Garlic and Spice Kitchen 221 Perry St.
Garlic & Spice Kitchen
Starters
- Artichoke Dip & Chips$12.99
Creamy Artichoke dip w/ corn tortilla chips.
- Crispy Broccoli$9.99
- Lg Fries$5.39
- Fried Pork Belly$10.39
Rubbed, smoked, and fried sliced pork belly. Crispy & decadent w/ a sweet soy dipping sauce.
- Truffle Taters$10.39
Crispy tots tossed in parmesan & truffle oil, served w/ garlic creme.
- Brussel Taters$10.39
Fried brussel sprouts, tots, & jalapenos tossed in parmesan, served w/ garlic creme.
- Wings$16.49
A full pound of wings w/ your choice of sauce. Cayenne Honey Butter, Island Glaze, or BBQ.
- Fried Mac N Cheese$9.99
Wraps
- Buff Chicken Wrap$12.79
Lettuce, cheese, green onion, with jalapeno ranch, cayenne honey butter, and pineapple chimi wrapped in a large tortilla. GF w/out the tortilla.
- Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$12.79
Pickled Asian slaw, lettuce, scallions, and island glaze wrapped in a large tortilla. Gluten light w/out the tortilla.
- BBQ Brisket Wrap$12.79
The Best Burgers
- Fancy Pants$12.79
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion.
- Love Handles$14.59
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion. Pile on your choice: BBQ pulled pork, brisket, pastrami, or pork belly. New!!! Choose a crusted meunter thick slice or a chorizo burger patty!
- Fatty$16.59
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion. Add your choice: BBQ pulled pork, brisket, pastrami, or pork belly. Topped w/ crusted muenster cheese.
- Spicy Bull$14.59
1/4 lb fresh smashed beef on a toasted brioche bun w/ roasted serrano aioli, candied jalapeno, arugula, 'merican cheese, seared pickled onion, crispy smoked pork belly, & chili peanut smear.
- Toadstool$14.59
1/4 smashed beef on brioche piled on with mushrooms & provolone cheese.
- Kona Burger$14.59
- Beer Cheese Pretzel Bacon Burger$15.00
Served with honey chipotle fries
Sandwiches
- Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider$13.49
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
- Smoked Pastrami Reuben$13.49
Smoked pastrami, provolone, dressing, and kraut served with chips and artichoke dip.
- The Big Mike$13.49
Smoked Italian sausage, steak, onion, peppers & provolone on a toasted baguette w/ marinara. Servers w/ fries.
- Po' Boy$13.49Out of stock
Shrimp, Steak, or Shrimp & Steak, aioli, iceberg, tomato, and cilantro lime slaw on grilled baguette.
- BBQ Cubano$13.49
A twist on a classic Cuban Sandwich. Smoked Pork, ham, pickles, scratch mustard, aioli, BBQ sauce, on toasted baguette.
- Cheesesteak$13.49
Steak, roasted red bell peppers, onions, sweet jalapeños, w/ aioli on grilled baguette.