Gaucho Beach
APPS
Beachside Short Rib Croquettes
Chimi, prominent potato, spicy chips
Calamari
Lemon, olives, almonds, aioli, parsley.
Coastal Quinoa - Vegan
Sunny Quinoa Shore Bowl with quinoa, cucumber, onion, mango, chives, cilantro, decorated with cherry tomato and a toast.
Fish and Chips
Strips of Gaucho Beer-Battered Fish. Served with fries. Comes with Ranch and Buffalo sauces.
Guacamole - Vegan
Red Onion, avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime.
Korean Short Rib bites
Short ribs marinate with soy sauce, chives, served with rice.
Mussels
Mussels with shishito peppers, white wine, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots.
Pollo Frito
Tender strips of chicken breast, lightly breaded and perfectly fried until golden brown.
Seaside Asparagus
Fried asparagus. Served with chipotle and lemon aioli.
Shrimp Taquitos
Fried shrimp rolls accompanied by guacamole and topped with cabbage, romaine lettuce and chipotle aioli.
Sandwiches
Beef Milanesa Sandwich
Ciabatta, breaded steak fillet, fresh tomato, lettuce, lemon aioli.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Brioche bread adorned with blackened salmon, garlic paste, lettuce and tzatziki.
Cheese Burger
half-pound beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and Gaucho spread.
Chicken Milanesa Sandwich
Ciabatta, breaded chicken fillet, fresh tomato, lettuce, lemon aioli.
Choripan
Ciabatta, provolone cheese, lettuce, fresh tomato, regular chimichurri, Argentine chorizo.
Choripan - SPICY
Bread, lemon aioli, sautéed onion and bell pepper, chipotle aioli, Argentine chorizo.
Gaucho Burger
Brioche bread, lemon aioli, roasted tomato, habanero chili, provolone cheese, bacon.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bread, lemon aioli, roasted tomato, pisto, provolone, egg, chicken breast, lettuce
Lobster Roll
Lobster, mayonnaise, guacamole, French fries, delicious little bread roll.
Lomito Sandwich
Ciabatta, provolone, roasted tomato, lemon aioli, pisto, loin, lettuce, egg.
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Breaded and fried crab with coleslaw, French fries, and brioche bread.
Sides
Bread & Chimi - Vegetarian
Coleslaw - Vegetarian
Shredded cabbage, crunchy carrots and fresh herbs, all tossed in a creamy, tangy dressing.
Fries - Vegetarian
Garlic butter, parsley.
Gaucho Salad - Vegetarian
Half portion of the gaucho salad.
Rice - Vegetarian
Jasmine rice, chimichurri, carrots, peas.
Drinks
Craft Cocktails
Mercado
Vodka, lime juice, cucumber purée, simple syrup, tajín rim.
Malbec Sour
Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, Malbec Wine Float.
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime, muddled strawberry, basil.
Infierno Margarita
Blanco tequila infused with habanero chile, agave nectar, triple sec.
La Dama
Vodka, lime and cucumber juice, habanero syrup, pineapple juice
Pisco Sour
Barsol Pisco, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white foam, angostura bitters.
Old Fashioned
Maker's Mark Bourbon, simple syrup, angostura orange expression.
Beachside Smoked Penicilin
Bourbon, fresh squeezed lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, infused in smoking box.
Smoked Mezcal Margarita
Delicious balance of freshly squeezed lime juice with a touch of ginger for a smoky summer drink.
Smoked Old Fashioned
Maker's Mark Bourbon, simple syrup, angostura orange expression, infused in smoking box.
Estilo viejo
Mandala añejo simple syrup angostura, orange expression
Tiki Island
Aged rum, grand Manier, lime and house orgeat syrup
Coral Rojo
Pisco, dragon fruit, lemon house syrup.
Tarta Lima
Liquor 43, coconut cream, lime, triple sec, simple syrup.
LB Berry Smash
Vodka, Red berries, mint, lemon, sample syrup.
Santo Remedio
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh squeezed lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, infused in smoking box.
Classic
Caipirinha
Leblon cachaca, half lime, simple syrup.
Martini
Gin or vodka, vermouth, orange bitters.
Paloma
Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and club soda
Margarita
Blanco tequila,cointeau, lime, simple syrup
Mojito
Cruzan rum, lime, fresh mint, simple syrup,club soda.
Moscow Mule
Vodka, lime, ginger syrup, soda water.
Spanish Michelada
Estrella Damm lager, Gaucho made tomato mix, chipotle peppers, lime, tajin rim.
Sangria
Flights
Mimosa Flights
Banderita Shots
White Wine
Mionetto Prosecco Brut
Veneto, Italy
Mionetto, Prosecco Gran Rose Split
Veneto, Italy
Treviso Procecco Cuvee Nobile Spumante Brut
Golden Valley D.O.C
Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose NV
Epernay, France
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut NV
Epernay, France
Los Haroldos Estate
Mendoza, Arg
Ferrari Carano
Sonoma Country, CA
Amosa Malbec Rose
Valle de Uco 2022 Crafted by winemaker Leandro Azin, juicy, fruity flavor and so drinkables
Hermanos Torrontes
Cafayate Salta, Arg
Firestone Sauvignon Blanc
Santa Ynez Valley, CA
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
CA
Red Wine
Amosa, Grand Blend
Mendoza,Valle de Uco 2020. European influences and Leandro Azin style. This Blend of Malbec, Cabernet, Cabernet franc and Merlot creates an elegant yet pleasurable experience.
Domingo Molina Yacochuya 90 Points Advocate
Salta, Arg
Humberto Canale Gran Reserva
Patagonia, Arg
Luigi Bosca
Sonama Coast, California
Belle Glos Balade
Santa Rita, CA
Josh Cellars
Mendoza, Arg
Donaire
Best wine of the year. Mendoza, Arg
Domingo Molina
Salta, Arg
Luigi Bosca
Mendoza, Arg
Red Stitch
Cabernet sauvignon with a touch of Malbec Cardiff, CA
Clos de Los Siete
Mendoza, Arg