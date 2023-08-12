Food

APPS

Beachside Short Rib Croquettes

Beachside Short Rib Croquettes

$13.00

Chimi, prominent potato, spicy chips

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Lemon, olives, almonds, aioli, parsley.

Coastal Quinoa - Vegan

Coastal Quinoa - Vegan

$14.00

Sunny Quinoa Shore Bowl with quinoa, cucumber, onion, mango, chives, cilantro, decorated with cherry tomato and a toast.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Strips of Gaucho Beer-Battered Fish. Served with fries. Comes with Ranch and Buffalo sauces.

Guacamole - Vegan

Guacamole - Vegan

$14.00

Red Onion, avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime.

Korean Short Rib bites

Korean Short Rib bites

$20.00

Short ribs marinate with soy sauce, chives, served with rice.

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

Mussels with shishito peppers, white wine, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots.

Pollo Frito

Pollo Frito

$15.00

Tender strips of chicken breast, lightly breaded and perfectly fried until golden brown.

Seaside Asparagus

Seaside Asparagus

$14.00

Fried asparagus. Served with chipotle and lemon aioli.

Shrimp Taquitos

Shrimp Taquitos

$17.00

Fried shrimp rolls accompanied by guacamole and topped with cabbage, romaine lettuce and chipotle aioli.

Sandwiches

Choice of Fries or Salad.
Beef Milanesa Sandwich

Beef Milanesa Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, breaded steak fillet, fresh tomato, lettuce, lemon aioli.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Brioche bread adorned with blackened salmon, garlic paste, lettuce and tzatziki.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$16.00

half-pound beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and Gaucho spread.

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta, breaded chicken fillet, fresh tomato, lettuce, lemon aioli.

Choripan

Choripan

$15.00

Ciabatta, provolone cheese, lettuce, fresh tomato, regular chimichurri, Argentine chorizo.

Choripan - SPICY

Choripan - SPICY

$15.00

Bread, lemon aioli, sautéed onion and bell pepper, chipotle aioli, Argentine chorizo.

Gaucho Burger

Gaucho Burger

$18.00

Brioche bread, lemon aioli, roasted tomato, habanero chili, provolone cheese, bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche bread, lemon aioli, roasted tomato, pisto, provolone, egg, chicken breast, lettuce

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Lobster, mayonnaise, guacamole, French fries, delicious little bread roll.

Lomito Sandwich

Lomito Sandwich

$18.00

Ciabatta, provolone, roasted tomato, lemon aioli, pisto, loin, lettuce, egg.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$22.00

Breaded and fried crab with coleslaw, French fries, and brioche bread.

Sides

Bread & Chimi - Vegetarian

Bread & Chimi - Vegetarian

$4.00

Vegetarian

Coleslaw - Vegetarian

Coleslaw - Vegetarian

$6.00

Shredded cabbage, crunchy carrots and fresh herbs, all tossed in a creamy, tangy dressing.

Fries - Vegetarian

Fries - Vegetarian

$9.00

Garlic butter, parsley.

Gaucho Salad - Vegetarian

Gaucho Salad - Vegetarian

$8.00

Half portion of the gaucho salad.

Rice - Vegetarian

Rice - Vegetarian

$6.00

Jasmine rice, chimichurri, carrots, peas.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmesan cheese, lettuce, croutons caesar dressing.

Gaucho Salad

Gaucho Salad

$9.00

Romaine, napa cabbage, blue cheese, almonds, raisins, bacon vinaigrette.

Greek Salad - Vegetarian

Greek Salad - Vegetarian

$9.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, gren bell, peppers.

From The Fire

Includes Los Dos Gauchos - Chimi Clásico & Habanero. Choice of Fries / Salad / Rice / Mashed potatoes.
1/2 POLLO A LA BRASA

1/2 POLLO A LA BRASA

$14.00

Wood fried jidori chicken.

ENTRAÑA

ENTRAÑA

$24.00

Skirt steak.

