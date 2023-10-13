Galway Bay Irish Restaurant, Pub 880 Point Brown Ave NE
Food
Burgers, Sandwiches & Such
Burger Dip
Charbroiled burger topped with provolone cheese served with au jus
Blarney Burger
All beef patty, served on a pub bun, and topped with provolone cheese and our house-made dijonnaise, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle spear
Farmer's Feirmeoir's
Our blarney burger with rashers and a fried egg! Mmm...
Celtic Turkey Club
Sliced lean turkey breast topped with bacon and provolone cheese with garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato, served on toasted Texas toast
World Famous Corned Beef Sandwich
Our own 5 oz tender brisket topped with provolone cheese on toasted soda bread. And served with horseradish. Add sauerkraut for $.50
Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta with beechers famous mac sauce topped with bread crumbs and served with garlic bread
Kinsale Fish & Chips
Our Galway bay Irish ale battered 8 oz filet. Served with French fries (chips)
Desserts
Kids Menu
Pizza
St. Patrick
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, green peppers, tomatoes, black olive, onions, mushrooms, and minced garlic
The Galway
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, bacon, and chicken
Corned Beef & Kraut
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, our famous corned beef topped with sauerkraut. Served with a side of horseradish
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
Wicklow Veggie
Cheese pizza loaded with mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, and whole roasted garlic
Cheese Pizza
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Salads
Large Caesar
Hail to the crispy romaine, shredded parm, topped with croutons, lemon wedges, and caesar dressing
Large Christy's Celtic Cobb
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, egg, cucumber, avocado, chicken, bacon, and blue cheese
Large Salt Hill
Crisp romaine lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, and egg
Salmon Salad
Crunchy lettuce with black olives, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Topped with baked salmon and lemon wedges
Small Caesar
Hail to the crispy romaine, shredded parm, topped with croutons, lemon wedges, and caesar dressing
Small Christy's Celtic Cobb
Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, egg, cucumber, avocado, chicken, bacon, and blue cheese
Small Salt Hill
Crisp romaine lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, and egg
Sides
Starters
Bacon & Artichoke Dip
Made in house with crisp bacon and artichokes
Belfast Flappers
Plain, dry rub or BBQ chicken wings, served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Corned Beef Egg Rolls
Out of this world! Two egg rolls served with sriracha ranch
Crabby Paddy's
2 delicious breaded crab cakes, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Crisps
Johnny Tot's
Tater tot's with just the right amount of Johnny's seasoning
Mussels
Steamed in white wine with fresh tomatoes, onion, and garlic
Oyster Shooter
Locally grown, with house-made cocktail sauce and lemon
Pan Fried Oysters
8 locally grown oysters battered (gluten free), served with cocktail sauce
Pub Fries
Our beer battered pub fries
Rings of Kerry Onion Rings
Beer battered and oh so yummy!
Steamers
Steamed in white wine with fresh tomatoes, onion, and garlic
Wisconsin Cheesecurds
A Gibbons and Doyle favorite!
Stews & Soups
Stew Du Jour
Changes weekly ask your server for details
Cup Adam's Seafood Chowder
Rotates between fish and clam, but always housemade and out of this world! Ask your server for details
Bowl Adam's Seafood Chowder
Rotates between fish and clam, but always housemade and out of this world! Ask your server for details
Cup Soup Du Jour
Ask your server for details
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Ask your server for details
Traditonal Irish Dishes
Bangers and Mash
Traditonal British sausage covered in our famous Guinness gravy
Irish Pastys
Fresh seasonal vegetables and herbs baked in a puff pastry then placed over our whiskey cream sauce. Veggie or chicken
Shepherd's Pie
Chopped steak and lamb with Guinness gravy, and a savory layer of colcannon and pastry, then baked in the oven until piping hot!
