Soda
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Natural Juices
Shakes
Soda Bottle
Bottle Juices
Soda
Coca-Cola
$1.99
Diet - Coke
$1.99
Coke - Zero
$1.99
Ginger Ale
$1.99
Sprite
$1.99
Fanta
$1.99
Guarana Antartica
$1.99
Pepsi
$1.99
Grape
$1.99
Orange
$1.99
Guarana zero
$1.99
Ice Tea
$1.99
Drinks
Red Bull
$3.99
Monster
$3.99
Agua - Poland Spring
$1.99
Fiji Water
$3.99
Coconut Water
$1.99
Gatorade
$3.99
Sparkling Water
$2.49
House Water
Hot Coffee
Americano Small
$3.00
Americano Large
$4.50
Latte
$4.00
Cappuccino
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Natural Juices
Acai Juice
$6.50
Acerola W/Orange
$6.50
Cashew Juice
$3.99
Lemonade
$6.50
Swiss Lemonade
$7.50
Natural Orange Juice
$6.50
Passion Fruit Juice
$3.99
Pineaple with Mint Juice
$6.50
Pineapple Juice
$6.50
Shirley Temple
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade Juice
$7.50
Virgin Piña Colada Juice
$8.00
Watermelon Fresca Juice
$6.50
Shakes
Banana Shake
$8.99
Strawberry Shake
$8.99
Acai Shake
$8.99
Mango Shake
$8.99
Vanilla Shake
$8.99
Soda Bottle
Diet-Coke Bottle 600ml.
$2.99
Coke Bottle 600ml.
$2.99
Ginger Ale Bottle 600ml.
$2.99
Sprite Bottle 600ml.
$2.99
Coke 2 Litter
$4.49
Guarana 2 Litter
$4.49
Fanta Orange 600ml
$2.99
Fanta Grape 600ml
$2.99
Pepsi Bottle
$2.99
Ice Tea
$2.99
Guarana Bottle
$2.99
Bottle Juices
Mango Bottle
$3.00
Guava Bottle
$3.00
Orange and Carrot Bottle
$3.00
Cashew Bottle
$3.00
Lemonade Bottle
$3.00
Mango Pasion Fruit Bottle
$3.00
Apple Bottle
$3.00
Gauchão Brazilian Cuisine Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 625-6100
102 broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Closed
• Opens Friday at 10AM
All hours