PRIME PICANHA

PRIME PICANHA

$24.00

top sirloin

TOMAHAWK RIBEYE

TOMAHAWK RIBEYE

$115.00

prime perfectly marbled

From The Sea

Includes Los Dos Gauchos - Chimi Clásico & Habanero. Choice of Fries / Salad / Rice / Mashed potatoes.
GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$18.00

Pan roasted salmon, salsa criolla. Paired with Purée Rústico.

GRILLED SEA BASS

GRILLED SEA BASS

$19.00

Grilled sea bass, wine chimichurri with mussel broth. Paired with Veggies.

PAELLA

PAELLA

$32.00

Saffron rice with shrimp, squid, langoustine, mussels, Argentinean chorizo, and Pamplona chorizo

Desserts

Banana Ice cream

Banana Ice cream

$7.00
Chocolate Ice cream

Chocolate Ice cream

$7.00
Dulce De Leche Flan

Dulce De Leche Flan

$8.00
Dulce de Leche Ice cream

Dulce de Leche Ice cream

$7.00Out of stock
Vanilla Ice cream

Vanilla Ice cream

$7.00

Drinks

Craft Cocktails

Mercado

Mercado

$16.00

Vodka, lime juice, cucumber purée, simple syrup, tajín rim.

Malbec Sour

Malbec Sour

$16.00

Bourbon, lemon, simple syrup, Malbec Wine Float.

Strawberry Basil Margarita

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$16.00

Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime, muddled strawberry, basil.

Infierno Margarita

Infierno Margarita

$16.00

Blanco tequila infused with habanero chile, agave nectar, triple sec.

La Dama

La Dama

$16.00

Vodka, lime and cucumber juice, habanero syrup, pineapple juice

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour

$16.00

Barsol Pisco, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white foam, angostura bitters.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, simple syrup, angostura orange expression.

Beachside Smoked Penicilin

Beachside Smoked Penicilin

$18.00

Bourbon, fresh squeezed lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, infused in smoking box.

Smoked Mezcal Margarita

$18.00

Delicious balance of freshly squeezed lime juice with a touch of ginger for a smoky summer drink.

Smoked Old Fashioned

Smoked Old Fashioned

$18.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, simple syrup, angostura orange expression, infused in smoking box.

Estilo viejo

Estilo viejo

$22.00

Mandala añejo simple syrup angostura, orange expression

Tiki Island

$16.00

Aged rum, grand Manier, lime and house orgeat syrup

Coral Rojo

$16.00

Pisco, dragon fruit, lemon house syrup.

Tarta Lima

Tarta Lima

$16.00

Liquor 43, coconut cream, lime, triple sec, simple syrup.

LB Berry Smash

$16.00

Vodka, Red berries, mint, lemon, sample syrup.

Santo Remedio

Santo Remedio

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh squeezed lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, infused in smoking box.

Classic

Caipirinha

Caipirinha

$16.00

Leblon cachaca, half lime, simple syrup.

Martini

Martini

$16.00

Gin or vodka, vermouth, orange bitters.

Paloma

Paloma

$16.00

Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and club soda

Margarita

Margarita

$16.00

Blanco tequila,cointeau, lime, simple syrup

Mojito

Mojito

$16.00

Cruzan rum, lime, fresh mint, simple syrup,club soda.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Vodka, lime, ginger syrup, soda water.

Spanish Michelada

Spanish Michelada

$16.00

Estrella Damm lager, Gaucho made tomato mix, chipotle peppers, lime, tajin rim.

Sangria

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$15.00+

Red wine, cognac, cointreau, simple syrup, orange slices.

White Sangria

White Sangria

$15.00+

White wine blend, brandy, peach, pineapple, lime and simple syrup.

Rosé Sangria

Rosé Sangria

$15.00+

Peach Liquor, mint leaves, Amosa Rose

Flights

Margarita Flight

Margarita Flight

$50.00

Passion fruit, mango jalapeño, Tamarindo, seasona

Mandala Flight

Mandala Flight

$65.00

Blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo.

