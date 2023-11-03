Garfield Culinary 4803 Turney Rd
Chicken
Cooler / Freezer
- Frozen - Obo Foods
Delicious Products created by OBO Foods in our Commercial Kitchen. Try some today!
- Frozen - Nine Spoons
Soups crafted locally in the CLE by our long time culinary friend. Try a new flavor today!
- Pasta Salad$4.00+
Rotini noodles with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese. pepperoni and Italian dressing.
- Cake$6.00+Out of stock
- Chicken Salad - 8 oz$7.29
Chicken Salad with Pecans on leaf lettuce garnished with grapes.
- Watergate Salad - 8 oz$5.00
Pineapple, Pistachio pudding, marshmallows and whipped topping blended to create a light and airy delight.
Meals
- Shrimp Meal$17.99
12 Shrimp, Fresh Cut Fries, House Slaw, and Cocktail Sauce
- Fish Meal$16.99
3 Cod Filets, Fresh Cut Fries, House Slaw, and lemon wedge
- Triple Deal Meal$20.99
2 Chicken Tenders, 5 Shrimp and 2 cod filets, Fresh Cut Fries, lemon wedge, House Slaw, Cocktail Sauce and Tarter Sauce
- Kielbasi Platter$15.95
2 All Beef Kielbasa links, fresh cut fries and house slaw.
Salads
- Side Salad$2.99
Salad greens ( may contain iceberg, romaine and/or leaf lettuce) with cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.
- Cobb Salad$8.00
Salad greens ( may contain iceberg, romaine and/or leaf lettuce) with chicken, onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg cheese.
- Garden Salad
Salad greens ( may contain iceberg, romaine and/or leaf lettuce) with cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.
- Italian Salad$7.00
Salad greens ( may contain iceberg, romaine and/or leaf lettuce) with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni and mozzarella.
Sandwich
- Po Boy$8.95
An All Beef Sausage link nestled in a sausage roll with the addition of house made slaw, fresh cut fries and House BBQ sauce drizzled over all. Delicious.
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chicken Tenders or Pattie on a Kaiser Bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Tenders or Pattie on a Kaiser Bun with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch
- Fish Sandwich$7.95
Fish Filet on Kaiser bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
- Shrimp Po Boy$9.95
Shrimp layered on Hoagie Bun with lettuce, tomato and House dressing
SIDES
Snack Packs
- Shrimp and Fish Snack$9.75
2 Cod Filets and 4 Butterflied Shrimp with Fresh Cut Fries.
- Tenders and Shrimp Snack$8.25
2 Chicken Tenders, 3 Butterflied Shrimp with Fresh Cut Fries
- Fish and Tenders Snack$7.95
1 Chicken Tender, 1 fish filet with fresh cut fries.
- Shrimp Snack$7.99
5 Shrimp Fresh Cut Fries and Cocktail Sauce
- Fish Snack$9.75
2 Cod Filets, Fresh Cut Fries and Lemon Wedge
- Tenders Snack$5.99
2 Delicious Chicken Tenders with Fresh Cut Fries
- Each Additional Shrimp$1.25
- Each Additional Fish Filet$3.45