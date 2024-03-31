Genki Ya (Dedham) 202 Legacy Place
Food
Soup and Salad
- Miso Soup$4.45
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions and seaweed served in soy beans fish broth. Vegetarian miso soup also available
- Organic Salad$8.45
Assorted spring vegatables served with avocado and house ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$9.95
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick and flying fish roe with mayo
- Seaweed Salad$7.45
- Spicy Seafood Salad$13.95
Spicy crab, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, daikon and spicy mayo
- Vegetable Miso Soup$4.45
- Spicy Tuna Salad$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna, flying fish roe and tempura flakes with spic
- Grilled Salmon Salad$10.95
Grilled salmon, crab stick, flying fish roe, spicy mayo and scallions served with special sauce
- Broccoli Salad$7.95
Serve in cold streamed broccoli with bonito flakes on a ginger dressing
- Side Salad$4.95
- King Salmon Mushroom Soup$7.95
Salmon, mushrooms and broccoli served in salmon broth
Appetizers
- Fresh Summer Roll$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in cucumbe
- Sashimi Appetizer$14.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
- Torched Deluxe$14.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched tuna, salmon & super white tuna with special sau
- Organic Edamame$7.45
Organic soy beans with sea salt
- Ohitashi$6.95
Organic spinach with dried bonito flakes and house special ginger sauce
- Naruto$12.95
Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, flying fish roe rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
- Steamed Shumai$8.95
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Fried Shumai$8.95
Fried shrimp dumpling
- Steamed Gyoza$8.95
Steamed pork dumplings
- Gyoza$8.95
Pan-fried pork dumplings
- Steamed Yasai Gyoza$8.45
Steamed vegetables dumplings
- Yasai Gyoza$8.45
Pan-fried vegetables dumplings
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$13.45
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimps, served with tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$13.45
Lightly battered and deep-fried vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura App$13.45
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Spider Tempura$13.45
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, served with ponzu sauce
- Shrimp Spring Roll$9.95
Shrimp wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Salmon Spring Roll$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon wrapped with organic vegetables and served with p
- Tuna Spring Roll$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna wrapped with organic vegetables and served with pea
- Tofu Spring Roll$9.95
Tofu wrapped with organic vegetables and served with peanut sauce
- Beef Kushiyaki$14.95
Beef grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Kushiyaki$14.95
Chicken grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Seafood Kushiyaki$14.95
Seafood grilled with vegetables on a skewer, served with teriyaki sauce
- Hotate Kaiyaki$13.95
Scallops, crab, shrimp, flying fish roe and mushrooms, baked in spicy mayo. Served on a scallops shell
- Beef Negima$14.95
Scallions, enoki mushroom and asparagus with teriyaki sauce. Rolled in rib eyes beef
- Beef Tataki$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched beef served with ponzu sauce
- Salmon Tataki$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched salmon served with ponzu sauce
- Super White Tuna Tataki$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched super white tuna served with ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched tuna served with ponzu sauce
- Tori No Karaage$9.95
Japanese style fried chicken, battered with ginger and garlic. Served with spicy mayo sauce
- Vegetable Crispy Spring Roll$8.95Out of stock
Cabbage, carrot, celery, seasame oil, soybean oil
- Spicy Salmon Tartar$9.95
Spicy salmon, green baby, tobiko top on fried seaweed with rice
Genki Special
- Agedashi Tofu$9.95
Deep-fried organic tofu, mushroom and asparagus in light fish broth topped with dried bonito flakes. Served with tempura sauce
- Red Sox Bases Roll$13.95
Fried bean curd, spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and flying fish roe with special sauce
- Grilled Seafood Deluxe$25.95
Genki's finest seafood special. Made with shrimp tempura roll, baked scallops, shrimp, crab, flying fish roe, mushrooms, cucumber, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, cheese and cream cheese
- Shiitake Kaiyaki$13.95
Crab, scallops, flying fish roe and spicy mayo baked on a portabella mushroom
- Doomsday Roll$19.95
Spicy crab, eel, banana, cream cheese, avocado, three kinds of flying fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
- Hawaii Roll$14.45
Mango, sweet potato tempura, banana, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese with special sauce
- Sunny Roll$12.95
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe topped with grilled spicy mayo and special sauce
- Genki Ichiban$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. A unique Genki house special made with spicy tuna, flyin
- Spicy Salmon Deight$14.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna Delight$14.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna and avocado rolled in cucumber
- Tri-Color Roll$18.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber and three ki
- Tuna with Kimchi$13.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Kimchi, one of the world's healthiest foods with tuna. Y
- Twins Roll$18.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, avocado,green baby and three kinds of flyi
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Avocado Nigiri$6.45
- Avocado Sashimi$8.45
- Mushroom Tempura Nigiri$6.45
- Mushroom Tempura Sashimi$8.45
- Radish Sprout Nigiri$6.45
- Radish Sprout Sashimi$8.45
- Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri$6.45
- Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi$8.45
- Fried Bean Curd (Inari) Nigiri$6.45
- Fried Bean Curd (Inari) Sashimi$8.45
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri$7.95
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi$9.95
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$9.45
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$11.45
- King Crab Nigiri$16.95
- King Crab Sashimi$18.95
- Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri$7.45
- Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi$9.45
