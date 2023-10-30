Geer St Garden New 644 Foster Street
Daily Specials
With local mushrooms, truffle cream & parmesan
With goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts & honey balsamic dressing
With roasted garlic, black olives, crispy capers & basil pesto
Lemon ricotta, spiced honey & toasted pecans
With fresh mint & citrus vinaigrette
Stuffed with potato & mozzarella, served with refried beans & salsa roja
Classic southern-style, comforting & satisfying
Red wine braised beef with mushrooms, potato gratin & lacinato kale
With sage, brown butter sauce & parmesan
Online Order Menu
Appetizers
with Boxcarr Campo (lightly smoky, firm & robust) and Robiola (soft, smooth, brie-like). Served with toasted baguette, almonds, and dried fruit compote
12 wings. With Celery & Blue Cheese or Ranch
12 Wings. Zesty and slightly spicy with scallions, chiles & sesame seeds
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
With roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg & tomato
With Choice of 2 sauces
French Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Fried Chicken, Gravy, Cheese Sauce & choice of 2 sauces
Mixed greens, cucumbers, and carrots
Entrees
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
With corned beef, swiss, suaerkraut, 1000 Island, choice of side
3 pieces boneless fried chicken with potato salad & green beans
Crispy tofu, hoisin, carrot, daikon, marinated cucumber, herbs on baguette, with choice of side
with your choice of fries or side salad
House smoked turkey on rye with cheddar, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli. Served with fries or salad.
3 Grilled or Fried local catfish tacos with pico de gallo, salsa verde, crema, slaw, optional guacamole