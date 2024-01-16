The Garage Bar and Grill 755 Main St S
Appetizer
- 3 on the tree platter$18.00
- Cheddar Nuggets
Cheesy nuggets with bacon served with ranch$12.00
- Broccoli bacon cheese bites$11.00
- Cheese curds
served with ranch or bleu cheese$12.50
- Chicken quesadilla
side of shredded lettuce tomato and jalapeno$16.50
- Chips and queso$8.50
- Dip sticks
Your choice of maranara or alfredo sauce$6.50+
- Jalapeno poppers$10.00
- Mac and cheese bites$11.00
- Manifold mini tacos$11.00
- Nacho platter
Your choice of chicken beef or pork topped with shredded lettuce black olives diced tomato red onion jalapenos and queso$20.00
- Oil spill fries
A basket of fries topped with everyones favorite pulled pork, our homeade ranch and BBQ sauce$11.00
- Piston rings
Served with a side of mexi-ranch$10.00
- Portabella mushroom fries
Portabella mushrooms in a crunchy bread crumb batter served with queso$12.50
- Potato slicks$10.00
- Revved up wings$15.00
- Fried Pickle Basket$8.00
- Chips And Salsa$6.50
- OUT OF STOCKViking Hillbilly NachosOUT OF STOCK$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKPeel and eat shrimpOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Corn Ribs$12.50
- OUT OF STOCKGame Day Wings (6) BasketOUT OF STOCK$1.50
Beverages
Broasted chicken
- 2 piece broasted chicken
Your choice of white or dark meat, choice of potato, corn and coleslaw$10.50
- 4 Piece broasted chicken
Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw$14.50
- 8 Piece broasted chicken
Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (2x sides)$25.00
- 16 piece broasted chicken
Your choice of white dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (4x the sides)$43.00
- 8 piece CHICKEN ONLY$20.00
- 16 Piece CHICKEN ONLY$33.00
- Pint of Coleslaw$7.00
Burgers
- BYO Burger
Hand Pressed patty on a bakery bun$10.50
- Junkyard
Hand Pressed patty topped with pulled pork bacon queso and jalapenos on a pretzel bun$16.50
- Kick down
Get in the fast lane for this one! Our hand pressed patty on a pretzel bun topped with pickled onions, bacon, beer cheese and jalapenos.$15.00
- Mustang
Hand pressed patty topped with bacon swiss and american cheese topped with onion rings and BBQ$15.00
- Patty wagon
Hand pressed patty on rye bread with fried onions and swiss cheese$13.00
Dinners
- Chicken finger dinner
Chicken Strips with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast$15.00
- Fettuccine alfredo
Your Choice of chicken or shrimp topped with parmesean cheese$18.00
- Fish N chips
Cod filets with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast$15.00
- Hot beef dinner
Roast beef on white bread with mashed potatos and topped with gravy$12.00+
- Ribeye steak
12 oz ribeye with your choice of potato corn and soup or salad$29.00
- Shrimp dinner
Shrimp served with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast$16.00
Kids menu
Salads
- Backfired buffalo chicken salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with tomatoes cheese onion and croutons, Served with a breadstick$13.00
- Chef salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onion and a hard boiled egg on a bed of romaine served with a breadstick$14.00
- Fiesta salad
Pulled pork, fried peppers and onions corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine and a bread stick$15.00
- Garage salad
Romaine lettuce bacon cauliflower and parm cheese tossed in our house dressing$14.00
- Grilled BLT salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a bed or romaine with bacon cheese tomatoes and croutons, served with a bread stick$13.00
- Side dinner salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Croutons$4.00
- Add side Garage salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cauliflower, Bacon and Parm Cheese tossed in our house dressing$5.50
- Souped up salads$8.50+
- Turbo taco salad
Your choice of beef chicken or pork in a fried shell on a bed of shredded lettuce with tomato, onion, cheese, black olives, and cilantro$15.00
- Side Ceaser Salad$4.00
- Chicken Ceasar Salad Full$13.00
Sandwiches
- BLT
Your choice of white wheat or rye$11.00
- Car club
Ham turkey bacon lettuce tomato onion on your choice of white wheat or rye$14.00
- Chicken bacon ham and swiss
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon ham and swiss cheese$15.00
- Chicken tender melt
Chicken strips on your choice of white wheat or Rye with bacon pepperjack and american cheese$14.00
- Fender bender fish sandwich
Cod filet on a hoagie bun with lettuce tomato and a side of sriracha$15.00
- Firebird sandwich
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken topped with sriracha, lettuce tomato and onion$14.00
- Hot ham N cheese
Ham and melted swiss on a pretzel bun$11.00
- Low rider reuben
Sliced corned beef swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye$14.00
- Pharaoh Philly
Your choice of chicken or roast beef with fried onions and peppers on a hoagie bun$17.00
- Pulled pork
Topped with an onion ring served with coleslaw and BBQ$14.00
- Turkey avocado bacon melt
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and american cheese on your choice of white wheat or rye$14.00
- French Dip$17.00
- Beltline Pork Belly$17.00
Sides
- Side baked potato$4.00
- Side double meat$4.00
- Side guacamole$2.00
- Side mashed potato
Mashed Potatoes and Beef Gravy$4.00
- Side of au gratin potato$4.50
- Side of bacon (2 slices)$2.25
- Side of coleslaw$4.00
- Side of potato wedges$4.00
- Side of sweet potato fries$5.00
- Side reg fries$4.00
- Side seasoned sour cream$2.00
- Side tater tots$4.00
- Side waffle fries$4.00
- Side of Queso$2.00
- Side of one bread stick$0.80
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.00
Wraps
- Car club wrap
Turkey, Ham, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado,and diced tomato in a tomato basil wrap$15.00
- Backfired buffalo chicken wrap
your choice of grilled or crispy chicken buffalo sauce shredded cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap$13.00
- CBR wrap
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with bacon cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap$14.00
- Flat tire fajita wrap
Your choice of chicken or pulled pork with fried onions and peppers and queso cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato$15.00
- Gyro$14.00
- Roasted Sesame Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00