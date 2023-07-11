Gary's Restaurant & The Chamber Bar

Breakfast

Eggs & Things

All American

$11.00

Two eggs any style with homemade hash browns and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.

Eggs & Meat

$10.00

Two grade AA large eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$10.50

Two grade AA large eggs with corned beef hash and choice of toast.

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.50

Two grade AA large eggs with choice of toast

Eggs & Potatoes

$9.50

Two eggs with our homemade hash browns and choice of toast

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Two grade AA large eggs with a tender grilled 6 oz sirloin and choice of toast

Omelettes

Kings

$13.00

Farmers

$11.00

Veggie

$11.00

Irish

$11.50

Meat Dragon

$12.00

Asparagus OM

$8.00

Bacon & Chz

$9.50

Ham & Chz

$9.50

Sausage & Chz

$9.50

CHOML

$7.00

Burrito Breakfast

$11.00

Josh OM

$12.00

Fiesta OM

$12.00

LTO OM

$11.00

Wilbur OM

$17.00

Happy L Tree

$15.00

Spinach Atrichoke Omelette

$12.00

Jalapeno Popper Oml

$11.00

Florintine Omelette

$11.00

House Specialty

1/2 BnG

$5.00

BnG Breakfast

$12.50

Brfast Sand w/ Hashbrowns

$10.00

Full BnG

$8.50

Scrambler

$13.00

Skillet Farmer

$12.50

Skillet Garden

$12.50

Skillet Irish

$13.00

Skillet Special

$13.00

Stuffed Hashbrown

$13.00

Hot off the Griddle

Go-To Breakfast

$11.00

Short Stack P/F

$7.00

Full Stack P/F

$8.00

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$13.00

2 Eggs & 2 Cakes

$8.00

Single Waffle

$7.00

Maple Bacon Waffle

$10.00

Lighter Appetites

Oatmeal

$5.50

1/2 Oatmeal

$4.50

Brfast Sand

$6.50

Sixteen

$5.50

Seventeen

$5.50

Eighteen

$6.50

Side Orders

Full Meat

$4.00

Side 1/2 Meat

$2.50

Potatoes

$3.50

Toast

Side 1/2 Toast

Pancake/ French Toast

$3.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Cup Gravy

$3.00

1/2 Cup Gravy

$2.00

With Gravy

$3.00

Cinn Roll

$4.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

CBH

$4.50

Side Hamburger

$6.00

1 Biscuit

$3.00

Cup Hollandaise

$3.00

$ Strawberry Topping

$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid Big Breakfast

$6.00

Kid French Tst

$6.00

Kid Pancake

$6.00

Kids #17

$6.00

Kids Eggs

$6.00

Breakfast Specials

Eggs Benedict

$10.50

Savory Crepe

$10.50

Blueberry Crepe

$10.50

Strawberry Crepe

$10.50

Florentine Benedict

$10.50

1/2 Eggs Benedict

$8.00

Chorizo Benny

$11.00

Monte Cristo

$10.50

Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.50

Asparagus Benny

$10.50

Asparagus Scrambler

$12.50

Avocado Toast Breakfast

$7.50

Chorizo Dilla

$12.00

Early Bird Specials

Second String

$15.00

1 Egg and 1 BNG

$15.00

The Chomelette

$15.00

The 2 and 2

$15.00

The 'OL Number 16

$15.00

Brfast Sandwich

$15.00

Lunch

Appetizers

B.Y. Nacho

$12.00

Bacon Candy

$10.00

Cheese Balls

$8.00

DF Asparagus

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Onion Petals

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Spin Dip

$12.00

Stix w/Cheese

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Smoked Wfish Dip

$10.00

Spin Stix

$11.00

Sandwiches

Knife & Pork

$13.00

House pulled pork with BBQ sauce, slaw, and cheddar cheese

Dagwood

$15.00

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Slow-roasted prime rib with Swiss, housemade horseradish cream sauce, and au jus for dipping

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Grilled Chix Sand

$11.50

PBQ - old school

$11.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.50

Reuben

$14.00

The Viking

$14.00

Burgers

Gary's Burger

$13.00

Bacon Chz Burger

$13.00

Chamburger

$14.00

Old Reliable

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

BBC

$14.00

Bleu Burger

$14.00

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Greens

Chef Salad

$12.00

house-shaved ham and turkey on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons

