Generations Tap & Grill
Starters
STARTER
- 716 Dip$15.00
Our homemade buffalo chicken dip served hot in a cast iron skillet & finished with roasted garlic aioli & sawtooth barbeque sauce. Served with homemade kettle chips. Go Bills!!
- Buds N' Spuds$15.00
Deep fried Brussel sprouts, ricotta & potato gnocchi, tomatoes, and red onion, tossed in truffle oil, bacon bits, parmesan & house rub. Finished with roasted garlic aioli.
- Firetower$14.00
A jumbo salted Bavarian pretzel served with cheese sauce & homemade Bitburger mustard.
- Golden Arrow Gnocchi$16.00
Deep fried ricotta & potato gnocchi tossed in butternut squash puree, grated parmesan, cracked black pepper, roasted tomatoes & shaved fennel. Finished with basil pesto.
- Taproom Poutine$16.00
- Wings$15.00
House-rubbed & deep-fried until crispy. Served with carrots, celery & blue cheese or ranch. Your choice of bone-in or boneless
- Cup Soup Of The Day$6.00
- Crock Soup of the Day$6.00
- Cup German Onion$8.00
So we're going full-send on this one, our version of the classic onion soup made with dark beer. Finished with pretzel croutons, Muenster & Swiss cheese. Broiled till golden brown.
- Crock German Onion$10.00
- Apple Fennel Salad$15.00
Shaved fennel, fresh apple, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, finished with apple cider glaze.
- Caesar$5.00+
Fresh cut romaine tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons. topped with fresh lemon wedges.
- Farm Fresh$5.00+
Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots & croutons.
- The Holderied Thing$17.00
Butter grilled salmon set on our roasted Brussel sprout ragout. Plain & Simple, just the way Peter likes it.
Lunch
SANDWICH/BURGER/PIZZA
- 2543 Cuban$17.00
Shaved turkey breast, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Bitburger mustard & sliced pickles, all stuffed in a herbed focaccia!
- Cusabi Tuna Wrap$16.00
Cucumber wasabi tuna salad, crispy carrot, fresh cucumber, homemade honey garlic siracha, & candied walnuts all rolled up in a grilled tortilla.
- Generations Burger$16.00
8oz Donahue’s farm burger with house rub, Generations secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & red onion.
- Boathouse$18.00
Gluten free flatbread topped with blue cheese, fire braised chicken, bacon bits & fresh mozzarella, finished with buffalo sauce.
- Matt Milano$19.00
Gluten free flatbread topped with fire braised chicken, fresh mozzarella, home made alfredo & Brussel sprout ragout.
- Blackstone Reuben$16.00
Shaved corned beef, our bacon-apple sauerkraut, homemade 1000 islands, Swiss & cheddar on butter grilled marble rye.
- Golden Arrow Club$16.00
Slow roasted turkey, Black River bacon, maple mustard, sliced tomatoes & field greens on herbed focaccia.
- Thunderbird$17.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, deep-fried and tossed in our honey garlic siracha sauce, topped with coleslaw & house pickles.
- Green Roof$18.00
Gluten free flatbread topped with pesto, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, & Brussel sprout ragout.
- Skylight$18.00
Gluten-free flatbread topped with smashed roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, hints of basil pesto, finished with balsamic glaze.
- Beef on Weck-ish$17.00
Sliced roast beef, secret sauce & Swiss cheese stuffed in a toasted Kummelweck roll, served with fries, a house made pickle, & a cup of our signature German onion soup for dipping.
- Pancho Billa$17.00
8oz house rubbed burger, topped with chipotle aioli, pepper jack, whipped chipotle cream cheese, fresh jalapenos & tobacco onions. Viva Los Bills!
- Wolfjaw$18.00
8oz Donahue’s farm burger with house rub, pepper jack cheese, Sawtooth BBQ, crispy onions & Black River bacon.
KIDS
- Kids Pizza$11.00
Flatbread topped with tomato sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$11.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders
- Kids Grilled Cheese$11.00
Melted American served with fries, carrots & celery
- Kids Pasta$11.00
Fresh pasta served with choice of marinara, butter or alfredo
- Kids burger$11.00
4oz beef patty grilled well done & served with lettuce, tomato, fries & a pickle.
- Kids Mac N Cheese$11.00
Generations Style penne mac
SIDES
DESSERT
- ADK Apple Tart$8.00
Caramelized apples baked in a flaky tartlet crust. Finished with local maple thyme glaze, whipped cream & fresh berries.
- N.Y Cheesecake$8.00
Juniors famous New york style cheesecake topped with fresh berries, caramel $ chocolate sauce.
- Banana Split Brownie Sundae$9.00
A fresh banana split and stuffed with a rich gluten free Honduran chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, candied walnuts and fresh strawberry.