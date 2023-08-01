Gateway Spoon & Cafe
Spoonrise
Spoonrise - Scrambles
The Roadster
Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, ham, and white Cheddar (contains: M, E)
Green Thumb
Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, and muenster cheese (contains: M, E)
Hipster
Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, roasted tomato, avocado, and feta cheese (contains: M, E)
Made to Order Scramble
Start with three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs and build your favorite scramble. Three ingredients are included, choose from below
Spoonrise - Bowls
Mexican Street Corn
Fried cage-free egg over spoon hash with charred pepper and corn salad, chorizo, crema fresca, tajin, and avocado (contains: M, E)
Cuban
Fried cage-free egg over seasoned rice and black beans, white cheddar, avocado, crema, spinach, and jalapeño pesto (contains: M, E)
The Traveler
Lemon and Aleppo chili Greek yogurt, crispy garlic roasted brussels sprouts, pickled red onions, English cucumbers, and minted farro (contains: M, W)
Oat-Standing
Overnight spiced oats, topped with banana, seasonal berries, sliced almonds, and chia seeds - served with berry puree (contains: TN)
Spoonrise - Classics
Buttermilk Flapjack Stack
Flapjacks made with fresh Michigan buttermilk served with your choice of bacon or sausage and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)
Waffles
Belgium-style waffles with seasonal berries - served with your choice of applewood bacon or sausage and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)
Savory Biscuits & Gravy
Butter brushed biscuits layered with creamy, hearty sausage gravy and topped with crispy haystack onion (contains: M, W, S)
Brisket & Eggs
Spoon hash topped with smoky beef brisket and two cage-free eggs fried or scrambled, and your choice of de Boer bakery toast (contains: M, W, E)
Farmer's Breakfast
Two cage-free eggs fried or scrambled, spoon hash, choice of applewood bacon or pork sausage, and choice of deboer bakery toast (contains: M, W, E)
Simple Spoon Breakfast
One egg fried or scrambled, spoon hash, and choice of applewood bacon or pork sausage (contains: M, W, E)
Spoonrise - Teaspoons
Kid Waffle
One Belgium waffle stack topped with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkles served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)
Kid Flapjack
One mini-flapjack stack topped with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkles served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)
Little Big Breakfast
Fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, spoon hash, choice of maple-glazed bacon or ham, and toast (contains: M, W, E)
O-yeah!
Bowl of cheerios, choice of milk, and a side of seasonal fruit (contains: Milk)
Spoonrise - À La Carte
Beverages Spoonrise
Noonspoon
Noonspoon - Melts
The Big Cheese
Creamy boursin cheese layered with muenster smoked gouda, and sharp whiteCheddar (contains: W, M)
Green Caprese
Pesto, mozzarella, and roasted tomato with baby spinach, brushed with olive oil and Parmesan (contains: W, M)
Turkey Artichoke
Smoked turkey, roasted tomatoes, artichoke spread, jalapeño spinach pesto, and muenster cheese (contains: W, M, E)
Noonspoon - Big Salads
Blue Salad
Romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, applewood bacon, pickled blueberries, and blueberry dijon vinaigrette (contains: M)
Strawberry Fields
Local seasonal greens, strawberries, candied almonds, Mandarin oranges, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, and lemon poppyseed local honey vinaigrette (contains: M, TN)
Apple Pecan Salad
Grilled romaine, Michigan apples, candied spiced pecans, white Cheddar cheese, golden raisins, and lemon Greek yogurt dressing (contains: M, TN)
Noonspoon - Soups
Noonspoon - Two Spoon Option
Noonspoon - Spoon'wich
Spoon Burger
A classic with a spoon twist. Angus burger topped with pickle shreds, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, and a smear of spoon sauce - served on a seeded, toasted bun. (Contains: W, M, E, S, Sesame)
Big Chicken
Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, Parmesan, and seasonal greens, spiked with a smear of spoon sauce - served on a seeded, toasted bun (contains: W, M, E, Sesame)
Smoked Brisket Biscuit
A pile of smoky beef brisket, topped with melty smoked gouda and coleslaw-served open face on a butter-brushed biscuit (contains: W, M, E)
Noonspoon - Teaspoons
Tender Basket
Crisp and golden chicken tenders served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M, E)
Kid Burger
A little-sized burger topped with Cheddar on a bun, served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M, E)
Mac N' Cheese
Creamy and gooey (and there's no broccoli hiding in it!) served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M)