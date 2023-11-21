Garcia's Mexican Restaurant - Seguin
DRINKS
- 1/2 TEA$2.75
- TEA$2.75
- SWEET TEA$2.75
- TEA W/LUNCH
- TEA W/SPECIAL
- TEA W/POW
- WATER
- BOTTLED WATER$1.95
- COFFEE$2.75
- HOT TEA$2.25
- MILK$2.95
- CHOCOLATE MILK$2.95
- HOT CHOCOLATE$2.25
- APPLE JUICE$2.95
- ORANGE JUICE$2.95
- BARGS ROOT BEER$2.75
- COKE$2.75
- COKE ZERO$3.50
- DIET COKE$2.75
- DIET DR. PEPPER$2.75
- DR. PEPPER$2.75
- FANTA ORANGE$3.50
- HORCHATA$2.95
- MINUTE MAID LEMONADE$2.75
- RED FLASH$2.75
- MEXICAN COKE$3.50
- SPRITE$2.75
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$2.95
- TOPO CHICO$3.25
- COFFEE W/SPECIAL
APPETIZERS
- 2oz CHILE CON QUESO$2.95
- CHILE CON QUESO-Large$8.95
- CHILE CON QUESO-Small$6.95
- GARCIA'S CHILE CON QUESO-Large$11.95
A delicious blend of queso mixed with sausage and pico de gallo.
- GUACAMOLE-Small$6.95
- GUACAMOLE-Large$8.95
- BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS (6)$6.95
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
- FAJITA NACHOS$14.95
Beef or Chicken tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo. sour cream and guacamole
- FAJITA (BF) GRANDE$14.95
- FAJITA (CK) GRANDE$14.95
- FAJITA (MIXED) GRANDE$14.95
- GARCIA'S NACHO GRANDE$8.25
Chips topped with refried beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- GARCIA'S NACHO GRANDE-BEEF$9.75
- GARCIA'S NACHO GRANDE-SHREDDED CHICKEN$9.75
- NACHOS SUPREME$7.95
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- NACHO SUPREME-BEEF$9.75
- NACHO SUPREME-SHREDDED CHICKEN$9.75
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$10.95
- ADD SPINACH$0.99
QUESADILLAS
- BEEF QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$9.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- BEEF QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$9.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$9.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- MIXED QUESADILLLAS FULL ORDER (8)$14.95
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$7.95
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$10.95
Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$7.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$10.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Add Small Spinach$0.99
- Add Large Spinach$1.99
DINNERS
- CHALUPA DINNER$7.95
Two bean chalupas served with rice and beans.
- BEEF CHALUPA DINNER$9.50
Two ground beef chalupas served with rice and beans
- CHICKEN CHALUPA DINNER$9.50
Two shredded chicken chalupas served with rice and beans.
- GUACAMOLE CHALUPA DINNER$9.50
Two guacamole chalupas served with rice and beans.
- TACO DINNER$8.50
Two chicken or beef tacos served with rice and beans.
- GARCIA'S MEXICAN DINNER$11.95
Cheese enchilada served with carne guisada, rice, beans and guacamole.
- FIESTA PLATE$9.95
One cheese enchilada, chalupa and a flauta. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole
- FLAUTA PLATE$9.95
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
- MOM'S SPECIAL #1$7.25
Crispy ground beef taco, cheese enchilada and guacamole.
- MOM'S SPECIAL #2$7.25
- PICADILLO DINNER$8.50
Served with with fideo, frioles a la charra and a garnish salad.
- BEAN FIDEO PLATE$6.75
Served with two tortillas
- ALC PLAIN GORDITA$2.99
- TAMALE DINNER$9.25
( 3 ) Tamales with enchilada gravy served with rice and beans.
- SM. FIDEO LOCO$8.95
- LG. FIDEO LOCO BOWL$12.95
- GORDITA PLATE$9.95
- GORDITA PLATE-BRISKET$15.95
- GORDITA PLATE-CG$15.95
- GORDITA PLATE-FAJITA$15.95
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADA DINNER$10.95
Chicken, Ground beef or Cheese enchiladas topped with a red enchilada sauce.
