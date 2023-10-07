Beforenoon

Handhelds

Germain's Special

$6.00

Egg and cheese with veggie sausage, topped with chipotle mayo for a tangy flavor. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!

The New Hartford

$6.00

Egg, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage drizzled with local maple syrup. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Egg and American cheese served on a buttermilk biscuit. A classic! Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!

The Satan's Kingdom

$6.00

A fiery hot sandwich with egg, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese and drizzled with chipotle mayo. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!

Special of the Week - Jamtastic Sandwich

$6.00

Egg, sausage, cream cheese & a habanero bacon jam.

Other

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Two slices of sourdough with smashed avocado topped with everything bagel seasoning, cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of hot honey. Add a fried egg for an extra $1.00! Add Feta or Goat cheese for an extra $.50!

Tater Tots

$4.00

Afternoon

Handhelds

Farmington River Veggie

$12.00

Mushrooms, red pepper, spinach, artichoke hearts coated with a garlic aioli and mozzarella cheese.

Pine Meadow Clubhouse

$14.00

A classic take with turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and basil mayo

The Donald

$14.00

Roast beef slices, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions with a creamy horseradish sauce served on garlic bread.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A creamy, tangy cheese spread grilled to a golden brown perfection.

Birch Lane BLT

$12.00

Caramelized, thick cut, brown sugar bacon with lettuce and tomato topped with basil mayo. Loaded BLT: Add avocado, red onion, and jalapenos for and extra $2.

Patties Pesto Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with basil pesto sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Melt

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, red onion, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato slices and a drizzle of chipotle mayo.

Rueben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a drizzle of Thousand Island dressing.

Weekly Special - Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served with Pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.

Salads

Classic Cesar

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of homemade Cesar dressing.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Crispy buffalo chicken with romaine, egg, tomato, bacon and cheddar cheese served with a side of ranch dressing.

Nutty Nepaug

$12.00

Romaine, goat cheese, walnuts, and cranberries with a side of honey mustard dressing.

The Northwest

$14.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cubed avocado, topped with cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, drizzled with sweet and spicy BBQ with a side of ranch dressing.

Santorini

$12.00

Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives and Feta cheese with a side of Greek dressing.

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Quesadog

$4.00

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$5.00

PB&J Roll Ups

$3.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.49+

Sides

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Family Meal

Bruschetta Chicken

$34.99Out of stock

Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Smoothies

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberries, banana, oat milk, and peanut butter.

Green Goddess

$8.00

Spinach, peaches and mangoes

Pretty In Pink

$8.00

Raspberries and strawberries.

Specialty Smoothie - Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie seasoning, maple syrup, banana & oat milk.

Lemonade

Plain Jane Lemonade

$3.00

Soda & More

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Watermelon Celsius

$3.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.50

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade Celsius

$3.00

Wild Berry Celsius

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bakery Case

Baked Goods

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Poppyseed Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Small Banana Nut Muffin

$1.00

Chocolate Pumpkin Cake Pops

$2.00

Pumpkin cake pop with a chocolate coating.

Large Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Pumpkin Shaped Cake Pop

$2.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Food Case

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$3.00

Fall Pasta w/ Sausage

$4.00+

Served cold.

Meatballs

$2.00

Red Sauce, cheese & a dollop of basil pesto. Served cold.

Eggplant Rollatini

$4.00

Served cold.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Mac & cheese loaded with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served cold.

Roasted Chicken Breast

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast over rice. Served cold.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli

$4.00+

Served cold.

Braised Short Rib Bowl

$14.00

Braised short rib over creamy polenta.

Market Street Meatloaf

$12.00

Beef & sausage with carrots, pepper & onions over mashed potatoes.

Cookie's & Brownies

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate Macademia

$2.00

Mix & Match

$2.00

One double chocolate & one white chocolate macadamia cookie

Almond Macaron

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Macaron

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Hazelnut Brookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

M&M Cookies

$2.00