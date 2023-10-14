Main Menu

Main Courses

Bandeja Paisa

$26.00

Rib Eye

$36.00

Churrasco

$32.00

Lomo Saltado

$25.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccino Di Mares

$35.00

Grill Salmon

$28.00

Captain Red Snapper

$45.00

Fried Red Snapper

$32.00

Seafood Stew

$30.00

Seadfood Platter

$32.00

Pescado de coco a la Samana

$28.00

Parrillada

$85.00

Paella x 2

$75.00

Kids Menu

$12.00

Appetizers

Black Truffle Asparagus

$14.00

Caribbean Calamari

$17.00

Arepa (Corn cake)

$14.00

Tostones (Green Plantain)

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Garden House Guacamole

$16.00

Colombian Empanadas

$10.00

Tacos

$14.00

Grill Octupus

$20.00

Ceviches

Fisch Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Mix Ceviche

$20.00

Burgers

Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Veggie Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Colombian Burger

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Tropical Avocado Salad

$18.00

Lobster Salad

$35.00

Sides

White Rice

$6.00

Green Plantains

$6.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Red Beans

$6.00

Asparragus

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Arepa sola

$9.00

Pandebono

$3.50

Avocado

$6.00

Huevos

$6.00

Pan

$6.00

Queso

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Chips

$6.00

Empanada 1

$3.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$13.00

Tiramissu

$13.00

Ice Cream Ball

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Coconut Cake

$14.00

Delirium Coffe

$11.00

Breakfast

Calentao eggs and arepa

$12.00

Calentao with beef

$16.00

Arepa with eggs any style

$12.00

Arepa with cheese chorizo

$14.00

Arepa with beef or pork belly

$16.00

Arepa ham and cheese

$12.00

Steak and eggs

$20.00

Garden yogurt

$14.00

Avocado toast

$12.00

Pandebono with huevos

$10.00

Ham and cheese omelette

$12.50

Meat lover omelette

$15.50

Americano

$10.50

Tostones with eggs any style

$12.00

Arroz paisa colombiano

$22.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

American Coffe

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Esspreso

$2.50

Cafe Bombon

$4.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Natural drinks

Natural Drink Blackberry

$5.50

Natural Drink Pine Apple

$5.50

Natural Drink Fresh Lemonade

$5.50

Natural Drink Mango

$5.50

Natural Drink Passion Fruit

$5.50

Natural Drink Guanabana

$5.50

Natural Drink Guava

$5.50

Bottle Water

Acqua Panna

$6.50

San Pellegrino

$6.50

Bar

Cocktails

Clasic Mojito

$11.50

Passion Fruit Mojito

$12.50

Mango Mojito

$12.50

Straw Berry Mojito

$12.50

Black Berry Mojito

$12.50

Pineapple Mojito

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Piña Colada

$11.50

Red Sangria Love

$10.50

Madame Margarita

$12.50

Delirium coffe

$11.00

Virgen Mojito

$8.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.50

Mango Margarita

$12.50

Straw Berry Margarita

$12.50

Black Berry Margarita

$12.50

Pineapple Margarita

$12.50

Beer

Aguila

$8.50

Club Colombia

$8.50

Stella Artois

$8.50

Modelo

$8.50

Corona

$8.50

Wine

Rioja Tempranillo

$12.00

Albariño

$12.00

BTL Albariño

$45.00

BTL Rioja Tempranillo

$45.00

Champagne

$12.00

BTL Champagne

$45.00