Gandolfo's New York Delicatessen 1410 W McMillan Rd
Food
Specialty Sandwiches
- Albacore Tuna Salad$13.49
Housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, cold, croissant
- Big Apple$9.49
Capicola, roast beef, pepper Jack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar, hot or cold, hero
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, cold, croissant
- Dagwood$10.69
Roast beef, turkey, corned beef, ham, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, spicy mustard, s&p, cold, hero
- Eastside Egg Salad$9.49
Hard-boiled eggs, mayo, spicy mustard, spices, s&p, cold, sourdough
- Ebbets Field$6.99
Swiss, Cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, oil & vinegar, cold, hero
- Little Italy$8.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, hot or cold, hero
- Manhattan Transfer$9.79
Capicola, salami, provolone, Parmesan, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, and butter, hot, hero
- Meatball Hero$9.49
Cheddar, Parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, oil & vinegar, hot, hero
- New York Liberty$8.29
Pastrami, marinated mushrooms, onions, Swiss, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar, hot, hero
New York Favorites
- Buffalo Bill$11.49
Chicken, Pepper Jack, cream cheese, tomato, lettuce, buffalo sauce, butter, hot, sourdough
- Carnegie Hall$14.89
Corned beef, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, Russian dressing, butter, hot, rye
- Corned Beef on Rye$13.49
Corned beef, spicy mustard or Russian dressing, hot or cold, rye
- I ♥ New York$14.89
Corned beef, pastrami, Swiss, spicy mustard or Russian dressing, butter, hot, rye
- King of Queens$8.29
Pastrami, Swiss, tomato, coleslaw, Russian dressing, s&p, hot, hero
- Knuckle Sandwich$14.29
Pastrami, Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, olives, mayo, butter, oil & vinegar, hot, sourdough
- Pastrami on Rye$14.89
Pastrami, Swiss, spicy mustard or Russian dressing, butter, hot, rye
- Rockefeller Reuben$13.69
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or Russian dressing, butter, hot, rye
- Taxi Driver$14.89
Pastrami, Pepper Jack, onions, jalapeño, spicy mustard, butter, hot sourdough
- Wall Street Club$14.69
Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, butter, cold, sourdough
- West Side Story$14.89
Turkey, Pepper Jack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, green chili, salsa ranch, hot, sourdough
Salads
- Chef's Salad$10.99
Turkey, ham, hard-boiled eggs, Cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and lettuce
- Deli Salad Sampler$13.09
Homemade chicken salad, albacore tuna salad, egg, salad, pickle spear, captain's wafers (may substitute one of our daily homemade deli salads)
- Chicken Cobb Salad$12.89
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon pieces, diced egg, tomato, avocado, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, and lettuce
- Avocado Chicken Salad$12.89
Homemade chicken salad, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, and lettuce
- Avocado Tuna Salad$12.89
Homemade albacore tuna salad, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, and lettuce
Hot Dogs
- Chili Dog$6.49
1/4 lb all beef hot dog, chili, yellow mustard, hero
- Chili Slaw Dog$6.79
1/4 lb all beef hot dog, chili, coleslaw, yellow mustard, hero
- Coney Dog$6.49
1/4 lb all beef hot dog, sauerkraut, onions, spicy mustard, hero
- Pastrami Dog$7.49
1/4 lb all beef hot dog with pastrami, Swiss, pickle spear, spicy mustard, hero
- Plain Dog$5.00
Sides
- Broccoli Cheese$3.49
- Cole Slaw$3.49
- Mac & Cheese$4.69
White Cheddar cheese
- Pasta Salad$3.49
- Yankee Doodle$3.49
- Red Pepper Gouda Bisque Soup$3.49
- Sea Salt Chips$1.99
- New York Pickle$2.00
- Plain Lays Chips$1.99
- Jalapeno Chips$1.99
- Sea Salt & Vinegar$1.99
- Smokehouse BBQ Chips$1.99
- Sour Cream Potato Salad$3.49
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$2.69
Desserts
Kid's Meal Deal
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Chaz$6.09
Turkey, Swiss, and avocado, hot or cold, bagel
- Double Play$7.89
Sausage, bacon, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
- Eastport$7.29
Pastrami, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
- East Village$6.29
2 eggs, American, sautéed onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and s&p
- Huevos Locos$7.09
Sausage, 2 eggs, Pepper Jack, salsa, s&p
- Manorville$7.29
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
- Polo Grounds$6.79
Bacon, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
- Radio City$7.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
- Riverhead$5.69
2 eggs, American, and s&p
- Skyline$6.29
Turkey, cream cheese, tomato, hot or cold, bagel
- The Crew$9.49
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American, on a 12" hero
- Upstate$6.79
Sausage, 2 eggs, American, and s&p
Turkey Sandwiches
- Bridge Hampton$8.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, s&p, hot or cold, hero
- Broadway$7.49
Turkey, ham, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing, hot or cold, hero
- Brooklyn Bridge$8.49
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, hot or cold, hero
- Gandolfo$7.99
Turkey, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, marinated mushrooms, mayo, oil & vinegar, hot, hero
- Godzilla$7.69
Turkey, chicken, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, onion, mayo, sriracha sauce, hot, hero
- Hampton$8.29
Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, s&p, hot or cold, hero
Chicken Breast Sandwiches
- 42nd Street$8.29
Chicken breast, pastrami, cream cheese, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing, hot, hero
- Chicken Philly$7.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions & peppers, white American, s&p, hot, hero
- Empire State$7.99
Chicken breast, turkey, provolone, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, hot, hero
- Godfather$8.49
Chicken breast, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, marinara sauce, butter, s&p, hot, hero
- Rocky Balboa$8.99
Chicken breast, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, hot, hero
- Throgs Neck Bridge$8.89
Chicken breast, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, ranch dressing, hot, hero
- Urban Cowboy$8.99
Chicken breast, turkey, bacon, Pepper Jack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, hot, hero
- Whitestone Bridge$7.99
Chicken breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, hot, hero
Ham Sandwiches
- All American$11.49
Ham, American, tomato, mayo, cold, sourdough
- Greenwich$7.49
Ham, corned beef, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, cold, hero
- New York Yankee$7.09
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, s&p, hot or cold, hero
- Tri-Borough Bridge$7.99
Ham, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard, mayo, s&p, hot, hero
Roast Beef Sandwiches
- Bronx Barbecue$8.99
Roast beef, Cheddar, tomato, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce, butter, mayo, hot, hero
- Philly Cream Cheesesteak$8.69
Roast beef, cream cheese, white American, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, steak sauce, butter, hot, hero
- French Dip$8.99
Roast beef, provolone, mayo, s&p, with a side of au jus, hot, hero
- Knickerbocker$7.99
Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, s&p, hot or cold, hero
- New Yorker$8.49
Roast beef, pepper Jack, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, butter, mayo, oil & vinegar, hot, hero
- Traditional Philly Cheesesteak$9.89
Sirloin, grilled onion & peppers, white American, s&p, hot