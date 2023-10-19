Grand Opening $4 Shake
GO4SHAKE
Grand Opening $4 Shake
GO4SHAKE
The Burger

$6.00

Locally-ranched beef from the just south of town topped with griddled sweet onions and melted Kraft American cheese under an onion-steamed bun.Affordable, local, and made with care. For Missoula.*Don't forget the Secret Sauce.

The Party Pack
$40.00

Feeding a crowd? Got seven kids? In a frat? You need the... !PARTY PACK! Eight Gary's burgers, artfully arranged for a huge discount. We recommend a lot of Special Sauce.

The Chips

Wildly good! From our friends at Atomic Potato Chips, a mom & pop producer in Idaho.
Dill Pickle Potato Chips
$3.50

Gary's personal favorite, these chips combine the two best things on earth: Salty fried discs of potatoes and dill pickles. Want pickles on your burger? Pile these on! We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips.

Ketchup and Fries Potato Chips
$3.50

We don't offer french fries. Not having a deep fryer allows us to keep costs down for our customers and wages high for our employees. And once we had these chips, we knew it didn't matter - they really do taste like ketchup and fries. We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips. Word to the wise: Take these chips out of the bag and put them on the burger for some crunch.

Salt Lake Plain Potato Chips
$3.50

The Salt Lake Plain is just what it says: Plain potato chips, lightly salted. We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips. Word to the wise: Take these chips out of the bag and put them on the burger for some crunch.

The Shakes

Special Shake
$6.50

Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with...whatever we're feeling like, with a strong emphasis on honoring various holidays. Topped with whipped cream. Past and future flavors include Candy Corn (Halloween), Marshmallow Candied Yam (Thanksgiving), Candy Cane (Xmas), Whitman's Sampler (Valentine's Day), Baklava (Eid), Local Apple and Walnut (Passover), A 1/4 Cup of Red Lake No. 40 Food Coloring (International Workers' Day), Local Apple Pie (4th of July), Local Croissant (Bastille Day), Cookie Dough (just because)...you get it. Check our socials for specials. And yes, we're taking suggestions.

Big Dipper Vanilla Shake
$6.50

Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with nothing else but milk.

Ducrey Cacao Nib Shake
$6.50

Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with Ducrey Artisan Chocolate's cacao nibs roasted just down the street. Crunchy, chocolatey, local. Topped with whipped cream.

Flathead Cherry Shake
$6.50

Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream from our friends at Big Dipper mixed with Flathead Cherries grown at Bowman Orchards, from just north of town on Salish-Kootenai sovereign lands. Topped with whipped cream.

The Glass Bottles

Mexican Sprite
$2.50

From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.

Topo Chico Seltzer
$2.50

Yes, we're aware this is a picture of Mineragua. We'll fix it soon. But no worries - you'll be getting Topo Chico, a mineral water that burbles forth in a naturally-carbonated state from the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico.

Mexican Coke
$2.50

From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.

Jarritos Mandarin
$2.50

From our friends south of the border, where they make it with cane sugar.