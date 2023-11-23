Georgie's Coffee Shop
DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
- Espresso$2.75+
- Coffee$2.25+
Fresh Brewed Coffee
- Latte$4.75+
Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino$4.75+
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Frothed Milk
- Cortadito$4.75+
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Sugar
- Hot Chocolate$2.25+
Hot Chocolate
- Decaf Coffee$2.25+
- Georgie Signature$6.95+
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha and Whipped Cream
- Tea$2.25+
COLD DRINKS
- Frappe$5.95+
Espresso and Milk Blended with Ice
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Espresso and Steamed Milk over Ice
- Iced Cappuccino$5.00+
- Iced Cortadito$5.00+
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Sugar over Ice
- Iced Coffee$3.50+
Brewed coffee over Ice
- Frozen Blender$5.95+
Fruit and Flavor blended with Ice
- Iced Georgie Signature$6.95+
Espresso and Milk, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Shaken over Ice, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce
- Frappe Georgie Signature$6.95+
Espresso and Milk, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Blended Ice, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Georgie's Coffee Shop Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 496-0534
Closed • Opens Friday at 6:30AM