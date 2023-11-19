GARLETTOS DINER 432 N. State St
MAIN MENU
BEVERAGES
STARTERS
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.10
- Fries$4.20
- Buffalo Fries$4.79
- Texas Fries$7.19
Fries with seasoning, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon and 4oz cup of ranch
- Chicken Tenders$7.19
- Battered Cauliflower$4.50
- Onion Rings$4.80
- Battered Shrimp$7.19
- Battered Zucchini$5.99
- Macaroni Bites$5.10
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.10
- Bread Sticks$4.79
- Garlic Bread$1.19
- Breaded Mushrooms$4.50
- Coleslaw$1.02
- Sampler$11.99
bed of fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken strips, zucchini and mushrooms
- Hee Hee Cheezy Sticks$8.39
- Pizza Boat$4.20
- Supreme Fries
SALADS
- Sm Garden$3.60
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
- Lg Garden$5.10
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
- Sm Greek$5.40
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives and feta cheese.
- Lg Greek$7.92
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives and feta cheese.
- Antipasto Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Gyro Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, gyro meat, and feta cheese.
- Steak Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mushrooms, steak, fries and mozzarella cheese
- Chef Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, marinated grilled chicken, fries and mozzarella cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, crispy chicken, fries and mozzarella cheese
- Seafood Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, crab meat, shrimp, and mozzarella cheese
- Taco Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, spicy seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.20
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, buffalo fries, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach, Chicken, & Feta Salad$10.20
spinach, carrots, cabbages, tomatoes, marinated grilled chicken, and feta cheese
GYRO
PLATTERS
TWISTS
- Pepperoni Twist$9.90
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce
- Chicken Bacon Cheddar Twist$11.99
the name says it all and comes with ranch dressing.
- Philly Steak Twist$11.99
steak, onion, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Seafood Twist$11.99
imitation crab, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and cocktail sauce
- Chicken & Broccoli Twist$11.99
comes with mozzarella cheese and cheese sauce
- Chicken, Spinach, & Feta Twist$11.99
once again the name gives it away and comes with ranch dressing
- Italian Twist$11.99
ham, salami, capicola, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and marinara
- Bacon Cheese Burger Twist$11.99
burger patty, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, and ketchup
- Gyro Twist$11.99
gyro meat, onions, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tzatziki sauce
- Meatball & Hot Sausage Twist$11.99
comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Rib Twist$11.99Out of stock
HOAGIES
- Italian$7.19+
ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing
- Steak$7.19+
steak, mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Seafood$7.19+
crab meat, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Hot Sausage$7.19+
Hot sausage, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese
- Meatball$7.19+
meatballs, tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Ham & Cheese$7.19+
ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Smoked Turkey$7.19+
smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Vegetable$7.19+
spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing
- Chicken$7.19+
breaded or marinated chicken with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Cheeseburger$7.19+
Burger patty with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Pepperoni$7.19+
Pepperoni with tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan$7.19+
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
- Rib Hoagie$7.19+Out of stock
- Supreme Italian$8.39+
ham, salami, capicola, sausage, pepperoni, hot peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing
- Supreme Steak$8.39+
Steak, mushrooms, green pepper, hot peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Meatball & Sausage Supreme$8.39+
meatballs, sausage, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Philly Supreme$8.39+
chicken, bacon, green peppers, hot peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and ranch dressing
- Club Supreme$8.39+
ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Tuna Supreme$8.39+
Tuna with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo
- Ultimate Supreme$8.39+
ham, salami, capicola, steak, bacon, pepperoni, hot peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Italian dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme$8.39+
chicken, bacon, ranch, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar Supreme$8.39+
marinated chicken with bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
- Cheeseburger Supreme$8.39+
burger patty, bacon, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Buffalo Chicken Supreme$8.39+
breaded chicken breast seasoned with our special hot sauce topped with buffalo fries and melted provolone cheese
- Sausage Supreme$8.39+
Hot sausage, green peppers, onion, garlic butter, tomato sauce, provolone cheese
- Half Seafood Supreme$8.39
breaded fish filet, crab meat, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and tartar on the side
MELTS
- Steak Melt$7.19
steak, onion, mushrooms and provolone cheese
- Italian Melt$7.19
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomatoes, onion, and provolone cheese
- Turkey Melt$7.19
smoked turkey, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
- Burger Melt$7.19
ground meat, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
- Chicken Melt$7.19
chicken, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
BURGERS
- 1/4 Steak Burger$4.50
with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
- Cheeseburger$5.10
with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle and provolone cheese
- BBQ Bacon Burger$6.60
with provolone cheese
- Mushroom Garlic Burger$6.60
with provolone cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza Burger$6.60
pepperoni with tomato sauce and provolone cheese on a steak burger
- Cheesebuger Platter$9.00