- Crab Stick (Kani) Nigiri$6.95
- Crab Stick (Kani) Sashimi$8.95
- Water Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$8.45
- Water Eel (Unagi) Sashimi$10.45
- Octopus (Tako) Nigiri$7.95
- Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$9.95
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$7.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tobiko with Quail Egg Nigiri$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tobiko with Quail Egg Sashimi$11.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi$10.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Squid (Ika) Nigiri$7.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Squid (Ika) Sashimi$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Pickled Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri$7.45
- Pickled Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi$9.45
- Stripe Bass (Suzuki) Nigiri$7.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Stripe Bass (Suzuki) Sashimi$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi$10.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon (Sake) Sashimi$10.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi$10.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi$10.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Sea Urchin (Uni) Nigiri$18.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Sea Urchin (Uni) Sashimi$28.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Salmon (Mixed Tempura) Nigiri$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Salmon (Mixed Tempura) Sashimi$11.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna (Mixed Tempura) Nigiri$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna (Mixed Tempura) Sashimi$11.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Yellowtail (Mixed Tempura) Nigiri$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Yellowtail (Mixed Tempura) Sashimi$11.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi$10.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Torched Salmon Nigiri$9.45
- Salmon Sashimi Torched$11.45
- Torched Tuna Nigiri$9.95
- Torched Tuna Sashimi$11.95
- Torched Yellowtail Nigiri$9.45
- Torched Yellowtail Sashimi$11.45
- Torched White Tuna Nigiri$9.45
- Torched White Tuna Sashimi$11.45
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$10.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$12.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Ikura with Quail Egg Nigiri$10.95
- Ikura with Quail Egg Sashimi$12.95
- Salmon Belly Nigiri$10.45
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$12.45
Maki
- AAC Roll$7.45
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
- ABC Roll$7.45
Avocado, banana and cream cheese
- Avocado Roll$6.95
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$7.45
- Avocado Spinach Roll$7.95
- Color Vegetables Roll$9.95
Mango, avocado, asparagus, carrots, cucumber and spinach
- Cucumber Roll$6.45
- Fruit Roll$7.45
Mango, banana and avocado
- Garden Roll$7.45
Avocado, cucumber, carrots and green vegetables
- Genki Vegetable Roll$9.95
Sweet potato, banana, mushroom tempura and cream cheese
- Honey Roll$7.95
Sweet potato, banana, cucumber, carrots and cream cheese
- Mango Roll$6.45
- Mushroom Tempura Roll$9.95
Mushroom tempura, green lettuce
- Natto Roll$6.45
Femented soy bean paste & scallions
- Oshinko Roll$6.45
Japanese pickle
- Smooth Roll$8.45
Sweet potato tempura, avocado and cream cheese
- Spinach Roll$6.45
- Ume Shiso Roll$6.45
Pickled plum, shiso leaf and cucumber
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$7.95
Sweet potato tempura
- Vegetables Dragon Roll$12.45
Sweet potato tempura, avocado, mushrooms, banana
- Veggie Delight Roll$11.45
Sweet potato, avocado and fried bean curd
- Sweetie Roll$12.45
Sweet potato, egg, avocado, mango and fried bean curd
- Eel Avocado Roll$9.45
- Eel Cucumber Roll$9.45
- California Roll$8.95
- Shrimp California Roll$9.45
Shrimp, avocado and cucumber
- King Crab California Roll$16.95
- Fashion Roll$9.45
Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.45
Shrimp tempura roll with flying fish roe
- Philadelphia Roll$9.45
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
- Spicy Seafood Roll$9.45
Grilled salmon, crab, flying fish roe, avocado and cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.45
- Alaskan Roll$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, avocado and cucumber
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.55
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon Roll$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon with Avocado$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Salmon with Avocado$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.55
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna Roll$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna with Avocado$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna with Avocado$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail Roll$8.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail with Avocado$9.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Yellowtail with Avocado$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- White Tuna Roll$7.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy White Tuna Roll$9.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- White Tuna with Avocado$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy White Tuna with Avocado$8.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Maki Special
- Alligator Roll$17.95
Eel, crab sticks, avocado and flying fish roe on top of shrimp tempura roll. Served with eel sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$14.95
Avocado and flying fish roe on top of eel cucumber roll. Served with eel sauce
- Crazy Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe and spicy mayo
- Dynamite Roll$16.95
Spicy seafood, banana, avocado, flying fish roe, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
- Genki Ya Roll$14.95
Tuna, salmon, crab stick, avocado, sweet potato tempura, cream cheese and flying fish roe. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Scorpion Roll$16.95
Shrimp on top of eel, avocado and cucumber. Served with eel sauce
- Seafood Tempura Roll$14.95
Cooked salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese and flying fish roe with tempura batter
- Salmon Monster Roll$12.45
Baked salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, lettuce and spicy mayo
- Spicy King Crab Tempura Roll$19.95
King crab & imitation crab mixed with avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Salmon Tempura Roll$14.95
