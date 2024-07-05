2x points now for loyalty members
Gao Vietnamese Kitchen
FOODS
- Cha Gio - Fried Spring Rolls$6.99
- Banh Bot Loc - Steamed Clear Dumplings$7.99
- Sup Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Soup$8.99
- Goi Ga Bap Chuoi - Banana Blossom Chicken Salad$19.99
- Hu Tiu Nam Vang - Nam Vang Noodle
Rice Noodle Shrimp, Sliced Pork, Pork Liver, Pork Intestine, Pork Greaves, Minced Pork, Quail Egg, Dried Garlic, Veggies...$16.99
- Bun Bo Hue Dac Biet - Hue Beef Noodle
Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Pork Knuckle, Crab Meatballs, Well-done Beef Flank, Pork Blood, Sliced Beef Shank, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Veggies...$15.99
- Bun Bo Bap Cha Cua - Beef Shank Noodle
Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Crab Meatballs, Sliced Beef Shank, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Veggies...$14.99
- Hu Tiu Suon Non - Spare Rib Noodle
Rice Noodle, Well-done Pork Rib, Minced Pork, Dried Garlic, Pork Greaves, Veggies...$14.99
- Hu Tiu Bo Vien - Beef Ball Noodle
Rice Noodle, Tendon Beef Balls, Minced Pork, Dried Garlic, Pork Greaves, Veggies...$14.99
- Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Noodle
8 Wontons, Quail Egg, Dried Garlic, Pork Greaves, Veggies...$13.99
- Bo Kho - Beef Stew
Well-done beef tendon, flank, shank, carrot... Served with a choice of bread or egg noodles/ rice noodles$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bun Mam - Fermented Fish Noodle
The rich fermented fish broth infused with shrimp, fish fillet, squid, BBQ pork, veggies...$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Oc Bong$17.99
- Oc Huong$19.99
- Oc Mo$17.99
- Bun Hen - Baby Clam Vermicelli$15.99OUT OF STOCK
DRINKS
- Ca Phe Viet - Vietnamese Coffee$5.99
- Tra Hoa Cuc La Dua - Chrysanthemum Panda Leaves Tea$5.99
- Tra Sua Viet - Vietnamese Milk Tea$6.99
- Nuoc Cam - Orange Juice$6.99
- Nuoc Mia Tac - Sugarcane Kumquat Juice$6.99
- Tra Dao Cam Sa - Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea$7.99
- Krantingdaeng Redbull$4.99
- Nuoc Giai Khat - Soft Drink / Water Bottle$1.99
- Nuoc Loc
- Tra Da