisp bacon and artichokes

Belfast Flappers

$16.00

Plain, dry rub or BBQ chicken wings, served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

$9.00

Out of this world! Two egg rolls served with sriracha ranch

Crabby Paddy's

$15.00

2 delicious breaded crab cakes, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Crisps

$5.00

Johnny Tot's

$7.00

Tater tot's with just the right amount of Johnny's seasoning

Mussels

$15.00

Steamed in white wine with fresh tomatoes, onion, and garlic

Oyster Shooter

$3.00

Locally grown, with house-made cocktail sauce and lemon

Pan Fried Oysters

$20.00

8 locally grown oysters battered (gluten free), served with cocktail sauce

Pub Fries

$7.00

Our beer battered pub fries

Rings of Kerry Onion Rings

$11.00

Beer battered and oh so yummy!

Steamers

$20.00

Steamed in white wine with fresh tomatoes, onion, and garlic

Wisconsin Cheesecurds

$10.00

A Gibbons and Doyle favorite!

Stews & Soups

Stew Du Jour

$16.00

Changes weekly ask your server for details

Cup Adam's Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Rotates between fish and clam, but always housemade and out of this world! Ask your server for details

Bowl Adam's Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Rotates between fish and clam, but always housemade and out of this world! Ask your server for details

Cup Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Ask your server for details

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Ask your server for details

Traditonal Irish Dishes

Bangers and Mash

$24.00

Traditonal British sausage covered in our famous Guinness gravy

Irish Pastys

$20.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables and herbs baked in a puff pastry then placed over our whiskey cream sauce. Veggie or chicken

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Chopped steak and lamb with Guinness gravy, and a savory layer of colcannon and pastry, then baked in the oven until piping hot!

Limerick Sausage Roll

$22.00

Pork sausage baked in a puff pastry and then covered with our tasty Guinness gravy

ForFar Bridie

$26.00

Vegan Options

Black Bean Hummus

$10.00

Served with grilled pita bread, carrots, and cucumbers

Pasta Primavera

$14.00

Penne pasta with olive oil, white wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, and onions

Beyond Burger

$17.00

6 oz patty, served on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Vegan mayo available upon request. Served with crisps, sub fries $1

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Personal size flat bread with marinara, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and vegan cheese

Dinner

Steaks, Chicken, Chops, Seafood

Roasted Chicken Breast

$26.00

10 oz chicken breast and colcannon topped with our whiskey gravy

Tipperary Steak

$28.00

8 oz cut with our pub seasoning

Garlic Steak

$30.00

8 oz cut with whole roasted garlic and whiskey sauce

Cashel Steak

$31.00

8 oz cut with applewood smoked blue cheese

Bailey's Steak

$33.00

8 oz cut with a bailey's Irish cream sauce

Salmon Dinner

$29.00

6 oz wild caught, baked, and finished with herbed butter. Served with fried baby red potatoes and fresh veggie

Small Liam's Rack of Lamb

$36.00

14 oz rack seasoned to perfection, served over a rich red wine demi-glace and colcannon

Large Liam's Rack of Lamb

$48.00

14 oz rack seasoned to perfection, served over a rich red wine demi-glace and colcannon

Liam's Lamb Shank

Liquor / Cocktails

Canadian

Black Velvet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Macnaughton

$8.00

Pendleton

$7.50

Rnr

$7.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagram VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Well

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

B52

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Muddled lime, cranberry juice, vodka, and triple sec, shaked and served strained into a martini glass garnished with a fresh slice of lime

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Drink Special

Duck Fart

$8.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Irish

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Cream & Coffee

$10.00

Irish Lemon Drop

$11.00

Jameson and Ginger

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a dash of angostura bitters, stirred with ice and strained into a martini glass and served with a brandied cherry

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mule

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Makers mark bourbon. Blood orange liquor, sugar, angostura, and orange bitters, muddled orange, and a splash of soda water. Served on the rocks

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sambuca

$6.50

Sazerac

$9.00

Sex On the Beach

$9.00

Smith and Kearns

$8.00

Smith and Wesson

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Gin

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater Dry

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Dingle

$10.00

Empress

$8.00

Garnish Ireland

$8.00

Gun Powder

$8.00

Hendrix

$10.00

Majon Spanish

$9.00

Nordes

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well

$7.00

Irish Cocktails

Baileys Coffee

$9.00

Baileys Irish cream, fresh ground coffee, and topped with homemade whipped cream

Belfast Breeze

Coffee Nudge

Fine Farms Irish Cream

Grif Bear

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Brown sugar, Irish whiskey, fresh ground coffee, and topped with homemade whipped cream and sprinkle of cinnamon

