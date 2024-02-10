Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, LLC - Franklin Location
Food Menu
Entradas/Ensaladas/Sopas
- Bean Dip$7.00+
- Bowl Soup$11.00
- Ceviche$13.00
citrus marinated white fish, cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, peppers and spices. Served with avocado, hot sauce and chips
- Cheese Dip$7.00+
white melted cheese dip
- Chori Queso$9.50
Jalapeño cheese dip mixed with our homemade Mexican Chorizo
- Guacamole$9.00+
Freshly prepared mixed with onions, tomatoes, serrano peppers and cilantro
- Pico de Gallo Dip$7.00
- Queso Fundido$13.00
Melted cheese with homemade cream sauce, onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms and cilantro pesto in the center.
- Salad$12.50
Fresh salad greens with cucumbers, mozzarella cheese and tomatoes
- Salsa$4.50+
- Tres Garcia Salsas$9.00
Chupacabra, Habanero and Tequila Salsa
- Side Salad$6.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas$17.00
Grilled meat of choice served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, black beans, rice and flour tortillas
- Pork Belly Fajitas$18.00
Grilled pork belly served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Fish Fajita$18.00
Grilled Fish fajita style on sauteed house veggies! Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Vegetable Fajitas$15.00
Zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes siizzling fajita style. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas, rice and black beans.
- Chx/Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Grilled chicken and sauteed shrimp served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Stk/Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Grilled steak and sauteed shrimp served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Fajitas al Pastor$17.00
Adobado pork with pineapple served fajita style with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
- Fajita Tropical$17.00
Grilled chicken mixed with our delicious pineapple sauce and jalapenos fajita style. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
- Fajita Cazuelas$34.00
4 meats of choice fajita style with poblano peppers and sauteed onions. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas x 2$32.00
Grilled chicken served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Steak Fajitas x 2$32.00
Grilled skirt steak served on top of sauteed onions, poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Shrimp Fajitas x2$34.00
Juicy shrimp sauteed in garlic butter fajita style. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
- Chicken/Steak Faj x 2$32.00
Grilled chicken and skirt steak served on top of sauteed onions and poblano peppers fajita style. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Quesadillas
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, grilled skirt steak, mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese
- Quesadilla Pastor$15.00
Flour tortilla folded overa a blend of mozzarella cheese, pastor marinated pork, onions, cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Spinach Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese and spinach. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Veggie Quesadillas$12.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, poblano peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Hawaiiana$15.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken pineapple/chipotle sauce, sauteed onions and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Fried Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Quesa Birrias$15.00
3 corn tortilla quesadillas filled with melted mozzarella cheese, beef birria, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beef consome
- Quesadilla Garcias$15.00
Flour tortilla folded over a blend of mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sauteed onions, grilled chicken, Mexican chorizo and creamy Flameado sauce.
Comida de Mar
- Sizzling Baja$14.00
Sauteed chicken breast paired with shrimp in creamy tomato sauce. Served with black beans and rice
- Tacos Gobernador$15.00
Three soft corn tortilla quesadilla style tacos filled with cheese, shrimp, onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers. Served with black beans, rice and a side of habanero sauce.
- Camarones Vallarta$15.00
Sauteed shrimp tossed in a creamy wine sauce, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla and a bed or rice
- Pescado y Camarones al Ajillo$15.00
Grilled fish and shrimp sauteed in garlic lime butter and ancho peppers. Served with rice and side salad
- Enchiladas Jalisco$15.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with spinach and topped with creamy wine sauce,pico de gallo and shrimp. Served with black beans and rice.
- Tacos Camarones$15.00
- Fish of the Day$18.99
Platillos Tradicionales
- Pollo Parrilla$14.00
Twin chicken breasts topped with cream sauce, onions and poblano peppers. Served with rice and casserolla veggies
- Taco Loco$14.00
Mixed with onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip.Served with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with creamy poblano sauce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans and rice
- Taco Salad$13.00
Large deep fried chalupa filled with greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, refried beans, cheese dip, guacamole and sour cream
- Nachos$14.00
Your choice of meat on tortilla chips covered with refried beans, cheese dip, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and jalapenos.
- Carne Asada$17.00
Make your own tacos! Grilled skirt steak, served with pinto beans, casserola vegetables, guacamole, corn tortillas and red tomatillo sauce.
- Pollo Tequila Lime$14.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated with our Tequila Lime Sauce. Served with casserolla veggies and rice. Topped with smokey tomato sauce.
