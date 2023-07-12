2x points for loyalty members
Garden Cafe 4961 BROADWAY
Menu
Breakfast
Danish Pastry
$4.50
Plain/Everything Bagel
$3.00
Almond/Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Plain Croissant
$3.50
Belgian Waffle
$12.00
Grand Marnier French Toast
$11.00
Original Pancakes
$11.00
Buckwheat Pancakes
$11.00
Avocado Toast
$14.00
Smoked Salmon Wrap
$13.50
Huevos Rancheros Wrap
$13.50
Steak With 2 Eggs
$23.00
3 Eggs Omelet
$15.50
2 Eggs On Briochi
$10.00
Croissant Sandwich
$11.00
2 Eggs And Side
$12.00
Sides
Grilled chicken Side
$6.00
Grilled skirt steak side
$12.00
Mashed potatoes side
$6.50
Grilled portobello
$5.00
Sauteed Kale
$7.00
Black Beans
Grilled Shrimp
$8.00
Roasted potatoes
$6.50
Avocado
$4.50
Mexican Yellow rice
$6.50
Mushroom
$4.50
Sauteed Mix vegetables
$7.00
basmati rice
$6.50
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Smoked Ham
$4.00
Side Sausage
$4.00
Smoked Bacon
$4.00
2 Eggs
$5.00
1 Egg
$2.50
Mixed Fruit
$8.00
Scramble Eggs
$5.00
French Fries
$6.50
Hasbrown
$6.50
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
$15.00
Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
$14.00
Guacamole & Chips
$13.00
Nachos
$15.00
Skirt Steak Tacos (3)
$15.00
Chicken Tacos (3)
$13.00
Fried Calamari
$16.00
Coconut Shrimp
$13.00
Parmigiana Wings
$14.00
Bbq Wings
$14.00
Sweet & Spicy Citrus Glazed Wings
$14.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$16.00
Tomatoes Soup
$8.50
Chicken Soup
$8.50
Salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
Side Sauces
Entrees
Pastas
Spaghetti Fruti Di Mare
$26.00
Linguine Alle Vongole
$24.00
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
$22.00
Cilantro Marinated Chicken Breast
$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana
$24.00
Orecchiettte
$22.00
Linguini Shrimp
$22.00
Pappardelle Pesto W/ Grilled Chicken
$22.00
Mushroom Ravioli
$19.00
Squash Ravioli
$19.00
Pumpkin Ravioli
$19.00
Gluten Free Pasta (Vegan)
$21.00
Fettuccine Carbonara
$19.50
Cheese Tortellini
$19.50
Penne Vodka
$19.50
Desserts
Add ons
Beverage
Soft Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Orange Soda
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Seltzer Water
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$3.75
Fresh Squeezed Orange
$7.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$6.00
Fresh Squeezed
$6.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Apple Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Sanpellegrino Limonata
$3.50
Sanpellegrino Aranciata
$3.50
Passion Iced Tea
$4.00
Peach Iced Tea
$4.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water
$3.50
Saratoga Still Water
$3.50
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$3.50
Sping Water
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Wine Glass
Pinot Ponoir/ Julia James Gls
$9.50
Pinot Ponoir/ Primarius Gls
$10.00
Malbec Gls
$10.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Gls
$9.50
Merlot Gls
$9.50
Zinfandel Gls
$10.00
Pinot Grigio Gls
$9.50
Albarino Gls
$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc Gls
$10.00
Chardonnay Gls
$10.00
Rose/ Domaine Gls
$10.00
Rose/ All Day Prosseco Gls
$12.00
Laluca prosseco
$9.50
Wine Bottles
Pinot Ponoir/ Julia James/ Bottle
$37.00
Pinot Ponoir/ Primarius/ Bottle
$38.00
Malbec/ Bottle
$38.00
Cabernet Sauvignon/ Bottle
$37.00
Merlot/ Bottle
$37.00
Zinfandel/ Bottle
$38.00
Pinot Grigio/ Bottle
$38.00
Albarino/ Bottle
$39.00
Sauvignon Blanc/ Bottle
$38.00
Chardonnay/ Bottle
$38.00
Rose/ Domaine/ Bottle
$38.00
Rose/ All Day Prosseco/ Bottle
$48.00
Laluca Prosecco / Bottle
$38.00
Beers
Stone/ Ipa
$7.00
Victory/ Golden Monkey
$9.00
Redeberger/ Pilsner
$7.00
Lagunitas/ Ipa
$8.00
Ommegang/ Hennepin
$9.00
Sixpoint/ Bengali Ipa
$7.00
Allagash/ White
$7.00
Founders/ All Day Ipa
$7.00
Delirium Tremens/ Belgian Ale
$10.00
Smuttynose/ Pumpkin Ale
$7.00
Apple Doc's Cider
$7.00
Pear Doc's Cider
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Stella
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Peroni
$7.00
Cocktails
Margarita On The Rocks
$12.00
Frozen Margarita
$5.00
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
$10.00
Red Sangria
$10.00
White Sangria
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.50
Bellini
$9.50
Pina Colada
$10.00
Coco Lime
$10.00
Angelo Blue
$12.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Sparkling Mint
$12.00
Summer Bahama
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Garden Cafe Cocktail
$10.00
Jamaica In Inwood
$10.00
Moscow Garden
$12.00
Cocktail Carafe
$35.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$9.00
Coffee & Tea
Garden Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 544-9480
4961 BROADWAY, NY, NY 10034
Open now • Closes at 9PM