Mimosa Flights

Rasberry & mint

$24.00

Watermelon & ginger

$24.00

Island coconut & pinaple blue caracao

$24.00

Cucumber & mint

$24.00

Banderita Shots

Mandala Blanco

Mandala Blanco

$17.00
Mandala Reposado

Mandala Reposado

$19.00
Mandala Añejo

Mandala Añejo

$21.00
Don Julio 70

Don Julio 70

$25.00
Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 1942

$30.00
Clase Azul

Clase Azul

$35.00

White Wine

Mionetto Prosecco Brut

Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$15.00+

Veneto, Italy

Mionetto, Prosecco Gran Rose Split

Mionetto, Prosecco Gran Rose Split

$15.00+

Veneto, Italy

Treviso Procecco Cuvee Nobile Spumante Brut

Treviso Procecco Cuvee Nobile Spumante Brut

$16.00+

Golden Valley D.O.C

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose NV

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose NV

$120.00

Epernay, France

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut NV

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut NV

$140.00

Epernay, France

Los Haroldos Estate

Los Haroldos Estate

$16.00+

Mendoza, Arg

Ferrari Carano

Ferrari Carano

$17.00+

Sonoma Country, CA

Amosa Malbec Rose

Amosa Malbec Rose

$16.00+Out of stock

Valle de Uco 2022 Crafted by winemaker Leandro Azin, juicy, fruity flavor and so drinkables

Hermanos Torrontes

Hermanos Torrontes

$16.00+

Cafayate Salta, Arg

Firestone Sauvignon Blanc

Firestone Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Santa Ynez Valley, CA

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

CA

Red Wine

Amosa, Grand Blend

Amosa, Grand Blend

$16.00+

Mendoza,Valle de Uco 2020. European influences and Leandro Azin style. This Blend of Malbec, Cabernet, Cabernet franc and Merlot creates an elegant yet pleasurable experience.

Domingo Molina Yacochuya 90 Points Advocate

Domingo Molina Yacochuya 90 Points Advocate

$17.00+

Salta, Arg

Humberto Canale Gran Reserva

Humberto Canale Gran Reserva

$17.00+

Patagonia, Arg

Luigi Bosca

Luigi Bosca

$19.00+
Weather

Weather

$18.00+

Sonama Coast, California

Belle Glos Balade

Belle Glos Balade

$19.00+

Santa Rita, CA

Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars

$16.00+

Mendoza, Arg

Donaire

Donaire

$16.00+

Best wine of the year. Mendoza, Arg

Domingo Molina

Domingo Molina

$17.00+

Salta, Arg

Luigi Bosca

Luigi Bosca

$18.00+

Mendoza, Arg

Red Stitch

Red Stitch

$199.00

Cabernet sauvignon with a touch of Malbec Cardiff, CA

Clos de Los Siete

Clos de Los Siete

$17.00+

Mendoza, Arg

Austin Hope Paso Robles

Austin Hope Paso Robles

$72.00
Montes Limited Purple Angel

Montes Limited Purple Angel

$190.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight

Budlight

$8.00
Corona

Corona

$8.00
Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$8.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$8.00
Quilmes

Quilmes

$8.00

Draft Beer

Estrella Barcelona

Estrella Barcelona

$9.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$9.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$9.00Out of stock
Firestone 805

Firestone 805

$9.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$9.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Gaucho Beer

Hoppy Pilsner

Hoppy Pilsner

$8.00
Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

$8.00
Double IPA

Double IPA

$8.00
West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA

$8.00
Seasonal

Seasonal

$8.00
Patagonia Blonde

Patagonia Blonde

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Soda

Soda

$3.50
Aquapanna Water

Aquapanna Water

$8.00
Small Perrier

Small Perrier

$4.00
Large Perrier

Large Perrier

$7.00

Brunch

from 10am to 2pm
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Fried chicken with waffles, berries, and whipped cream

Lobster Omelette

Lobster Omelette

$22.00

Egg with sauteed lobster, onion, bell pepper. Comes by greek salad and fried potatoe

Skirt Steak Brunch

Skirt Steak Brunch

$22.00

Skirt Steak, fried potato with chipotle aioli served with a fried egg

Kids

Gaucho Kids

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Fish Fingers

Fish Fingers

$8.00
Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00
Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$8.00