Gr Chix Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons

Southwest Chix Salad

$14.00

Cajun grilled chicken, corn, red pepper, cheddar, housemade tortilla strips, and Southwest ranch on romaine

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and housemade croutons

Cajun Shrimp

$15.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Double Tossed

$9.00

Mini Chef

$9.00

Mini Gr Chix Salad

$9.00

Mini Caesar Salad

$6.00

Soup and Sandwich

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

S+S Bowl

$11.00

S+S Cup

$9.00

S+S No Soup

$7.00

Staples

3 CHZ

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$12.50

Double BLT

$10.00

Gr Ham & Chz

$7.00

Gr Turkey & Swiss

$7.00

Gr CHZ

$7.00

Liver

$11.00

Perch Basket

$16.00

Lunch Catch Of Day

$16.00

Mac Attack

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mac CBR

$15.00

Chix Bacon Bourbon Mac

$15.00

Garden Mac

$14.00

Pick-Yer-Chick Mac

$15.00

Pulled Pork Mac

$14.00

Bologna Mac

$14.00

Shrimp Mac

$18.00

Kids Lunch

Kid CB

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Ham & Chz

$6.00

Kid Queso

$6.00

Kid Grillers

$6.00

Kid Mac & Chz

$6.00

Kid Strips

$6.00

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Mac

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

MPG

$3.00

Mashed

$3.00

Lunch Specials

$10 LF

$10.00

$11 LF

$11.00

$12 LF

$12.00

Sandwich Special

$15.00

Premium Box

$14.00

Hot Prime

$15.00

Hot Turkey

$13.00

Hot Pork

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$12.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Goulash

$12.00

Philly Tots

$12.00

Boil Dinner

$14.00

Zippy Fries

$12.00

Avocado BLT

$8.50

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Slice 'o Pie

$5.00

Pie Ala Mode

$6.50

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Sundae

$6.00

Dinner

Dinner Appetizers

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$10.00

Smoked whitefish blended with cream cheese, capers, and celery. Served with naan bread

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Salted bite-sized pretzel balls with our housemade cheese sauce

Cheese Balls

$8.00

Pepper-Jack cheese bites breaded and fried. Served with ranch

Back Yard Nachos

$12.00

Housemade chips with pulled pork, scallions, tomatoes, cheddar, BBQ, and our housemade cheese sauce

1 Pound Wings

$12.00

2 Pounds Wings

$23.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach and artichokes blended with cream cheese. Served with Parmesan dusted pita chips.

Sweet Potato Poutine

$12.00

Sweet potato waffle fries topped with crumbled bacon, scallions, and our house made cheese sauce.

Onion Petals

$7.00

Handhelds

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Knife & Pork

$13.00

House pulled pork with BBQ sauce, slaw, and cheddar cheese

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Slow-roasted prime rib with Swiss, housemade horseradish cream sauce, and au jus for dipping

Walleye Sandwich

$14.00

Old Reliable

$12.00

Chamburger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Gary's Burger

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Greens

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and housemade croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00

house-shaved ham and turkey on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons

Gr Chix Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons

Southwest Chix Salad

$14.00

Cajun grilled chicken, corn, red pepper, cheddar, housemade tortilla strips, and Southwest ranch on romaine

Mac Attack

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi noodles with our legen...wait for it...dairy cheese sauce

Mac CBR

$15.00

Homemade mac with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and ranch

Chicken Bourbon Ranch Mac

$15.00

Garden Mac

$14.00

Bomb Alf Bacon Mac

$18.00

Pulled Pork Mac

$14.00

House pulled pork with BBQ on our homemade mac n' cheese

Pick-Yer-Chick Mac

$15.00

Homemade mac, chicken (grilled or crispy) and choice of BBQ, buffalo, or bourbon sauce

Cajun Shrimp Mac

$18.00

A tiny portion of our homemade mac...psych! This mac is topped with jumbo Cajun shrimp and it's a huge win

Real Food

Prime Rib

$28.00

Slow-roasted prime rib served with baked potato and chef's choice of vegetables. Available Friday & Saturday while supplies last