with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle
- Signature Burger Platter$10.50
choice of BBQ bacon, mushroom garlic or pepperoni burger
CALZONES
- Spinach Calzone
stuffed with spinach, a blend of mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and feta cheese with white sauce
- Sausage Calzone
Stuffed with Italian sausage, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Italian Calzone
Stuffed with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Meatball Calzone
Stuffed with meatballs, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Calzone
Stuffed with Pepperoni, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Steak Calzone
Stuffed with steak, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Seafood Calzone
Stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, garlic sauce, ricotta and assorted cheese
- Chicken Calzone
Stuffed with marinated chicken, ricotta, assorted cheeses and tomato sauce
- Vegetable Calzone
Stuffed with mushrooms, green peppers, onion, broccoli, spinach, ricotta, assorted cheeses with your choice of tomato sauce or white sauce
WEDGIES
- Italian Wedgie
Stuffed with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, assorted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Steak Wedgie
Stuffed with steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, assorted cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Wedgie
stuffed with marinated chicken, assorted cheese lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Gyro Wedgie
Stuffed with gyro meat, onion, feta, assorted cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Taco Wedgie
Spicy seasoned beef with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone cheese, cover with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and black olives
- Seafood Wedgie
Stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, garlic sauce, assorted cheese lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Vegetable Wedgie
Stuffed with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, onion, broccoli, spinach, lettuce, and assorted cheeses
PASTA
DESSERTS
Extra SAUCES
DINER
BREAKFAST COMBOS
- #1 Breakfast$3.56
2 eggs and toast
- #2 Breakfast$5.23
2 eggs, meat, and toast
- #3 Breakfast$6.82
2 eggs, meat and home fries
- #4 Breakfast$7.41
2 eggs, meat, home fries and toast
- #5 Breakfast$9.89
2 eggs, meat, home fries, pancakes
- #6 Muffin Meal$6.33
Egg, cheese on a muffin with choice of meat and home fries
- #7 Bagel Meal$6.86
Egg, cheese on a bagel with choice of meat and home fries
- #8 Steak and Eggs$11.26Out of stock
5oz Steak, 2 eggs, home fries and toast
OMELETTES
KIDS BREAK MENU
LUNCH
- 2 Beef hotdog$4.13
- Hamburger$6.60
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Cheeseburger$7.19
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Bacon cheeseburger$8.39
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Bacon deluxe burger$9.59
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
- Mushroom onion swiss burger$8.39
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
- Texas toast burger$9.00
Comes on two slices of Texas toast with green peppers, onion, and mushrooms.
- Chicken Philly$10.79
Served on a 6" hoagie roll with green peppers, onion, and provolone cheese.
- Steak Hoagie$10.79
Served on a 6" hoagie roll with green peppers, onion, and provolone cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Grilled Chicken Club$9.00
Served on Kaiser roll with bacon, lettuce, mayo, and tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.39
Served on Kaiser roll with provolone cheese.
- BLT$6.59
Served on white slices of bread with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayo.
- Grilled Cheese$4.39
Served on Texas toast with American cheese.
- Turkey Club$10.79
Served on 3 layers of white bread with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo and American cheese.
- Rachel$10.79
Served on Italian bread with turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island dressing.
- Rueben$10.79
Served on a marble rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
- Bacon Turkey Swiss$10.79
Served on Italian bread with mayo and tomatoes.
- Ham Swiss$9.00
Served on Italian bread with mayo and tomatoes.
- Sriracha Bacon Burger$10.20
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, sriracha sauce and jalapenos.
- Bacon Bourbon Burger$10.20
Comes on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and bourbon sauce.
ALA CARTE
NEW ITEMS
Sandwiches
Dinner Item
PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
White garlic sauce, bacon, mushrooms, onion, burger, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone
- Five Cheese Pie
mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta, and cheddar cheese
- Broccoli & Chicken Pie
Broccoli, grilled chicken, covered with cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone
- Spinach & Chicken Pie
white garlic sauce, spinach, marinated chicken, tomatoes covered in mozzarella and provolone
- Vegetable Pie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Seafood Pie
white garlic sauce, covered with shrimp, crab meat, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- BBQ Steak Pie
Honey BBQ sauce covered with onion, green peppers, steak, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Pie
Honey BBQ sauce covered with onion, green peppers, chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pie
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries, with cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Garletto's Special
smothered with assorted cheeses, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives
- Greek Pie
white garlic sauce, gyro meat, tomatoes, black olives, covered with feta, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Hawaiian Pie
Ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Taco Pie
Spicy seasoned ground beef covered in cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with cold lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.
- Pimpin' Pepperoni Pie
with three times the pepperoni
- Ultimate Meat Pie
pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Steak Ranchero Pie
ranch sauce covered with tomatoes, bacon, steak, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Chicken Ranchero Pie
ranch sauce covered with tomatoes, bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Breakfast Pizza
cheese sauce covered in cheddar cheese, mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and ham