- QUESO DIP ENCHILADA$10.95
- CCC ENCHILADA$10.95
- LTG$13.95
A bit of everything! Cheese enchilada topped with queso, ground beef enchilada topped with chili sauce, and a chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce.
- SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese.
- GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce.
- CILANTRO ENCHILADAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with a delicious cilantro cream sauce.
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$10.95
Blend of spinach, artichokes and Monterey Jack cheese
- MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy mushroom sauce.
- CHICKEN RANCHERAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with Ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
- CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS$10.95
Chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle pepper cream sauce.
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$11.95
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$12.95
- Add Sauce (4oz)$1.95
- Alc Chicken ranchera enchilada$3.85
- Alc Beef enchilada$3.85
- Alc Cheese enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chicken enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chipotle enchilada$3.85
- Alc Cilantro enchilada$3.85
- Alc Green chicken enchilada$3.85
- Alc Mushroom enchilada$3.85
- Alc Shrimp enchilada$4.95
- Alc Sour Cream enchilada$3.85
- Alc Spinach enchilada$3.85
SPECIALTY DINNERS
- BURRITO DINNER$9.95
Filled with Gound beef or Shredded Chicken, beans, cheese and topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- CARNE GUISADA DINNER$13.95
Served with rice or fideo, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- GARCIA'S DELUXE$13.95
Chicken, beef or cheese enchilada, tamale, chalupa and crispy taco. Served with rice and beans.
- COMBO PLATE$12.95
Ground beef, shredded chicken or a cheese enchilada, chalupa and taco.. Served with rice and beans.
- GARCIAS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$15.95
Topped with chile con queso and pico de gallo. Served with rice, frijoles a la charra and guacamole.
- STEAK COZUMEL$17.95
8oz. Rib-eye steak with a cheese enchilada, rice, frijoles a la charra or refried beans and guacamole.
- BRISKET PLATE$16.95
Brisket mixed with onions. Served with rice and beans.
- BRISKET NORTENA PLATE$16.95
Brisket mixed with onions, serrano peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- GARCIAS'S FAMOUS CHILE RELLENO DINNER$13.95
Home-made poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cheese, topped with Ranchero sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK RANCHERO$9.95
Topped with Ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice frijoles a la charrra and a garnish salad.
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$14.95
Grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection topped with avocado slices, tomatoes and melted jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and your choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- PORK CHOP PLATE$14.95
Two grilled pork chops served with rice, frijoles a la charra or refried beans and a garnish salad.
- PUFFY TACO PLATE$11.95
- ALC GROUND BEEF PUFFY TACO$4.95
- ALC SHRED CHICKEN PUFFY TACO$4.95
FAJITAS
- Beef Fajitas$15.95
Cooked with onions.
- Beef Fajitas Nortenas$15.95
Fajitas cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Chicken Fajitas$15.95
Cooked with onions.
- Chicken Fajita Nortenas$15.95
Fajitas cooked with serranos onions and tomatoes.
- Shrimp Fajitas$15.95
Cooked with onions and a mix of bell peppers.
- Shrimp Fajitas Nortenas$15.95
Cooked with onions ,serrano peppers, tomatoes and bell peppers.
- Mixed Fajitas$15.95
Beef and Chicken fajitas cooked with onions.
- Mixed Fajitas Nortenas$15.95
Beef and Chicken fajitas cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- Fajita Meat Upcharge$4.95
- Mary Ann Taco$5.90
- Norteno Style$2.49
- Parillada$23.95
- Parillada for 2$47.95
- Street Taco Plate$14.95
- Veggie Plate$10.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.
- Veggie/Beef Fajitas$15.95
Beef fajitas and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.
- Veggie/Chicken Fajitas$15.95
Chicken fajitas and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.C
- Fajilta Puffy Taco Plate$15.95
- ALC Fajita Puffy Taco$5.95
- Fajita Burrito ALC$12.95
LITE MEALS
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$10.95
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$10.95
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- BF Faj Taco Salad$14.95
Beef fajiat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$14.95
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Crispy CK Salad$14.95
Hand breaded fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of dressing.