Limerick Sausage Roll
Pork sausage baked in a puff pastry and then covered with our tasty Guinness gravy
ForFar Bridie
Vegan Options
Black Bean Hummus
Served with grilled pita bread, carrots, and cucumbers
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta with olive oil, white wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, and onions
Beyond Burger
6 oz patty, served on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Vegan mayo available upon request. Served with crisps, sub fries $1
Vegan Veggie Pizza
Personal size flat bread with marinara, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and vegan cheese
Dinner
Steaks, Chicken, Chops, Seafood
Roasted Chicken Breast
10 oz chicken breast and colcannon topped with our whiskey gravy
Tipperary Steak
8 oz cut with our pub seasoning
Garlic Steak
8 oz cut with whole roasted garlic and whiskey sauce
Cashel Steak
8 oz cut with applewood smoked blue cheese
Bailey's Steak
8 oz cut with a bailey's Irish cream sauce
Salmon Dinner
6 oz wild caught, baked, and finished with herbed butter. Served with fried baby red potatoes and fresh veggie
Small Liam's Rack of Lamb
14 oz rack seasoned to perfection, served over a rich red wine demi-glace and colcannon
Large Liam's Rack of Lamb
14 oz rack seasoned to perfection, served over a rich red wine demi-glace and colcannon
Liam's Lamb Shank
Liquor / Cocktails
Canadian
Classic Cocktails
B52
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Muddled lime, cranberry juice, vodka, and triple sec, shaked and served strained into a martini glass garnished with a fresh slice of lime
Dark and Stormy
Drink Special
Duck Fart
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Irish
Irish Coffee
Irish Cream & Coffee
Irish Lemon Drop
Jameson and Ginger
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a dash of angostura bitters, stirred with ice and strained into a martini glass and served with a brandied cherry
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mule
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Makers mark bourbon. Blood orange liquor, sugar, angostura, and orange bitters, muddled orange, and a splash of soda water. Served on the rocks
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Sambuca
Sazerac
Sex On the Beach
Smith and Kearns
Smith and Wesson
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Gin
Irish Cocktails
Baileys Coffee
Baileys Irish cream, fresh ground coffee, and topped with homemade whipped cream
Belfast Breeze
Coffee Nudge
Fine Farms Irish Cream
Grif Bear
Irish Coffee
Brown sugar, Irish whiskey, fresh ground coffee, and topped with homemade whipped cream and sprinkle of cinnamon
Irish Lemon Drop
Raspberry vodka, simple syrup, lemonade, and a splash of soda
Irish Maitai
Rum, oj, and pineapple with peach schnapps and soda. Topped with blue curacao
Irish Mule
Irish whiskey, muddled lime, angostura bitters, ginger bear, and served over ice in a copper mug with a fresh slice of lime
Irish Toddy
Irish whiskey, honey lemon, cloves, fresh brewed Barry's Irish tea, and a splash of scorching hot water
Jameson & Ginger
Jameson Irish whiskey mixed with a delicious spicy ginger ale
Samuel Gelston's Whickey Cream
Liqueurs / Cordials
Scotch
Aberlour 12yr
Aberlour 18yr
Ardbeg 10yr
Ardbeg Uigeadail
Auchentoshan
Balvenie
Cardhu
Craggenmore
Dalmore
Dalwhinnie 15yr
Dewars
Glen Grant 12yr
Glenfiddach
Glenlivet 12 Double Oak
Glenlivet 18 Batch Reserve
Glenlivet Enigma
Glenlivet Nadurra
Glenmorangie Original 10yr
Glenmorangie Port Cask
Glenmoragie Saunternes Cask
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
Johnny Blue
Johnny White
Lagavulin
Laphroaig
Laphroaig Lore
McAllen 12yr
McAllen 15yr
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14yr
Ron Burgandy
Talisker 10
Well
Vodka
Irish Whiskey
2 Gingers
Bailys
