Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches 10000 SW Canyon Rd
Hot Sandwiches
Half 6"
- Half NY Meatball$13.25
Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Half Italian Sausage$13.25
Fontonini's Italian sausages with cooked bell peppers, onions, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Half Chicago Beef$13.25
Italian roast cooked in-house daily, soaked in homemade au jus, topped with bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese.
- Half Chicago Beef & Italian Sausage$13.75
A fully loaded combo of the Chicago beef & Italian sausage sandwiches.
- Half Torpedo$13.50
The Chicago beef with the addition of pepperoni
- Half Meatball & Italian sausage$13.50
- Half Chicken Geraldi$13.50
Breaded chicken fillet, ham, & melted provolone cheese over mayo, mustard, topped with tomatoes, onion's, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parmesan
- Half Chicken Parm$13.25
Breaded chicken fillet with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Half Parmeroni$13.50
Chicken Parmesan with the addition of pepperoni & garlic buttered bread
Whole 9"
- Whole NY Meatball$15.75
Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Whole Italian Sausage$15.75
Fontonini's Italian sausages with cooked bell peppers, onions, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Whole Chicago Beef$15.75
Italian roast cooked in-house daily, soaked in homemade au jus, topped with bell peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese.
- Whole Chicago Beef & Italian Sausage$16.25
A fully loaded combo of the Chicago beef & Italian sausage sandwiches.
- Whole Torpedo$15.95
The Chicago beef with the addition of pepperoni
- Whole Meatball & Italian Sausage$16.25
- Whole Chicken Geradi$15.95
Breaded chicken fillet, ham, & melted provolone cheese over mayo, mustard, topped with tomatoes, onion's, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parmesan
- Whole Chicken Parm$15.75
Breaded chicken fillet with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Whole Parmeroni$15.95
Chicken Parmesan with the addition of pepperoni & garlic buttered bread
Cold Sandwiches
Half 6"
- Half Spicy Geraldi$13.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Mild Geraldi$13.25
Ham & Turkey + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Pastrami$14.75
freshly sliced pastrami + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Turkey$12.95
Freshly sliced turkey + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Ham$12.25
Freshly sliced ham + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Salami$12.95
Freshly sliced salami + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Pepperoni$12.95
Sliced pepperoni + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Roast Beef$12.95
Freshly sliced house roasted beef + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half Turkey Pesto$13.75
Pesto, artichoke hearts, Turkey, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm
- Half Pesto Veggie$13.25
Pesto, artichoke hearts, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm
- Half Cheese Veggie$12.50
Cream cheese, provolone, & mozzarella + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Half kids slim$7.75
Half 6" kids slim is the perfect little sandwich for your picky eater. With just Mayo, Must, Light meat (of your choice) and Provolone Cheese.
Whole 9"
- Whole Pastrami$16.75
freshly sliced pastrami + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Pepperoni$14.95
Sliced pepperoni + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Ham$14.50
Freshly sliced ham + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Salami$14.95
Freshly sliced salami + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Turkey$14.95
Freshly sliced turkey + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Roast Beef$14.95
Freshly sliced beef + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Pesto Veggie$15.50
Pesto, artichoke hearts, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm
- Whole Turkey Pesto$15.95
Pesto, artichoke hearts, Turkey, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm
- Whole Cheese Veggie$14.50
Cream cheese, provolone, & mozzarella + toppings listed above
- Whole Spicy$15.75
Ham, salami, pepperoni + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole Mild$15.50
Ham & Turkey + toppings (mayo, mustard, provolone, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, Italian dressing, herbs & parm)
- Whole kids slim$9.75
Whole 9" Kids slim is the perfect sandwich for your picky eater. With just Mayo, Must, Light meat (of your choice) and Provolone Cheese.
Sides
Pizza bread
Chips
Garlic bread
Extras
Pizza
14" Pizza
- 14" NY Cheese Pie$21.95
Freshly made dough, homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella.
- 14" Pepperoni Pie$22.95
Pepperoni & mozzarella perfection
- 14" Meat Lovers$29.95
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, salami
- 14" Geraldis Combination$28.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, onions, mushrooms & green peppers
- 14" Hawaiian$25.95
Freshly sliced ham, pineapple, topped with extra cheese
- 14" Pesto Veggie$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, topped with artichoke hearts, feta, pesto sauce, & fresh tomatoes
- 14" The Vegetarian$26.95
Green peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, & fresh tomatoes
- 14" Barile$29.95
Geraldis Homemade spaghetti mixed with our marinara sauce, chopped up meatballs laid on top of a New York cheese pie
18" Pizza
- 18" NY Cheese Pie$24.95
Freshly made dough, homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella.
- 18" Pepperoni Pie$25.95
Pepperoni & mozzarella perfection
- 18" Meat Lovers$32.95
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, salami
- 18" Geraldis Combination$31.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, onions, mushrooms & green peppers
- 18" Hawaiian$28.95
Freshly sliced ham, pineapple, topped with extra cheese
- 18" Pesto Veggie$29.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, topped with artichoke hearts, feta, pesto sauce, & fresh tomatoes
- 18" The Vegetarian$29.95
Green peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, & fresh tomatoes
- 18" Barile$32.95
Geraldis Homemade spaghetti mixed with our marinara sauce, chopped up meatballs laid on top of a New York cheese pie
Salads
All Salads
- Pasta Salad$6.95+
Tri-colored rotini tossed with Italian dressing, black olives, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, sprinkled with herbs & parm.
- Chef Salad$11.95+
Lettuce topped with mozzarella, turkey, ham, black olives, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled with herbs & parm.
- Antipasto Salad$12.95+
Lettuce topped with mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled herbs & parm.
- Green Salad$6.50+
Lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, black olives, sprinkled with herbs & parm
- Potato Salad$6.00+