- Bean Taco Salad
- Sm. Tortilla Soup$8.95
Chicken, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, tostadas and pico de gallo.
- Lg. Tortilla Soup$10.95
Chicken, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, tostadas and pico de gallo.
- Soup Special$9.75
Small bowl of tortilla soup and a bean chalupa or a crispy taco.
- POW$9.95
- Sd Veggies (lg)$6.95
- Sd Veggies (sm)$4.95
- 16oz Chicken Broth$2.99
AMERICAN PLATES
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$10.50
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast
- DOUBLE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$13.50
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast.
- STEAK & FRIES$16.95
8oz. rib-eye steak served with fries, garnish salad and Texas toast.
- CHICKEN STRIP PLATE$8.95
Four hand breaded strips of chicken served with country gravy, fries, garnish salad and Texas toast.
- CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$10.50
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast.
- HAMBURGER$6.25
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- HAMBURGER WITH FRIES$8.25
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- CHEESEBURGER$7.25
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES$9.25
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- FRENCH FRY BASKET$2.75
- CHILE CON CARNE (W/BNS)$4.50
- ALC CATFISH PLANK$3.50
- ALC HAMBURGER PATTY$4.25
- ALC STEAK$13.95
- ALC CHICKEN STRIP$2.95
- ALC CK FR CK PATTY$5.95
- SD COUNTRY GRAVY$1.99
- SD MASHED POTATOES$1.99
- ALC CFS PATTY$5.95
ALC TACOS
- BEEF FAJITA TACO$4.95
Beef fajita with onions
- BEEF FAJITA NORTENA TACO$4.95
Beef fajita with onions, tomatoes and serrrano peppers
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACO$4.95
Chicken fajita and grilled onions
- CHICKEN FAJITA NORTENA TACO$4.95
Chicken fajita with onions, tomates and serrano peppers
- BRISKET TACO$4.95
Cooked with onions
- BRISKET NORTENA TACO$4.95
cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- CARNE GUISADA TACO$4.50
- BARBACOA TAC0$4.50
- SHRIMP TACO$4.95
- SHRIMP NORTENO TACO$4.95
- AVOCADO TACO$3.75
- BEEF AND REFRIED BEANS TACO$2.50
- PICADILLO TACO$2.95
Ground beef and potatoes.
- VEGGIE TACO$4.25
Grilled zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
KIDS
- Kid Cheese Enchilada Plate$5.25
Cheese enchilada, beans and rice.
- Kid Beef Enchilada Plate$5.25
- Kid Chicken Enchilada Plate$5.25
Chicken enchilada, beans and rice
- Kid Chalupa Plate$5.25
Bean & cheese chalupa, beans and rice.
- Kid Chicken Strips$5.25
2 Fried chicken strips and fries
- Kid Crispy Taco Plate$5.25
Crispy beef or chicken taco, beans and rice
- Kid Grill Cheese/FF$5.25
Grill cheese and fries
- Grilled Cheese Only$3.95
SIDES
- .50 food charge$0.50
- .50 Homemade Tort$0.50
- .75 food charge$0.75
- 1 Torreado$0.50
- 1.00 food charge$1.00
- 1.00 Mushrooms$1.00
- 1.99 guacamole$1.99
- Add Ground Beef (2oz)$1.50
- Fideo-small$2.49
- Fideo-lg$4.98
- Rice-sm$2.49
- Rice-lg$4.98
- Ref Bns-sm$2.49
- Ref Bns-lg$4.98
- Charra beans-sm$2.49
- Charra beans-lg$4.98
- Sd cheese-4oz$1.99
- Sd white cheese-4oz$1.99
- Grilled Tomato$0.99
- Onions (grilled)$0.75
- Sd bell pepper$0.99
- Sd Cilantro$0.75
- Sd ground beef-4oz$3.00
- Sd jalapenos$0.75
