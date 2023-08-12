Munchies

Sea Salt Fries

$5.00

Basket of crispy fries tossed in sea salt. Served with a side of Ketchup.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Golden fries tossed in Parmesan + Truffle Oil. Topped with Garlic Aioli + Cilantro.

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries topped with Queso + Bacon + Pickled Jalapenos + Green Onions + Sour Cream Drizzle (not pictured). Served with a side of Yuzu Elote.

Takorea Slaw

$4.00

Blend of Shredded Cabbage + Shredded Carrots + Green Onions + Cilantro. Tossed in our Housemade Sweet + Spicy Slaw Sauce.

Birria Egg Roll

$5.00

Filled with our Housemade Birria + Fajita Veggies + Cheese + Cilantro. Served with Queso + Gallo Sauce.

Bulgogi Egg Roll

$5.00

Filled with our Signature Bulgogi Asada Beef + Sauteed Kimchi + Caramelized Onions + Cheese + Green Onions. Served with Queso + Gallo Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Five Mozzarella Sticks coated in Panko Breading. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Buffalo Mac Bites

$9.00

Deep fried Mac + Cheese Bites drizzled with Buffalo sauce + Bacon + Green Onions. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Nachos

Chips + Dip

$4.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Local Koki’s Tortilla Chips loaded with our Shredded Cheese + Black Beans + Pickled Jalapenos + Sour Cream + Pickled Red Onions + Pico de Gallo + Guacamole. Served with Queso.

Boneless Wings

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$10.00

Our Famous twice-fried chicken tossed in our Spicy Korean Sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds + Green Onions + Peanuts. Finished with Chili Oil.

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Medium Heat with a Kick

BBQ Wings

$10.00

Sweet + Tangy

Arena Wings

$10.00

Seasoned with our Signature-Blend of Spices + tossed in Buffalo sauce

Wild Wings

$10.00

Tossed BBQ sauce + Buffalo Drizzle

Naked Wings

$10.00

Served with your Choice of Side Sauce.

Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.00

Three Pan-Fried flour Tortillas filled with Housemade Birria Beef + Shredded Cheese + Pico de Gallo + Cilantro. Served with Consomme + Queso + Lime.

Gordita Taco

$5.00

Large Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + filled with your Choice of Protein + Beans or Rice + Veggies.

Street Style Tacos

$12.00

Three Corn Tortillas topped with Guacamole + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo + Choice of Protein!

Bowls

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice + Pico de Gallo + Sautéed Corn + Takorea Slaw + Honey Wonton Crisps + Choice of Protein! Served with Choice of Side Sauce.

Salad Bowl

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce + Spring Mix + Pico de Gallo + Sautéed Corn + Takorea Slaw + Honey Wonton Crisps + Choice of Protein! Served with Choice of Side Sauce.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$10.00

Pan-Fried 12” Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Cheese + Choice of Protein! Served with Pico Gallo + Sour Cream + Salsa Roja.

Burritos

Korean Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Korean Fried Chicken + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Yuzu Elote.

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Housemade Carnitas Pork + Pineapple + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Yuzu Elote.

Tofu BBQ Burrito

$14.00

Crispy Tofu + Rice + Peanuts + Takorea Slaw + Green Onions + Sautéed Corn + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Sesame BBQ.

Bulgogi Asada Burrito

$15.00

Bulgogi Asada Beef + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sautéed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Shredded Cheese + Avocado Crema.

Birria Burrito

$15.00

Housemade Birria Beef + Rice + Takorea Slaw + Sauteed Corn + Queso + Pico de Gallo + Red Pickled Onions + Shredded Cheese + Avocado Crema.

Sides

Queso (4 oz)

$2.00

Kimchi (4 oz)

$3.00

Guacamole (4 oz)

$3.00
Rice (8 oz)

$4.00

Sauces

Add on Sauces

$0.50

Sweets

Milkshakes

$5.00

To Go Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Red Bull

$4.00
Liquid Death

$5.00
Gatorade

$3.00
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

$4.00