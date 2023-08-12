Game Arena | Takorea
Munchies
Sea Salt Fries
Basket of crispy fries tossed in sea salt. Served with a side of Ketchup.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Golden fries tossed in Parmesan + Truffle Oil. Topped with Garlic Aioli + Cilantro.
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with Queso + Bacon + Pickled Jalapenos + Green Onions + Sour Cream Drizzle (not pictured). Served with a side of Yuzu Elote.
Takorea Slaw
Blend of Shredded Cabbage + Shredded Carrots + Green Onions + Cilantro. Tossed in our Housemade Sweet + Spicy Slaw Sauce.
Birria Egg Roll
Filled with our Housemade Birria + Fajita Veggies + Cheese + Cilantro. Served with Queso + Gallo Sauce.
Bulgogi Egg Roll
Filled with our Signature Bulgogi Asada Beef + Sauteed Kimchi + Caramelized Onions + Cheese + Green Onions. Served with Queso + Gallo Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Five Mozzarella Sticks coated in Panko Breading. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Buffalo Mac Bites
Deep fried Mac + Cheese Bites drizzled with Buffalo sauce + Bacon + Green Onions. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Nachos
Chips + Dip
Loaded Nachos
Local Koki’s Tortilla Chips loaded with our Shredded Cheese + Black Beans + Pickled Jalapenos + Sour Cream + Pickled Red Onions + Pico de Gallo + Guacamole. Served with Queso.
Boneless Wings
Korean Fried Chicken Wings
Our Famous twice-fried chicken tossed in our Spicy Korean Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds + Green Onions + Peanuts. Finished with Chili Oil.
Buffalo Wings
Medium Heat with a Kick
BBQ Wings
Sweet + Tangy
Arena Wings
Seasoned with our Signature-Blend of Spices + tossed in Buffalo sauce
Wild Wings
Tossed BBQ sauce + Buffalo Drizzle
Naked Wings
Served with your Choice of Side Sauce.
Tacos
Quesabirria Tacos
Three Pan-Fried flour Tortillas filled with Housemade Birria Beef + Shredded Cheese + Pico de Gallo + Cilantro. Served with Consomme + Queso + Lime.
Gordita Taco
Large Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + filled with your Choice of Protein + Beans or Rice + Veggies.
Street Style Tacos
Three Corn Tortillas topped with Guacamole + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo + Choice of Protein!
Bowls
Rice Bowl
Rice + Pico de Gallo + Sautéed Corn + Takorea Slaw + Honey Wonton Crisps + Choice of Protein! Served with Choice of Side Sauce.
Salad Bowl
Romaine Lettuce + Spring Mix + Pico de Gallo + Sautéed Corn + Takorea Slaw + Honey Wonton Crisps + Choice of Protein! Served with Choice of Side Sauce.
Quesadillas
Burritos
Korean Fried Chicken Burrito
Korean Fried Chicken + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Yuzu Elote.
Carnitas Burrito
Housemade Carnitas Pork + Pineapple + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Yuzu Elote.
Tofu BBQ Burrito
Crispy Tofu + Rice + Peanuts + Takorea Slaw + Green Onions + Sautéed Corn + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Sesame BBQ.
Bulgogi Asada Burrito
Bulgogi Asada Beef + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Avocado Crema.
Birria Burrito
Housemade Birria Beef + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sauteed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Red Pickled Onions + Shredded Cheese + Avocado Crema.