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Strips

$12.50

Breaded chicken tenders with ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ for dipping

Tacos

$12.00

Two white corn tortillas, crispy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and spicy garlic lime crema. Served with housemade tortilla chips and salsa

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

6 oz Sizzler

$19.00

6 oz Surf & Turf

$23.00

Pizza

Joint

$12.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, signature sauce

Meat Dragon

$12.00

pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, signature sauce

CBR Pizza

$12.00

chicken, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar, ranch

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Hawaiian Houseboat

$12.00

ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, BBQ base, mozzarella

ChzBurger Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni

$9.00

pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella

Cheese

$8.00

signature sauce & mozzarella cheese

Kids Dinner

Kid CB

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Ham & Chz

$6.00

Kid Queso

$6.00

Kid Grillers

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced into bite-sized strips. Served with applesauce

Kid Mac & Chz

$6.00

Kraft macaroni and cheese served with a side of applesauce

Kid Strips

$6.00

Kid-sized portion of tender chicken strips, served with fries

Kid Grilled Chz

$6.00

A classic grilled cheese, served with applesauce

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Mac

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

MPG

$3.00

Mashed

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Fried Naan Bread

$3.00

Fried Pita Bread

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Slice 'o Pie

$5.00

Pie Ala Mode

$6.50

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Sundae

$6.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Specials

Hot Prime

$15.00

Hot Turkey

$13.00

Hot Pork

$13.00

Bomb Bac Alfredo Mac

$14.00

Chicken N Waffles

$13.00

Mediterranean Scampi

$18.00

Goulash

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Salmon Pasta

$19.00

Perch Sandwich

$16.00

Sw Mahi Salad

$14.00

Mahi Rueben Sammie

$14.00

Steak Bites Potatoes

$18.00

White Chx Burrito

$14.00

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Salmon Caeser

$15.00

Stroganoff

$15.99

Spin Chick Sammie

$14.00

Chili Mac

$13.00

Tacos

$12.00

Two white corn tortillas, crispy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and spicy garlic lime crema. Served with housemade tortilla chips and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Chick Pesto Alfredo

$16.00

Lg Firecracker

$14.00

Sm Firecracker

$9.00

1\2 Rack Ribs 2sides

$19.00

Full Ribs 2sides

$27.00

Off The Hook

Southwest Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Southwest Blackened Salmon served with house made Mango Salsa, steamed rice, and guacamole.

Mahi-Mahi

$22.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with our house made lemon cream sauce, served with steamed rice and chef’s vegetable.

Catch of the Day

$22.00

Our finned flavor of the week is Fried Catfish! Dusted with cornmeal and fried golden brown, our catfish dinner comes with coleslaw and fries.

Walleye Dinner

$22.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Small Juice

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.25

Small Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.25

V-8

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Just Coffee

$2.00

Just Soda

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Bottles

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bell's Two Hearted

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

O'Douls NA

$2.25

Oberon

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

Redbridge

$4.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.00

Truly

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Labatt

$3.50

MGD

$3.50

High Life

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Sugar Free Long Drink

$5.00

Cran Long Drink

$5.00

Wines BTG

Cabernet

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$8.00

Light straw yellow with greenish hues. Delicate and perfumed bouquet with subtle floral notes. The palate is soft and well-balanced with hints of mineral and golden apple flavors. The Frizzante style provides a lively and lingering finish.

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Red Blend

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Calypso

$6.00

Chamber Coffee

$6.00

Conan O'Brien

$7.50

Daiquiri (mango)

$5.50

Daiquiri (strawberry)

$5.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$3.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Lunch Box

