Gaston's Bistro 14438 John Humphrey Dr
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- 3 Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Served with salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
With red peppers, green peppers & onions served with salsa & sour cream
- Homemade Crab Cakes$15.00
6 crab cakes with a side of homemade dijonnaise sauce
- Sweet & Chili Shrimp$13.00
8 jumbo shrimp fried & tossed in creamy spicy sauce
- Cheese Plate$13.00
Brie, blue cheese, pistachio, crusted goat cheese, honey baguette and berries on the side
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Salads
- Gaston's Salad$13.00
Bed of romaine, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pears, walnuts, and tomato. Served with sesame ginger dressing
- Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, onions, and Kalamata olives. Served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing
- Avocado Supreme$14.00
Bea of romaine, topped with crab salad, and avocado wedges and your choice of dressing on the side
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing (or your choice of dressing on the side)
- Refreshing Beets Salad$13.00
Mixed organic greens, pickled red beets, walnuts, strawberry, feta, and pears. Served with sesame ginger dressing
- Kristin Salad$13.00
Toasted goat cheese over mixed organic greens with raisins, almonds, and tomatoes. Served with oil vinaigrette dressing
- Avocado Toast Salad$15.00
Thinly sliced avocado spread on 9 grain toast over organic spring mix lettuce, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese & topped with french balsamic glaze
Sandwiches
- All American Burger$15.00
1/2 lb Angus beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger$17.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Cheddar & bacon
- Veggie Burger with American Cheese$11.00
Grilled patty made of finely chopped carrots, celery, zucchini, corn and peas on french bread
- Tuna Melt$11.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese, baked open-faced on french bread
- Croque Monsieur$14.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, and dijon mustard on a toasted country baguette
- Traditional Turkey$12.00
Fresh roasted sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, slivers of onion and cranberry mayo on french bread
- Mediterranean Wrap with Grilled Chicken$15.00
Spring lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing
- Tex Mex$14.00
Chicken breast, sautéed with green peppers and onions topped with Cheddar cheese on french bread served with a side of salsa
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Romano cheese topped with Caesar dressing
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo or regular with lettuce, tomato & Gaston's secret sauce
- Blackened Chicken Sandwhich$14.00
Grilled with Cajun spices topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a croissant
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Served on french bread of croissant with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served on white toast with tomatoes
Entrees
- Crab Cakes Dijonnaise$16.00
Hand-made crab cakes served with a light dijon cream sauce
- Feuillette Au Fromage$13.00
Puff pastry crust baked with ham & 3 kinds of cheese. Allow 15 minutes
- Vegetable Plate$13.00
Sautéed fresh vegetables served over your choice of rice or mashed potatoes
- Hunter Style Chicken (Chicken Chasseur)$18.00
Half chicken pieces sautéed and simmered with mushrooms and onions in a white wine sauce topped with our homemade gravy
- Homemade Meatloaf$16.00
Topped with our homemade gravy
- Beef Bourguignon$20.00
Beef tenderloin tips stewed in a non-alcoholic burgundy wine
- Chicken Pistou$15.00
Roasted chicken, basil pistou, artichoke & polenta
- Crispy Eggplant$12.00
Fried eggplant, ratatouille, polenta & goat cheese
- Steak Frites$25.00
Bistro steak, sauce chasseur, fries & asparagus
- Poulet Roti$18.00
1/2 french roasted chicken, seasoned with fresh herbs, pilaf rice and sautéed vegetables
Pasta Entrees
- Pasta Primavera$15.00
Angel hair pasta, sautéed with broccoli, red and green peppers, zucchini ana onions, topped with a red sauce
- Chicken Bow Tie$18.00
Bow tie pasta, sautéed chicken breast, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach and tomatoes in a light cream sauce
- Lemon Shrimp Bow Tie Pasta$22.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach. & tomatoes in a light cream lemon sauce
- Chicken Florentine Pasta$18.00
Sautéed chicken, spinach & tomatoes in a creamy red or white sauce over penne pasta
- Shrimp New Orleans Pasta$22.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms over penne pasta with a Cajun cream sauce
- Duck Confit Pasta$19.00
Bowtie pasta, roasted mushroom demi glace, brie cheese and bread crumbs
Seafood Entrees
- Blackened Catfish$16.00
With a side of Cajun sauce
- Fried Catfish$16.00
With a side of Cajun sauce
- Atlantic Grilled Filet of Salmon$20.00
With a side of tartar sauce
- Honey Baked Salmon$22.00
- Blackened Salmon$20.00
- Blackened Sea Bass$21.00
- Lemon Buttered Sea Bass$21.00
- Grilled Tilapia$16.00
- Blackened Tilapia$16.00
Beverages
- Cooler Drink$3.00
- Coffee Regular$3.00
- Coffee Decaf$3.00
- Hot Tea Reg$3.00
- Hot Tea Decaf$3.00
- Hot Tea Flavored$3.00
- Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)$5.00
- Green Matcha Latte (Hot)$5.00
- Green Matcha Latte (Cold)$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
- French Vanilla Cappuccino$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Frappe$6.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Turkish Coffee$4.00
- Cafe Americano$4.00
- Corking Fee (BYOB)$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Freshly Juiced Carrots$5.00
- Soft Drink$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00