Irish Lemon Drop

$11.00

Raspberry vodka, simple syrup, lemonade, and a splash of soda

Irish Maitai

$11.00

Rum, oj, and pineapple with peach schnapps and soda. Topped with blue curacao

Irish Mule

$10.00

Irish whiskey, muddled lime, angostura bitters, ginger bear, and served over ice in a copper mug with a fresh slice of lime

Irish Toddy

$9.00

Irish whiskey, honey lemon, cloves, fresh brewed Barry's Irish tea, and a splash of scorching hot water

Jameson & Ginger

$10.00

Jameson Irish whiskey mixed with a delicious spicy ginger ale

Samuel Gelston's Whickey Cream

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

B & B

$7.00

Brandy

$5.50

Christian Bro

$5.50

Drambui

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Rumbleminz

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well

$7.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12yr

$10.00

Aberlour 18yr

$42.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$13.00

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$22.00

Auchentoshan

$15.00

Balvenie

$9.00

Cardhu

$12.00

Craggenmore

$14.00

Dalmore

$65.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$17.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glen Grant 12yr

$15.00

Glenfiddach

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 Double Oak

$10.00

Glenlivet 18 Batch Reserve

$25.00

Glenlivet Enigma

$28.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$18.00

Glenmorangie Original 10yr

$9.00

Glenmorangie Port Cask

$12.00

Glenmoragie Saunternes Cask

$15.00

Johnny Black

$10.00

Johnny Red

$7.50

Johnny Blue

$45.00

Johnny White

$10.00

Lagavulin

$19.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Laphroaig Lore

$40.00

McAllen 12yr

$14.00

McAllen 15yr

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Oban 14yr

$15.00

Ron Burgandy

$9.00

Talisker 10

$15.00

Well

$7.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Patron

$10.00

Patron El Cielo

$22.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Beluga Russian Vodka

$12.00

Dingle Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$7.50

Stoli

$7.50

Titos

$8.00

Well

$7.00

Western

$7.00

Whipped Cream Vodka

$7.00

Irish Whiskey

2 Gingers

$7.50

Bailys

$7.50

Black Bush

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.50

Bushmills 10

$12.00

Bushmills 12

$14.00

Bushmills 16

$25.00

Bushmills 21

$51.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$10.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$10.00

