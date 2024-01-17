Geneva Diner 1162 Douglas Avenue
Breakfast
- Special Number 1$6.95
Two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Special Number 2$8.95
Two eggs, home fries, and toast plus a choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- 2+2+2$9.95
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, and choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage links
- Hungry Woman$11.95
2 eggs, home fries, 1 French toast, toast and a choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- The Sampler$13.95
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausages, 1 pancake, 1 French toast, and home fries
- Rhody Sunrise$11.95
Grilled corn muffin topped with 2 sunny side eggs and bacon served with home fries
More Breakfast
- Good Morning$8.95
3 silver dollar pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and home fries
- Hash & Eggs$11.95
2 eggs, home fries, and toast
- Linguica & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, home fries, and toast
- Delmonico Steak & Eggs$12.95
2 eggs, sliced steak, home fries, and toast
- Italian Breakfast$11.95
2 eggs, choice of sweet or hot sausage, home fries, and toast
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
2 eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese and a choice of ham, sausage, or bacon
- Poached Popeye$10.95
Toasted English muffin topped with sliced tomato, poached eggs, spinach, melted Swiss cheese served with home fries
- Eggs Benedict$10.95
Toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs, sliced ham, and hollandaise sauce
- Simple Fit Breakfast$11.95
Egg whites, turkey bacon and fruit cup
- Wake Me Up$10.95
Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, egg and cheese on a grilled bagel served with home fries
Omelets
More Omelets
Sweet Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg, Cheese & Meat$6.50
- Grilled Cheese$3.95
- BLT$6.95
- Ham,Egg,and Cheese Melt$10.95
Ham and scrambled Egg Swiss,American Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread served with home fries.
- Vegan's Nightmare Melt$11.99
Scramble Egg diced Sausage,Bacon,sliced Ham,American Cheese on grilled Rye Bread served with home Fries.
- Turkey Melt$10.95
Turkey,Melted Swiss Cheese,Tomato,Bacon,mayo, served on Rye Bread with French Fries.
Sides
- 1 Egg Side$2.00
- Home Fries$3.50
- Empanada$3.00
- Tata's Home Fries$5.50
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Tostones$4.00Out of stock
- Bacon$3.95
- Sausage$3.95
- Ham$4.95
- Linguica$5.95
- Pepperoni$3.95
- Chicken Side$5.95
- Baked Beans$4.00Out of stock
- Toast$1.75
- French Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Turkey Bacon$4.95
- Hash$5.95
- Steak Side$5.95
- Kielbasa$5.95
- Hot Sausage$5.95
- Sweet Sausage$5.95
- Side Salad$5.95
- Bagel$3.50
- Cream Cheese$0.75
Hispanic Food - Breakfast
Lunch
Lunch Special
Lunch
- Geneva Burger$10.95
Burger with mushrooms, onions, peppers, and cheese served with fries
- Hamburger$8.99
Fresh hand press patty in a bulky roll topped with lettuce tomato mayo and served with fries.
- Cheeseburger$9.99
fresh hand press patty in a bulky roll lettuce,tomato,cheese,mayo, served with fries.
- Cheeseburger Club$9.99
fresh hand press patty with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese and bacon served with fries
- Turkey Club$9.99
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon and turkey, bacon and cheese served with fries
- Tuna Sub$9.99
Tuna, mayo, and lettuce with fries.
- Grilled Hot Dog$3.95
- Quesadilla$10.99
With shredded cheese, onions, and peppers
- Bowl Chicken Soup$6.00
- Friday Specials: Fish Chips$12.99
golden fried Pollock served with fries and tartar sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$10.95
golden fried Pollock served on a bulky roll with lettuce tomato tartar sauce and fries.
- Bacon Egg Cheese Burger$11.99
Grill hand press Burger served on a bulky roll topped with fry egg bacon & cheese with fries.
Kids
Kids Menu
- Kids Birthday Pancake$6.50
2 Silver Dollar 1 Egg 1 Protein
- Silver Dollar Pancake$6.00
2 Silver Dollar 1 Egg 1 Protein
- Jr French Toast$6.00
1 Slice French Toast 1 Egg 1 Protein
- Cheeseburger$6.00
Hand press Burger American Cheese with Fries or Fruit cup.
- Mozzarella$5.50
4 Cheese Stick and Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.00
2 Chicken Fingers with Fries or Fruit cup.
- Mac & Cheese$5.00