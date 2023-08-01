Spoonrise

Spoonrise - Scrambles

The Roadster

$12.00

Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, ham, and white Cheddar (contains: M, E)

Green Thumb

$12.00

Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, mushroom, onion, spinach, and muenster cheese (contains: M, E)

Hipster

$15.00

Three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, roasted tomato, avocado, and feta cheese (contains: M, E)

Made to Order Scramble

$15.00

Start with three fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs and build your favorite scramble. Three ingredients are included, choose from below

Spoonrise - Bowls

Mexican Street Corn

$13.00

Fried cage-free egg over spoon hash with charred pepper and corn salad, chorizo, crema fresca, tajin, and avocado (contains: M, E)

Cuban

$12.00

Fried cage-free egg over seasoned rice and black beans, white cheddar, avocado, crema, spinach, and jalapeño pesto (contains: M, E)

The Traveler

$13.00

Lemon and Aleppo chili Greek yogurt, crispy garlic roasted brussels sprouts, pickled red onions, English cucumbers, and minted farro (contains: M, W)

Oat-Standing

$14.00

Overnight spiced oats, topped with banana, seasonal berries, sliced almonds, and chia seeds - served with berry puree (contains: TN)

Spoonrise - Classics

Buttermilk Flapjack Stack

$12.00

Flapjacks made with fresh Michigan buttermilk served with your choice of bacon or sausage and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)

Waffles

$12.00

Belgium-style waffles with seasonal berries - served with your choice of applewood bacon or sausage and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)

Savory Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Butter brushed biscuits layered with creamy, hearty sausage gravy and topped with crispy haystack onion (contains: M, W, S)

Brisket & Eggs

$16.00

Spoon hash topped with smoky beef brisket and two cage-free eggs fried or scrambled, and your choice of de Boer bakery toast (contains: M, W, E)

Farmer's Breakfast

$12.00

Two cage-free eggs fried or scrambled, spoon hash, choice of applewood bacon or pork sausage, and choice of deboer bakery toast (contains: M, W, E)

Simple Spoon Breakfast

$9.00

One egg fried or scrambled, spoon hash, and choice of applewood bacon or pork sausage (contains: M, W, E)

Spoonrise - Teaspoons

Kid Waffle

$7.00

One Belgium waffle stack topped with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkles served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)

Kid Flapjack

$7.00

One mini-flapjack stack topped with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkles served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup (contains: M, W, E)

Little Big Breakfast

$7.00

Fluffy cage-free scrambled eggs, spoon hash, choice of maple-glazed bacon or ham, and toast (contains: M, W, E)

O-yeah!

$6.00

Bowl of cheerios, choice of milk, and a side of seasonal fruit (contains: Milk)

Spoonrise - À La Carte

Two Slices Applewood Bacon

$3.00

Two Pork Sausages

$3.00

One Cage-free Egg Scrambled

$2.00

One Cage-free Egg Fried

$2.00

One Flapjack with Butter and Maple Syrup W,M,E

$3.00

Side of Spoon Hash M

$3.00

W, M, S One Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

W Side of DeBoer Bakery Toast

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Beverages Spoonrise

Noonspoon

Noonspoon - Melts

The Big Cheese

$12.00

Creamy boursin cheese layered with muenster smoked gouda, and sharp whiteCheddar (contains: W, M)

Green Caprese

$14.00

Pesto, mozzarella, and roasted tomato with baby spinach, brushed with olive oil and Parmesan (contains: W, M)

Turkey Artichoke

$15.00

Smoked turkey, roasted tomatoes, artichoke spread, jalapeño spinach pesto, and muenster cheese (contains: W, M, E)

Noonspoon - Big Salads

Blue Salad

$13.00

Romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, applewood bacon, pickled blueberries, and blueberry dijon vinaigrette (contains: M)

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Local seasonal greens, strawberries, candied almonds, Mandarin oranges, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, and lemon poppyseed local honey vinaigrette (contains: M, TN)

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.00

Grilled romaine, Michigan apples, candied spiced pecans, white Cheddar cheese, golden raisins, and lemon Greek yogurt dressing (contains: M, TN)

Noonspoon - Soups

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Soup of Day

$4.00+

Noonspoon - Two Spoon Option

Two Spoon Option

$14.00

Noonspoon - Spoon'wich

Spoon Burger

$12.00

A classic with a spoon twist. Angus burger topped with pickle shreds, haystack onion, lettuce, tomato, and a smear of spoon sauce - served on a seeded, toasted bun. (Contains: W, M, E, S, Sesame)

Big Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, Parmesan, and seasonal greens, spiked with a smear of spoon sauce - served on a seeded, toasted bun (contains: W, M, E, Sesame)

Smoked Brisket Biscuit

$14.00

A pile of smoky beef brisket, topped with melty smoked gouda and coleslaw-served open face on a butter-brushed biscuit (contains: W, M, E)

Noonspoon - Teaspoons

Tender Basket

$7.00

Crisp and golden chicken tenders served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M, E)

Kid Burger

$7.00

A little-sized burger topped with Cheddar on a bun, served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M, E)

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Creamy and gooey (and there's no broccoli hiding in it!) served with spoon fries or seasonal fruit (contains: W, M)

Noonspoon - À La Carte

Spoon Pie

$5.00

Ask your server for today's flavors. Make it à la mode with Hudsonville vanilla bean ice cream for an additional $2. (Contains: M, E)

Side of Spoon Fries

$3.00

Side Salad with Blueberry Dijon Vinaigrette

$3.00

Noonspoon - Beverages

Coffee Cafe

Brewed Coffee

Light

$3.00+

Medium

$3.00+

Dark

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Traditional

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Special

Cafe Miel

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.75+

ChocHazelnut

$4.75+

LavenHoney

$4.75+

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Milk Steamer

$3.50+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00+

Nitro

$5.00+

Nitro Latte

$5.50+

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Ginger Tumeric Chai

$5.25+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Smoothies

Blueberry Power

$7.00

Peanut Butter-Banana

$7.00

Tropical Green

$7.00

Triple Berry

$7.00

Top Case

Sourdough Sandwich

$7.00

Puff Pastry Egg Bake

$7.00

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Bagel

$5.75

Fresh Baked Muffins

$3.50

Fresh Baked Pastries

$3.50

Croissant

$4.50

Muffin Dairy Free

$3.50

Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Scones

$3.50

Grab -N- Go

Treo Rasp Lemonade

$3.50

Kambucha Hummingbird

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cherry Limeade

$4.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

VitaWater

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Hummus

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.25

Power Up Protein Pack

$4.00

Power Up Energy Trail Mix

$4.00

Cheese Gouda

$0.90

Cheese Cheddar

$0.90

Bob's PB&J

$2.25

Bob's PB & Oat

$2.25

Bob's PB & Coconut

$2.25

Genoa Fontina Snack

$4.25