Celtic Gent

$9.00

Celtic Honey

$7.00

Clontarf

$8.00

Dead Rabbit

$17.00

Dingle

$15.00

Egans

$18.00

Fighting 69

$9.00

Gold Spot

$35.00

Grants

$7.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Green Spot Bordeaux

$20.00

Hell-Cat Maggie

$13.00

Hyde Burgandy Cask

$11.00

Hyde Presidents Reserve Sherry Cask

$13.00

Hyde Single Malt Sherry Cask

$13.00

Ide and Stills

$7.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson 12 Special Reserve

$40.00

Jameson 18 Limited Reserve

$50.00

Jameson Bale Breaker

$9.00

Jameson Blendors Dog

$16.00

Jameson Bow Street 18 year

$30.00

Jameson Caskmate

$8.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson Gold

$40.00

Jameson IPA Cask

$8.50

Jameson Orange

$8.50

Jameson Stout Cask

$8.50

JJ Corry

$20.00

John Sullivan Bourbon Cask

$8.00

Kilbrin

$8.00

Kinsale IPA Cask

$10.00

Knappogue

$9.00

Knappogue Castle 14yr

$16.00

Kraken

$8.00

Lambay Single Malt

$15.00

McConnells

$17.00

Middleton Very Rare

$75.00

Middleton Very Rare Vintage Release

$50.00

Natter jack

$9.00

Powers Gold label

$8.00

Powers John Lane

$14.00

Powers Three Swallow

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$9.00

Proper Twelve Apple

$9.00

Quiet Man 8 Year

$12.00

Quiet Man Tradtional

$9.00

Rebellion Bourbon

$11.00

Red Breast 12

$12.00

Red Breast 15

$17.00

Red Breast 21

$45.00

Red Breast Cask

$15.00

Red Breast Lustau

$16.00

Red Breast PX

$18.00

Red Breast Small Batch

$15.00

Red Spot

$303.00

Redbreast 27 Ruby Port Cask

$100.00

Samuel Gelstons 25 year

$60.00

Samuel Gelstons Blended

$7.00

Sexton

$8.00

Shankys Whip

$11.00

Teeling Single Grain

$16.00

Teeling Single Malt

$11.00

Teeling Single Pot Still

$18.00

Teeling Small Batch

$9.00

Teh Wild Rover

$45.00

Temple Bar Signature Blend

$15.00

The Irishman Cask Strength

$30.00

The Irishman Founders Reserve

$9.00

The KNot

$8.00

The Pogues

$10.00

Tullamore Caribbean Rum Cask

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Two Stacks

$15.00

Two Stacks Cask

$20.00

Tyrconnel 10 Year Single Malt

$14.00

Well

$6.00

West Cork 12yr Rum

$18.00

West Cork Barrel Proof

$18.00

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$12.00

West Cork Charred Cask

$11.00

West Cork IPA Cask

$9.00

West Cork Small Batch 8yr

$11.00

Wolfhound

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Writers Tears

$22.00

Writers Tears Double Oak

$25.00

Yellow Spot

$28.00

Beer / Wine

Local Micro's

Regular Galway Bay Irish Red

$7.00

Smooth, well rounded, and mild hops. Brewed locally for us. 5.2% abv 35 Ibu

Large Galway Bay Irish Red

$8.00

Smooth, well rounded, and mild hops. Brewed locally for us. 5.2% abv 35 Ibu

Regular 8th Street Pale Ale

$7.00

Mild and pleasantly approachable with a touch of sweetness

Large 8th Street Pale Ale

$8.00

Mild and pleasantly approachable with a touch of sweetness

Regular Irish Death

$7.00

Dark and smooth with a sweet finish, and a sparkling of Irish blarney. 7.8 abv 35 Ibu

Large Irish Death

$8.00

Dark and smooth with a sweet finish, and a sparkling of Irish blarney. 7.8 abv 35 Ibu

Rotating Tap

Some interesting local brew - ask your server for details

Wine by the Glass

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Gris

$8.00

Chardonnay Merf

$11.00

The aromas offer notes of spice, corn silk, and peach. There's a lovely sense of texture and richness to the palate that carries through the finish

Chardonnay Expedition

$10.00

Butterscotch and honeysuckle with flavors of ripe pear and honeydew

Sauvignon Blanc Expedition

$10.00

Lemon and gooseberry with bright minerality, brisk acidity, and pineapple notes

Pinot Gris Waterbrook

$10.00

Pear blossom and tropical fruit with zesty citrus and melon

Riesling Blue Nun

$9.00

Crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes

Glass Rose

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$7.50

House Red

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Expedition

$10.00

Spiced floral aromas lead to layered juicy flavors of red currant and smokey plum, with a Depp, velvety finish

Syrah Waterbrook

$10.00

This is straight down the fairway Syrah, with jammy flavors of black cherry and spice. There's a plushness to the fruit and barrel flavors that please

Red Blend Waterbrook

$10.00

Pungent aromas of blueberry, plum, fresh herbs, flower, smoke, and sweet spice lead to ripe, soft blue-fruit and herb flavors, with black currant notes on the finish. It hits the mark, with a pleasing sense of balance and enough structure to stand it up

Merlot Weather Station

$10.00

Packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha

Pinto Noir Benzinger

$9.00

A sharp, spicy herbal note rings across the palate, and frames concise rhubarb and cranberry fruit

Wine by the Bottle

Pinto Noir Benzinger

$25.00

A sharp, spicy herbal note rings across the palate, and frames concise rhubarb and cranberry fruit

Syrah Waterbrook

$26.00

This is straight down the fairway Syrah, with jammy flavors of black cherry and spice. There's a plushness to the fruit and barrel flavors that please

Cabernet Sauvignon Expedition

$26.00

Spiced floral aromas lead to layered juicy flavors of red currant and smokey plum, with a Depp, velvety finish

Half Carafe House Red

$14.00

Merlot Weather Station

$26.00

Packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha

Red Blend Waterbrook

$26.00

Pungent aromas of blueberry, plum, fresh herbs, flower, smoke, and sweet spice lead to ripe, soft blue-fruit and herb flavors, with black currant notes on the finish. It hits the mark, with a pleasing sense of balance and enough structure to stand it up

Half Carafe House Chardonnay

$14.00

Chardonnay Expedition

$26.00

Butterscotch and honeysuckle with flavors of ripe pear and honeydew

Chardonnay Merf

$27.00

The aromas offer notes of spice, corn silk, and peach. There's a lovely sense of texture and richness to the palate that carries through the finish

Riesling Blue Nun

$25.00

Crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes

Pinot Gris Waterbrook

$26.00

Pear blossom and tropical fruit with zesty citrus and melon

Beverages

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cock & Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00