Peachtree Patio Bar Omaha, NE
Daily Specials
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Taco
$5.00
4 Tacos + Modelo
$20.00
Soda
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull SF
$4.00
Monster Energy
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$1.00
Btl Water
$1.00
Liquid Ice Zero
$3.00
Gate 10 - Omaha, NE Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 359-1290
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Open now
• Closes at 10:30PM
All hours
