German Doner Kebab Columbus Park
Mains
- THE ORIGINAL$10.99
Our Trademark kebab sandwich, a must try! Your choice of doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and 3 signature sauces served in our handmade toasted sesame bread.
- Doner Wrap$10.49
Your choice of doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage and 3 signature sauces served in a flatbread wrap.
- Veggie Kebab$9.99
Jalapeno black bean patty, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and 2 signature sauces served in our handmade toasted sesame bread.
Doner Boxes
- Doner Box with Fries$10.99
Your choice of doner meats with fries.Comes with 3 signature sauces
- Doner Box with fries & salad$10.99
Your choice of doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage with fries.Comes with our 3-signature sauces
- Doner Gym Box$10.49
Your choice of doner meats, fresh lettuce, red cabbage, onion and tomato.Comes with 3 signature sauces
Boss Box
- Boss Box Doner Kebab$18.99
The Boss Box for one. Original German Doner Kebab, served with a portion of our Doner Spring Rolls or jalapeno poppers, a side of Fries, 3 Signature Sauces and a Beverage.
- Boss Box Doner Wrap$18.99
The Boss Box for one. Doner Wrap, served with a portion of our Doner Spring Rolls or jalapeno poppers, a side of Fries, 3 Signature Sauces and a Beverage.
Sides
Toppings
Signature Sauces
- Garlic Sauce Pot$0.50
Our signature garlic sauce, blended fresh everyday.
- Spicy Sauce Pot$0.50
Our signature homemade spicy, blended fresh everyday.
- Yogurt Sauce Pot$0.50
Cool down with our signature yogurt Sauce. Blended in house with fresh herbs and spices.
- Set of 3 Signature Sauces$1.00
A set of 3 signature GDK sauces. Garlic, yogurt & spicy sauce made in house.
Spices
Drinks
- Coke Can$1.99
Coca-Cola Classic is the world's favourite soft drink and has been enjoyed since 1886. Great Coke taste Only natural flavours No added preservatives Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Diet Coke Can$1.99
- Coke Zero Can$1.99
- Sprite Can$1.99
Crisp, refreshing, clean-tasting Sprite is Great Britain's leading lemon and lime flavoured soft drink A clean, crisp, fresh tasting, sparkling lemon & lime flavour drink. Contains sugar and sweeteners Natural flavours No artificial colours Caffeine-free Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.
- Ginger Ale Can$1.99Out of stock
- Still Water$1.99
- Ayran$3.49
This pure and natural yogurt, enhanced with a pinch of sea salt, has been a staple in the Middle Eastern diet since the beginning of time.
- Red Bull$3.49Out of stock
Gives you wings.