Salmon, asparagus and flying fish roe served in deep-fried tempura batter and eel sauce
- Spider Roll$14.95
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe. Served with eel sauce
- Super Dragon Roll$16.95
Eel and avocado on top of sweet potato tempura roll. Served with eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$20.95
Shrimp tempura roll with baked scallops, king crab, mushrooms and spicy mayo. Covered in tempura flakes and springled with flying fish roe
- Healthy Ichiban Roll$11.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, avocado and cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll$15.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy salmon and avocado. Deep-fried with tempura batter
- Delicious Roll$15.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, asparagus and flying fish roe in light tem
- Double Spicy Tuna Roll$16.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna, avocado and flying fish roe
- Double Spicy Salmon Roll$16.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy salmon, avocado and flying fish roe
- Luxury Roll$18.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon and avocado on top of shrimp tempura roll
- Rainbow Roll$16.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top of Californi
- Rich Salmon Roll$16.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon and avocado
- Triple Torch Roll$19.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched tuna, salmon, yellowtail and flying fish roe on
- Salmon Torch Roll$19.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Torched salmon, spicy crab, flying fish roe, tempura fla
- Sunset Roll$17.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna and flying fish roe on top of shrimp tempura
- Spicy Scallop Roll$15.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Scallops, cucumber, spicy mayo and tempura flakes. Serve
- Boston Flower Roll$11.45
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, shrimp, cucumber, flying fish roe, mayo and gree
- Genki Delight$16.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, radish sprout, flying fish roe
Entrées
- Chicken Teriyaki with Rice$25.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Beef Teriyaki with Rice$29.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with rib eye steak, broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Salmon Teriyaki with Rice$27.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$25.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice. Or select only shrimp or vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura Entrée$25.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice
- Vegetable Tempura Entrée$25.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried with tempura sauce and steamed rice
- Chicken Katsu with Rice$25.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep-fried to perfection
- Pork Katsu with Rice$25.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep-fried to perfection
- Salmon Katsu with Rice$25.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep-fried to perfection
- Curry Chicken Katsu$27.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
- Curry Pork Katsu$27.95
Japanese style curry with pork katsu and rice
- Curry Vegetable$27.95
Japanese style curry with mixed vegetables and rice
- Curry Shrimp Katsu$27.95
Japanese style curry with shrimp katsu and rice
- Curry Beef$27.95
Japanese style curry with beef and rice
- Una Ju$25.95
Broiled eel glazed with sweetend eel sauce over a bed of rice. Contains seaweed salad, Japanese pickle & hot green tea
- Sushi Dinner$27.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 18 pieces. Assortment of 10 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and
- Sashimi Combo with Rice$37.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and squid
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$37.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. Assortment of 9 sashimi, 6 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and C
- Triple Roll$25.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 24 pieces tuna roll, salmon roll and yellowtail roll
- Makimono Combo$25.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 24 pieces tuna roll, salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, Calif
- Spicy Triple Roll$25.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 24 pieces spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy y
- Chirashi$28.95
Chef's choices assorted sashimi and salmon roe over sushi rice
- Sake Don$27.95
Sake sashimi & salmon roe over sushi rice
- Tekkadon$28.95
Tuna sashimi and avocado over sushi rice
- Vege Combo$21.95
Vege dragon roll, sweet potato tempura roll and avo-cu roll
- Nabeyaki Udon$24.95
Thick noodles served in a light fish broth with shrimp tempura and fish cake. Topped with an egg
- Nabeyaki Soba$24.95
Buckwheat noodles served in a light fish broth with shrimp tempura and fish cake. Topped with an egg
- Yaki Udon$22.95
Pan-fried thick noodles with all-natural chicken and vegetables
- Yakisoba$22.95
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles with all-natural chicken and vegetables
- Plain Soba$8.95
No sauce. Pan-fried thin noodles
- Plain Udon$8.95
No Sauce. Pan-fried thick noodles
- Plain Soba with Sause$9.95
Pan-fried thin noodles
- Plain Udon with Sauce$9.95
Pan-fried thick noodles
Party Platters
- A. *Mini Platter$76.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 70 pcs. Spicy salmon roll, sweet potato roll, Philadelph
- B. Vegetarian Platter$86.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 116 pcs. Mushrooms tempura roll, sweet potato roll 2, av
- C. *Makimono Platter$119.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 116 pcs. Eel-avocado roll 2, California roll 2, crazy ro
- D. *Sushi & Maki Platter$149.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 100 pcs. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, f
- E. *Sushi & Sashimi Platter$199.95
May be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. 120 pcs. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, 5pcs sash
Sauces and Side Orders
- Steamed Rice$3.95
- Brown Sushi Rice$4.45
- Sushi Rice$4.45
- Kimchi$6.45
Spicy pickle, Korean style
- Japanese Pickle$5.95
- Spicy Mayo Sauce$0.75
- Unagi Sauce$0.75
- Ginger Salad Sauce$0.75
- Peanut Sauce$0.75
- Ponzu Sauce$0.75
- Shiracha Sauce$0.75
- Katsu Sauce$0.75
- Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce$0.75
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- Wasabi$0.75
- Pickle Ginger$0.75