Black Bush
Bushmills
Bushmills 10
Bushmills 12
Bushmills 16
Bushmills 21
Bushmills Black Bush
Bushmills Red Bush
Celtic Gent
Celtic Honey
Clontarf
Dead Rabbit
Dingle
Egans
Fighting 69
Gold Spot
Grants
Green Spot
Green Spot Bordeaux
Hell-Cat Maggie
Hyde Burgandy Cask
Hyde Presidents Reserve Sherry Cask
Hyde Single Malt Sherry Cask
Ide and Stills
Jameson
Jameson 12 Special Reserve
Jameson 18 Limited Reserve
Jameson Bale Breaker
Jameson Blendors Dog
Jameson Bow Street 18 year
Jameson Caskmate
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Gold
Jameson IPA Cask
Jameson Orange
Jameson Stout Cask
JJ Corry
John Sullivan Bourbon Cask
Kilbrin
Kinsale IPA Cask
Knappogue
Knappogue Castle 14yr
Kraken
Lambay Single Malt
McConnells
Middleton Very Rare
Middleton Very Rare Vintage Release
Natter jack
Powers Gold label
Powers John Lane
Powers Three Swallow
Proper Twelve
Proper Twelve Apple
Quiet Man 8 Year
Quiet Man Tradtional
Rebellion Bourbon
Red Breast 12
Red Breast 15
Red Breast 21
Red Breast Cask
Red Breast Lustau
Red Breast PX
Red Breast Small Batch
Red Spot
Redbreast 27 Ruby Port Cask
Samuel Gelstons 25 year
Samuel Gelstons Blended
Sexton
Shankys Whip
Teeling Single Grain
Teeling Single Malt
Teeling Single Pot Still
Teeling Small Batch
Teh Wild Rover
Temple Bar Signature Blend
The Irishman Cask Strength
The Irishman Founders Reserve
The KNot
The Pogues
Tullamore Caribbean Rum Cask
Tullamore Dew
Two Stacks
Two Stacks Cask
Tyrconnel 10 Year Single Malt
Well
West Cork 12yr Rum
West Cork Barrel Proof
West Cork Bourbon Cask
West Cork Charred Cask
West Cork IPA Cask
West Cork Small Batch 8yr
Wolfhound
Woodford Reserve
Writers Tears
Writers Tears Double Oak
Yellow Spot
Beer / Wine
Local Micro's
Regular Galway Bay Irish Red
Smooth, well rounded, and mild hops. Brewed locally for us. 5.2% abv 35 Ibu
Large Galway Bay Irish Red
Smooth, well rounded, and mild hops. Brewed locally for us. 5.2% abv 35 Ibu
Regular 8th Street Pale Ale
Mild and pleasantly approachable with a touch of sweetness
Large 8th Street Pale Ale
Mild and pleasantly approachable with a touch of sweetness
Regular Irish Death
Dark and smooth with a sweet finish, and a sparkling of Irish blarney. 7.8 abv 35 Ibu
Large Irish Death
Dark and smooth with a sweet finish, and a sparkling of Irish blarney. 7.8 abv 35 Ibu
Rotating Tap
Some interesting local brew - ask your server for details
Wine by the Glass
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Gris
Chardonnay Merf
The aromas offer notes of spice, corn silk, and peach. There's a lovely sense of texture and richness to the palate that carries through the finish
Chardonnay Expedition
Butterscotch and honeysuckle with flavors of ripe pear and honeydew
Sauvignon Blanc Expedition
Lemon and gooseberry with bright minerality, brisk acidity, and pineapple notes
Pinot Gris Waterbrook
Pear blossom and tropical fruit with zesty citrus and melon
Riesling Blue Nun
Crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes
Glass Rose
Prosecco Split
House Red
Cabernet Sauvignon Expedition
Spiced floral aromas lead to layered juicy flavors of red currant and smokey plum, with a Depp, velvety finish
Syrah Waterbrook
This is straight down the fairway Syrah, with jammy flavors of black cherry and spice. There's a plushness to the fruit and barrel flavors that please
Red Blend Waterbrook
Pungent aromas of blueberry, plum, fresh herbs, flower, smoke, and sweet spice lead to ripe, soft blue-fruit and herb flavors, with black currant notes on the finish. It hits the mark, with a pleasing sense of balance and enough structure to stand it up
Merlot Weather Station
Packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha
Pinto Noir Benzinger
A sharp, spicy herbal note rings across the palate, and frames concise rhubarb and cranberry fruit
Wine by the Bottle
