Gaslight Diner
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Gaslight Breakfast Plate$12.00
2 eggs, potatoes, your choice of bacon or sausage, and toast.
- Country Fried Steak$14.00
Seasoned fried steak smothered in gravy. Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast.
- Corned Beef Hash$14.00
A delicious combination of corned beef, onions, peppers, and potatoes, with two eggs and toast.
- Pancakes$11.00
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and served with warm maple syrup.
- Pancake Platter$19.00
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and warm maple syrup, on the side. Served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and your choice of potatoes.
- French Toast$11.00
2 pieces of French toast, topped with whipped butter and served with warm maple syrup.
- French Toast Platter$19.00
2 pieces of French toast, topped with whipped butter and warm maple syrup on the side. Served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and your choice of potatoes.
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
Two freshly baked biscuits smothered in our delicious homemade sausage gravy.
- Biscuits & Gravy Platter$18.50
Two freshly baked biscuits smothered in our delicious homemade gravy. Served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and your choice of potatoes.
- Country Ham Plate$15.00
A thick slice of country ham, served with two eggs, your choice of potatoes, and toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Build your own breakfast sandwich! Fried egg topped with your choice of meat and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with potatoes.
- B.L.T.$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on your choice of toast.
Omelets
- Tex-Mex Omelet$13.00
Ham, jalapenos, onions, avocado, and Colby Jack cheese, topped with salsa.
- Veggie Omelet$13.00
Mushrooms, onions, baby spinach, tomatoes, peppers, and cheddar cheese.
- Denver Omelet$12.00
Ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar.
- The Porker Omelet$13.00
Bacon, sausage, pulled pork, and cheddar.
- Cheese Omelet$11.00
Breakfast Bowls
- Fiesta Bowl$14.50
Seasoned home fries topped with two eggs served any way, bacon or sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, and sliced avocado.
- Country Bowl$13.00
Our home fries topped with two eggs, cheddar cheese, and smothered in our homemade sausage gravy.
- Farmhouse Bowl$15.00
Seasoned home fries topped with sausage and bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and two eggs cooked your way.
- Veggie Bowl$13.50
Seasoned home fries topped with two eggs, mushrooms, onions, baby spinach, tomatoes, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast A La Carte
- 1 Egg$1.50
One egg, cooked any way you like.
- Bacon$4.50
Three pieces of thick-sliced bacon.
- 5oz County Ham Steak$6.50
A full country ham steak.
- Sausage$3.50
Two pieces of sausage
- One-half Order of Biscuits & Gravy$5.50
One-half of an order of our freshly baked biscuits served with hot homemade gravy.
- Hashbrowns$3.50
Thinly sliced potato hashbrowns, grilled.
- Home Fries$4.00
Seasoned cubed potatoes, fried to a golden brown.
- One Biscuit$2.00
One freshly baked, homemade biscuit.
- Toast$1.50
Your choice of white, wheat, or rye bread, toasted and buttered.
- Beyond Sausage$5.50
2 pieces of vegan Beyond Brand sausage.
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$3.00
A cup of our delicious homemade gravy.
- Cereal$2.50
Your choice of an individual bowl of cereal.
- One Pancake$4.00
One freshly griddled pancake.
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- Side of GLD sauce$0.50
- One Piece of French Toast$4.00
- Add Avocado$1.50
Lunch
No Fork Required
- Gaslight Classic$11.00
Our signature fresh ground patty, smashed thin and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our homemade Gaslight Diner Sauce.
- Double Diner Burger$13.00
Two of our signature ground beef patties smashed thin and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our homemade Gaslight Diner sauce.
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Basket of our golden fried homestyle chicken tenders. Served with your choice of BB! or house made honey mustard sauce.
- Reuben$13.00
Toasted rye bread, smeared with housemade Russian dressing and piled high with freshly sliced corned beef, sour kraut, and swiss cheese. *Make it a Turkey Reuben and trade the corned beef for sliced turkey breast for the same price!*
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$6.00
Two thick slices of fried bologna topped with mayo, lettuce, and American cheese on white bread.
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and homemade honey mustard on a brioche bun.
- B.L.T.$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on your choice of toast.
- Gaslight Club$13.00
Freshly sliced turkey and ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayo piled high on your choice of toasted bread.
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Two pieces of thick sliced Texas toast with cheddar and American cheese.
- The Watterson$13.50
Two of our signature ground beef patties, smashed thin, and covered in melted American cheese and onions. Served on two slices of Texas toast with Gaslight Diner Sauce.
- Stony Brook$11.00
Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and GLD sauce piled between two pieces of toasted white bread.
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
- Water
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Barq's Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- OJ$4.00
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Small Milk$2.00
- Large Milk$3.00
- Ale 8 Glass Bottle$3.00
- To Go drink$2.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Decaf$3.00
- Regular$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Strawberry Shake$6.00
- Vanilla Shake$6.00
- Chocolate Shake$6.00
- Cookies & Cream$6.00