- Sd pico$0.75
- Sd Shredded chicken$3.25
- Sd sour cream$0.75
- Sd tomato$0.99
- Sliced avocado-1/2$1.99
- Sliced avocado-whole$3.98
- TOGO BEANS (REF)(LG)$5.99
- TOGO BEANS (REF)(SM)$2.99
- TOGO CHARRO (LG)$5.99
- TOGO CHARRO (SM)$2.99
- TOGO FIDEO (LG)$5.99
- TOGO FIDEO (SM)$2.99
- TOGO RICE (LG)$5.99
- TOGO RICE (SM)$2.99
A LA CARTE
- 1 LB BARBOCOA$24.99
- FLAUTA ALC$3.25
- CHALUPA ALC$2.75
- GROUND BEEF CHALUPA ALC$3.90
- GUACAMOLE CHALUPA ALC$3.90
- CKN CHALUPA ALC$3.90
- Chicken breast ALC$8.75
- California chicken ALC$10.00
- Bean & chesse burrito ALC$5.50
- CHICKEN BURRITO FRIED ALC$5.75
- CHICKEN BURRITO SOFT ALC$5.00
- GROUND BEEF BURRITO FRIED ALC$5.75
- GROUND BEEF BURRITO SOFT ALC$5.00
topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK ALC$7.25
- CHILE RELLENO FRIED ALC$9.00
- CRISPY GROUND BEEF TACO ALC$3.25
- CRISPY CHICKEN TACO ALC$3.25
- PORK CHOP ALC$6.95
- SOFT FLOUR GROUND BEEF TACO ALC$3.50
- SOFT FLOUR CHICKEN TACO ALC$3.50
- Steak ONLY$12.00
- TAMALE WITH/ENCH. SAUCE ALC$2.25
- No Bns Sub FF$0.99
- No Rice Sub FF$0.99
- No Rice/Bn Sub FF$1.99
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST TACOS
- BREAKFAST TACOS$1.99
Pick any of the two following ingredients.
- -----------------------
- 3 TACOS FOR 4.75$4.75
- ADD ALA MEX$0.75
- ADD BACON$0.95
- ADD CHZ$0.95
- ADD WHITE CHZ$0.95
- ADD NOPALES$0.75
- BN/CHZ TACO$1.99
- BARBACOA TACO$4.50
- BRISKET NORTENO TACO$4.95
- BEAN/RICE TACO$1.99
- BRISKET TACO$4.95
- CARNITAS TACO$4.95
- CG (W/CHEESE)$5.45
- CG TACO$4.50
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$2.75
Eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- MIGAS NORTENAS TACO$2.75
MIgas with onions, tomatoes, & serrano peppers.
- MIGAS TACO$1.99
Eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- PICADILLO TACO$2.95
- SIDE OF CG$6.95
BREAKFAST PLATES
- ADD CHORIZO-PLATE$1.50
- BARBACOA BY THE LB.$24.95
- CHORIZO AND EGG PLATE$8.95
- FRENCH TOAST$3.95
- FRENCH TOAST PLATE$9.25
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$8.95
Two eggs scrambled cooked with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.95
Two eggs cooked to order topped with Ranchero sauce.
- MEXICAN OMELET$8.95
Two egg omelet, onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- MIGAS NORTENAS PLATE$9.50
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas, onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers.
- MIGAS PLATE$8.95
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- NOPALES BREAKFAST$7.95
- OATMEAL$4.95
- OMELET PLATE$7.95
- RANCHERO OMELET$8.95
Two egg omelet topped with Ranchero sauce.
- TWO EGG PLATE$7.95
- CHILAQUILES PLATE$15.95
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES
- BARBOCOA BREAKFAST$12.50
Barbocoa, two eggs, beans and fried potatoes
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST$10.50
Served with two eggs, fried potatoes, covered with country gravy and toast.
- HAM AND EGG PLATE$9.95
- PANCAKE BREAKFAST PLATE$9.95
Two delicious pancakes, two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
- PORK CHOP BREAKFAST$14.95
Two Pork chops, two eggs, beans, and fried potatoes.
- STEAK & EGGS$16.95
8oz ribeye steak served with two eggs, fried potatoes refried beans & toast.
- CHIC /EGG PLATE$12.50