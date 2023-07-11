Gary's Restaurant & The Chamber Bar
Breakfast
Eggs & Things
All American
Two eggs any style with homemade hash browns and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.
Eggs & Meat
Two grade AA large eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.
Corned Beef Hash
Two grade AA large eggs with corned beef hash and choice of toast.
2 Eggs & Toast
Two grade AA large eggs with choice of toast
Eggs & Potatoes
Two eggs with our homemade hash browns and choice of toast
Steak & Eggs
Two grade AA large eggs with a tender grilled 6 oz sirloin and choice of toast
Omelettes
Kings
Farmers
Veggie
Irish
Meat Dragon
Asparagus OM
Bacon & Chz
Ham & Chz
Sausage & Chz
CHOML
Burrito Breakfast
Josh OM
Fiesta OM
LTO OM
Wilbur OM
Happy L Tree
Spinach Atrichoke Omelette
Jalapeno Popper Oml
Florintine Omelette
House Specialty
Hot off the Griddle
Lighter Appetites
Side Orders
Breakfast Specials
Early Bird Specials
Lunch
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Knife & Pork
House pulled pork with BBQ sauce, slaw, and cheddar cheese
Dagwood
Prime Rib Dip
Slow-roasted prime rib with Swiss, housemade horseradish cream sauce, and au jus for dipping
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Grilled Chix Sand
PBQ - old school
Turkey Club
Chicken Parm Sand
Reuben
The Viking
Burgers
Greens
Chef Salad
house-shaved ham and turkey on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons
Gr Chix Salad
Grilled chicken breast on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons
Southwest Chix Salad
Cajun grilled chicken, corn, red pepper, cheddar, housemade tortilla strips, and Southwest ranch on romaine
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and housemade croutons
Cajun Shrimp
Steak Salad
Double Tossed
Mini Chef
Mini Gr Chix Salad
Mini Caesar Salad
Staples
Mac Attack
Kids Lunch
Sides
Lunch Specials
Desserts
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
Smoked Whitefish Dip
Smoked whitefish blended with cream cheese, capers, and celery. Served with naan bread
Pretzel Bites
Salted bite-sized pretzel balls with our housemade cheese sauce
Cheese Balls
Pepper-Jack cheese bites breaded and fried. Served with ranch
Back Yard Nachos
Housemade chips with pulled pork, scallions, tomatoes, cheddar, BBQ, and our housemade cheese sauce
1 Pound Wings
2 Pounds Wings
Spinach Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended with cream cheese. Served with Parmesan dusted pita chips.
Sweet Potato Poutine
Sweet potato waffle fries topped with crumbled bacon, scallions, and our house made cheese sauce.
Onion Petals
Handhelds
Walleye Sandwich
Old Reliable
Chamburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Gary's Burger
Chicken Parmesan
Greens
Mac Attack
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles with our legen...wait for it...dairy cheese sauce
Mac CBR
Homemade mac with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and ranch
Chicken Bourbon Ranch Mac
Garden Mac
Bomb Alf Bacon Mac
Pulled Pork Mac
House pulled pork with BBQ on our homemade mac n' cheese
Pick-Yer-Chick Mac
Homemade mac, chicken (grilled or crispy) and choice of BBQ, buffalo, or bourbon sauce
Cajun Shrimp Mac
A tiny portion of our homemade mac...psych! This mac is topped with jumbo Cajun shrimp and it's a huge win
Real Food
Prime Rib
Slow-roasted prime rib served with baked potato and chef's choice of vegetables. Available Friday & Saturday while supplies last
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders with ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ for dipping
Tacos
Two white corn tortillas, crispy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and spicy garlic lime crema. Served with housemade tortilla chips and salsa
Smothered Chicken
6 oz Sizzler
6 oz Surf & Turf
Pizza
Joint
pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, signature sauce
Meat Dragon
pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, signature sauce
CBR Pizza
chicken, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar, ranch
Veggie Pizza
Hawaiian Houseboat
ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, BBQ base, mozzarella
ChzBurger Pizza
Pepperoni
pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella
Cheese
signature sauce & mozzarella cheese
Kids Dinner
Kid CB
Kid Pizza
Kid Ham & Chz
Kid Queso
Kid Grillers
Grilled chicken breast sliced into bite-sized strips. Served with applesauce
Kid Mac & Chz
Kraft macaroni and cheese served with a side of applesauce
Kid Strips
Kid-sized portion of tender chicken strips, served with fries
Kid Grilled Chz
A classic grilled cheese, served with applesauce
Sides
Desserts
Specials
Hot Prime
Hot Turkey
Hot Pork
Bomb Bac Alfredo Mac
Chicken N Waffles
Mediterranean Scampi
Goulash
Lemon Pepper Salmon Pasta
Perch Sandwich
Sw Mahi Salad
Mahi Rueben Sammie
Steak Bites Potatoes
White Chx Burrito
Mahi Tacos
Salmon Caeser
Stroganoff
Spin Chick Sammie
Chili Mac
Steak Quesadilla
Steak Fajita
Shrimp Fajita
Chicken Fajita
Chick Pesto Alfredo
Lg Firecracker
Sm Firecracker
1\2 Rack Ribs 2sides
Full Ribs 2sides
Off The Hook
Southwest Blackened Salmon
Southwest Blackened Salmon served with house made Mango Salsa, steamed rice, and guacamole.
Mahi-Mahi
Grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with our house made lemon cream sauce, served with steamed rice and chef’s vegetable.
Catch of the Day
Our finned flavor of the week is Fried Catfish! Dusted with cornmeal and fried golden brown, our catfish dinner comes with coleslaw and fries.
Walleye Dinner
Beer & Wine
Bottles
Angry Orchard
Bell's Two Hearted
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Founder's All Day IPA
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Miller Lite
O'Douls NA
Oberon
PBR
Redbridge
Redd's Apple Ale
Truly
White Claw
Corona
Labatt
MGD
High Life
Twisted Tea
Long Drink
Sugar Free Long Drink
Cran Long Drink
Wines BTG
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Merlot
Moscato
Light straw yellow with greenish hues. Delicate and perfumed bouquet with subtle floral notes. The palate is soft and well-balanced with hints of mineral and golden apple flavors. The Frizzante style provides a lively and lingering finish.