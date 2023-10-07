Germain's On Main 280 Main St., New Hartford, CT
Beforenoon
Handhelds
Germain's Special
Egg and cheese with veggie sausage, topped with chipotle mayo for a tangy flavor. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!
The New Hartford
Egg, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage drizzled with local maple syrup. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!
Egg & Cheese
Egg and American cheese served on a buttermilk biscuit. A classic! Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!
The Satan's Kingdom
A fiery hot sandwich with egg, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese and drizzled with chipotle mayo. Coffee & Tea are free with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich until the end of October!
Special of the Week - Jamtastic Sandwich
Egg, sausage, cream cheese & a habanero bacon jam.
Other
Afternoon
Handhelds
Farmington River Veggie
Mushrooms, red pepper, spinach, artichoke hearts coated with a garlic aioli and mozzarella cheese.
Pine Meadow Clubhouse
A classic take with turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and basil mayo
The Donald
Roast beef slices, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions with a creamy horseradish sauce served on garlic bread.
Pimento Grilled Cheese
A creamy, tangy cheese spread grilled to a golden brown perfection.
Birch Lane BLT
Caramelized, thick cut, brown sugar bacon with lettuce and tomato topped with basil mayo. Loaded BLT: Add avocado, red onion, and jalapenos for and extra $2.
Patties Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken breast roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with basil pesto sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, red onion, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato slices and a drizzle of chipotle mayo.
Rueben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a drizzle of Thousand Island dressing.
Weekly Special - Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served with Pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo.
Salads
Classic Cesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of homemade Cesar dressing.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy buffalo chicken with romaine, egg, tomato, bacon and cheddar cheese served with a side of ranch dressing.
Nutty Nepaug
Romaine, goat cheese, walnuts, and cranberries with a side of honey mustard dressing.
The Northwest
Romaine, grilled chicken, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cubed avocado, topped with cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, drizzled with sweet and spicy BBQ with a side of ranch dressing.
Santorini
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives and Feta cheese with a side of Greek dressing.
Family Meal
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Smoothies
Lemonade
Soda & More
Bakery Case
Baked Goods
Almond Croissant
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Poppyseed Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Small Banana Nut Muffin
Chocolate Pumpkin Cake Pops
Pumpkin cake pop with a chocolate coating.
Large Blueberry Muffin
Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Pumpkin Shaped Cake Pop
Corn Bread
Food Case
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Fall Pasta w/ Sausage
Served cold.
Meatballs
Red Sauce, cheese & a dollop of basil pesto. Served cold.
Eggplant Rollatini
Served cold.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese loaded with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served cold.
Roasted Chicken Breast
Roasted chicken breast over rice. Served cold.
Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli
Served cold.
Braised Short Rib Bowl
Braised short rib over creamy polenta.
Market Street Meatloaf
Beef & sausage with carrots, pepper & onions over mashed potatoes.
Cookie's & Brownies
Double Chocolate Cookie
White Chocolate Macademia
Mix & Match
One double chocolate & one white chocolate macadamia cookie