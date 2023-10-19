Gary’s Local $6 Burgers
The Burger
Locally-ranched beef from the just south of town topped with griddled sweet onions and melted Kraft American cheese under an onion-steamed bun.Affordable, local, and made with care. For Missoula.*Don't forget the Secret Sauce.
Feeding a crowd? Got seven kids? In a frat? You need the... !PARTY PACK! Eight Gary's burgers, artfully arranged for a huge discount. We recommend a lot of Special Sauce.
The Chips
Gary's personal favorite, these chips combine the two best things on earth: Salty fried discs of potatoes and dill pickles. Want pickles on your burger? Pile these on! We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips.
We don't offer french fries. Not having a deep fryer allows us to keep costs down for our customers and wages high for our employees. And once we had these chips, we knew it didn't matter - they really do taste like ketchup and fries. We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips. Word to the wise: Take these chips out of the bag and put them on the burger for some crunch.
The Salt Lake Plain is just what it says: Plain potato chips, lightly salted. We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips. Word to the wise: Take these chips out of the bag and put them on the burger for some crunch.
The Shakes
Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with...whatever we're feeling like, with a strong emphasis on honoring various holidays. Topped with whipped cream. Past and future flavors include Candy Corn (Halloween), Marshmallow Candied Yam (Thanksgiving), Candy Cane (Xmas), Whitman's Sampler (Valentine's Day), Baklava (Eid), Local Apple and Walnut (Passover), A 1/4 Cup of Red Lake No. 40 Food Coloring (International Workers' Day), Local Apple Pie (4th of July), Local Croissant (Bastille Day), Cookie Dough (just because)...you get it. Check our socials for specials. And yes, we're taking suggestions.
Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with nothing else but milk.
Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with Ducrey Artisan Chocolate's cacao nibs roasted just down the street. Crunchy, chocolatey, local. Topped with whipped cream.
Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with Flathead Cherries grown at Bowman Orchards, from just north of town on Salish-Kootenai sovereign lands. Topped with whipped cream.
The Glass Bottles
From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.
Yes, we're aware this is a picture of Mineragua. We'll fix it soon. But no worries - you'll be getting Topo Chico, a mineral water that burbles forth in a naturally-carbonated state from the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico.
From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.
From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.