$4.50

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini - Apple

$7.00

Martini - Chocolate

$7.00

Martini - Classic

$7.00

Martini - Cosmo

$7.50

Martini - Eliottt

$7.00

Martini - Lemon Drop

$7.00

Martini - Pineapple

$7.00

Mudslide

$5.50

Mule - Berry

$6.00

Mule - Blue

$6.00

Mule - Bourbon

$7.50

Mule - Mango

$6.00

Mule - Moscow

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sidecar

$1.00

TC Old Fashioned

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.50

White Russian

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Wild Mustang

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

P B J

$6.50

Beach Water

$7.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$25.00

Drink Specials

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

$6 Drink Special

$6.00

$7 Drink Special

$7.00

$8 Drink Special

$8.00

$9 Drink Special

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.50

18th Amendment

$8.50

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

New Holland Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Stoli Vanil

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Ugly Dog Bacon Vodka

$5.50

Uv Blue

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$6.00

18th Amendment DBL

$8.50

Absolut Citron DBL

$7.50

Absolut DBL

$7.50

New Holland Vodka DBL

$8.50

Stoli DBL

$7.50

Stoli Raz DBL

$7.50

Stoli Vanil DBL

$7.50

Tito's DBL

$7.50

Ugly Dog Bacon Vodka DBL

$7.50

Gin

Well Gin

$3.50

18th Amendment

$8.50

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

NH Blueberry Gin

$7.00

NH Knickerbocker Gin

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$5.00

18th Amendment DBL

$8.50

Beefeater DBL

$7.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$8.50

NH Blueberry Gin DBL

$8.50

NH Knickerbocker Gin DBL

$8.50

Rum

Well Rum

$3.50

18th Amendment

$8.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Myer's Dark

$5.50

Well Rum DBL

$5.00

Bacardi DBL

$7.50

Bacardi Limon DBL

$7.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$7.50

Meyers DBL

$7.50

Meyers Silver DBL

$7.50

Malibu DBL

$5.50

Myer's Dark DBL

$6.50

18th Amendment DBL

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.50

1800 Coconut

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$10.50

1800

$7.50

Well Tequila DBL

$5.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$7.50

Patron DBL

$10.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey SGL

$3.50

Angels Envy SGL

$12.00

Basil Hayden SGL

$9.00

Bulliet Rye SGL

$12.00

Canadian Mist SGL

$4.00

Crown Apple SGL

$7.00

Crown Peach SGL

$7.00

Crown Royal SGL

$7.00

Dewars SGL

$7.50

Fireball SGL

$4.50

Jack Daniels SGL

$6.50

Jameson SGL

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye SGL

$5.50

Jim Beam SGL

$5.50

MacCallan SGL

$12.00

Maker's Mark SGL

$7.50

NH Beer Barrel BBN SGL

$7.00

NH Zeppelin SGL

$7.00

Red Stag SGL

$6.00

Screwball PB SGL

$6.00

Seagram's 7 SGL

$4.50

Southern Comfort SGL

$5.00

TC Cherry SGL

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey SGL

$7.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Christian Bros

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$5.00

Angels Envy DBL

$66.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$16.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$66.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam DBL

$7.00

Crown Royal DBL

$8.50

Crown Apple DBL

$8.50

Crown Peach DBL

$8.50

Fireball DBL

$9.00

TC Cherry DBL

$8.50

Southern Comfort DBL

$7.00

Jameson DBL

$8.50

Maker's Mark DBL

$8.50

Canadian Mist DBL

$6.50

NH Beer Barrel BBN DBL

$10.00

NH Zeppelin DBL

$10.00

Red Stag DBL

$7.50

Jim Beam Rye DBL

$7.50

Seagram's 7 DBL

$8.50

Wild Turkey Honey DBL

$7.50

MacCallan DBL

$24.00

Screwball PB DBL

$8.50

Dewars DBL

$7.50

Dbl Blk Velvet

$5.50

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Baileys

$5.50

Chateau Monet

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva Chocolate

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Jackson Morgan

$5.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$5.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$8.50

Carolan's DBL

$6.50

Chateau Monet DBL

$7.00

Cointreau DBL

$7.00

Frangelico DBL

$8.50

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$8.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$8.50

Jackson Morgan DBL

$8.50

Jagermeister DBL

$8.50

Kahlua DBL

$8.50

Licor 43 DBL

$8.50

Shots

Green Tea

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

3 Wise Men

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Jager Barrel

$6.00

Dirty Girlscout

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Purple Gatorade

$4.5 Shot

$4.50

$5.5 Shot

$5.50

$6 Shot

$6.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$18.00

Coffee Cup

$3.00

Hat

$12.00

Loaf Bread

$5.00

Bag Of Ice

$1.25