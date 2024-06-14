Skip to Main content
Gelato LaCarraia
Gelato
Crepes & Acai
Cakes
Coffee
Shakes
Drinks
ToGo
Pastries
Toppings
Gelato
Gelato Cone
$5.29
Gelato Cup
$6.49
Crepes & Acai
Original Nuttella & Hazelnut
$9.99
Chocolate Lovers
$10.99
Frensh Kiss
$11.99
Healthy Bowl
$9.99
Super Bowl
$11.99
Cakes
Magnus
$39.99
Maximus
$49.99
Panatone
$49.99
Coffee
Affogato Douple Espresso
$6.99
Americano
an espresso drink made by diluting an espresso shot with hot water at a 1:3 to 1:4 ratio
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.69
Espresso
$2.50
Flat White
$4.69
Hot Chocolate
$4.69
Iced Coffee
$5.69
Mocha
$5.69
Cafe Late
$3.95
Caffe Macchiato
$3.95
Shakes
Gelato Shake
$6.79
Coffee Shake
$8.49
Lacarraia Special
$7.99
Banana Split
$9.99
Drinks
Aquapanna
$3.49
Cocacola
$2.49
Coke Zero
$2.49
Diet Coke
$2.49
Fiji
$2.89
Red Bull
$3.49
Perrier
$2.99
Nesquick M. Chocolate
$2.99
St. Pellegrino
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
$3.99
Pure leaf Sweet
$3.99
San Pellegrino
$2.99
Coco Water
$2.99
ToGo
ToGo
$19.99
Pastries
Tiramisu
$7.99
Oreo
$7.99
Macaron 6 pack
$12.99
Biscottino
$7.99
Biscotti
$1.99
Toppings
Toppings
Gelato LaCarraia Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 203-2880
7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard#38, Orlando, FL 32819
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
