Gather Food & Drink
20253 Lake Road
Gather Food & Drink Rocky River
20253 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
Bites
Salads
Mains
Desserts
Bites
Arancini
$12.00
Sushi Tots
$14.00
Whipped Ricotta
$12.00
Eggplant Roulade
$14.00
Spanakopita
$14.00
Crabcake
$16.00
Salads
Bittaker
$9.00
Cucumber Watermelon
$9.00
Strawberry Pecan
$9.00
Caprese Burrata
$14.00
Mains
Scallops
$32.00
Sirloin Steak
$34.00
Salmon
$29.00
Cod
$29.00
Chicken Scaloppine
$24.00
Tuna Poke Bowl
$22.00
Falafel Bowl
$18.00
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
$18.00
Gourmet Guy Burger
$18.00
Black Bean Burger
$15.00
Walleye
$28.00
Desserts
Donut for You, Donut for Me
$10.00
Vegan Chocolate Mousse
$10.00
Creme Brulee Napoleon
$10.00
Chocolate Pecan Tart
$12.00
Gather Food & Drink Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 799-4083
20253 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
All hours
