gertrude's
COCKTAILS
Spritz
$13.00
Port Tonic
$13.00
White Americano
$13.00
Amaro + Soda
$13.00
Fernet + Cola
$13.00
Aperitif Hour
$13.00
Classic Martini
$14.00
Dirty Gertie
$15.00
Oyster Gibson
$16.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$15.00
Caraway Old Pal
$15.00
NY Sidecar
$15.00
Seder Margarita
$15.00
Vodka Shot
$8.00
Something Subtler
$15.00
Cel-ray Highball
$12.00
Rum-Free Daiquiri
$12.00
Negroni
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
Boulevardier
$14.00
Classic Margarita
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Open Classic
$14.00
Well Drink
$12.00
WINE BTG
BEER + CIDER
SPIRITS
Vodka
$12.00
Tequila
$12.00
Rye
$12.00
Bourbon
$12.00
Dark Rum
$12.00
White Rum
$12.00
Mezcal
$13.00
Neversink Gin
$14.00
Nix Gin
$14.00
Far North Gin
$14.00
Bar Hill Gin
$14.00
Supergay Vodka
$13.00
Square One Vodka
$13.00
ISCO Oyster Vodka
$14.00
Pinhook Whiskey
$13.00
M&H Whiskey
$14.00
Distiller's Arts Scotch
$14.00
Isle of Skye Scotch
$15.00
Applejack
$14.00
Kopke White Port
$14.00
Neversink Apple Aperitif
$15.00
Lelovier Calvados
$18.00
Faccia Brutto Gorini
$16.00
Faccia Brutto Fernet
$16.00
Noveis Bitter
$15.00
Rezabal Vermouth
$15.00
Faccia Brutto Cenebre
$15.00
gertrude's Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 269-0043
605 Carlton Avenue, New York, NY 11238
Closed