- Enchiladas Yucatecas$14.00
Three enchiladas filled with shredded pork, topped with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans and rice
- Cilantro Lime Taco Salad$15.00
Large deep fried chalupa filled with greens, grilled chicken, marinated in cilantro lime sauce, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado and shredded cheese
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green tomato sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans and rice
- Flautas de Pollo$14.00
Four deep fried hand rolled corn tortillas filled with mixture of shredded chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and onion. Toppen with green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with refried beans and guacamole.
- Birria de Puerco$16.00
Traditional Mexican slow roasted shredded pork with a spicy mole sauce. Served with rice, corn tortillas, and red tomatillo sauce
- Chile Relleno$15.00
Egg battered Poblano pepper stuffed with mozzarella cheese, chicken and pecans.Topped with homemade tomato sauce, Served with rice
- Pasta Poblana$15.00
Blackened chicken breast served on fideo pasta in a creamy picy avocado and poblano pepper sauce. Topped with queso fresco
- Pollo Bandido$12.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip
Tacos Casserola
- Grilled Tacos$15.00
3 grilled meat tacos in soft corn tortilla. Served with choice of 2 sides
- Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of meat in soft corn tortilla. Includes onions, cilantro and avocado
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Grilled Grouper in soft corn tortilla. Includes cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle Mayo
- Tacos Vampiro$14.00
Quesadilla Tacos with steak, pico de Gallo, avocado, chipotle Mayo
Burritos y Chimichangas
- Burritos de la Casa$13.00
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, refried beans, mozzarella cheese. Served with refried beans and rice.
- Burrito Mexicano$15.00
Big burrito filled with rice, refritos, sauteed onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese. Topped with chipotle tomato sauce and cilantro. Served with salad
- Burrito Chupacabra$15.00
Grilled chicken, onions, bacon, mushrooms and poblano peppers. Topped with with creamy spicy serrano sauce and cilantro. Served with refried beans and rice
- Grilled Burritos$14.00
Choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, poblano peppers, mozzarella cheese, refried beans. Topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with refried beans and rice
- Chimichangas de la Casa$14.00
Deep fried chimichanga filled with choice of meat, refried beans, mozzarella cheese. Served with refried beans and rice
- Grilled Chimichangas$14.00
Deep fried chimichanga filled with choice of meat, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red onions. Topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with Refried beans and rice
Postres
- Banana Burrito$7.00
Crispy chocolate banana served with vanilla ice cream on a bed of caramel
- Cheesecake Chimichanga$7.00
Sugared chimichanga stuffed with creamy cheesecake
- Vanilla Flan$7.00
Traditional Vanilla Flan. drizzled with strawberry, white chocolate and kiwi sauce
- Ice Cream Sopapilla$6.00
Traditional sugared tortilla drizzled with honey. Served with vanilla ice cream
- Churros with ice cream$7.00
Drizzled with caramel sauce
- 3 Leches Cake$7.00
Moist cake. Ask server for flavor of day
Kids Menu
- Kid Taco$7.25
Meat choice topped with shredded cheese served with refried beans and rice
- Kid Burrito$7.25
Meat choice topped with red sauce. Served with refried beans and rice
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.25
Mozzarella Cheese in flour tortilla. Served with rice and refried beans
- Kid Enchilada$7.25
Choice of Meat or cheese topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with refried beans and rice
- Mac and Cheese$7.25
Pasta shells with Velveeta cheese
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$7.25
Breaded chicken fingers served with french fries
- Cheeseburger and Fries$7.25
- Kid Bandido$7.25
Kid portion of meat of choice on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip
- Kid Nachos$7.25
Kid portion of Tortilla chips, meat of choice and topped with cheese dip
Sides
- Avocado$3.50
- Bandera$5.50
Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
- Black Beans$4.00
- Chorizo$6.00
- Cilantro$0.99
- Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Flour Tortillas$1.25
- French Fries$4.00
- Fresh Serrano Peppers$1.25
- Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Ground Beef$6.00
- Guacamole$1.50
- Lettuce$2.00
- Mexican Corn$4.00
Corn, queso fresco, sour cream and Tajin seasoning
- Pickled Jalapenos$2.50
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Raw Onions$0.99
- Refritos$4.00
- Rice$4.00
- Sauces$3.50
- Sauteed Vegetables (contain cheese and sour cream)$3.50
- Sauteed Mushrooms$4.00
- Sauteed Onions$4.00
- Shredded Beef$6.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.50
- Shredded Chicken$6.00
- Side of Cheese Dip$1.75
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Tomatillo Sauce$2.00
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Toreado Peppers$3.50
- Steak$6.00
- Onions and Poblanos$3.50
- Onions, Mushrooms, Poblanos$3.50