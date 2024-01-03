Getaway Motor Cafe
Morning Menu
Seasonal Specialty Drinks
- White Winter Mint
Espresso & steamed milk stirred with white chocolate sauce (contains dairy) & winter mint syrup, garnished with peppermint candy
- Caramel Cookie Brûlée
Espresso & steamed milk stirred with caramel sauce (contains dairy) & a dash of cinnamon, garnished with bruleed sugar
- The Gingerbread Man
Espresso & steamed milk stirred with gingerbread syrup & garnished with tiny gingerbread men (special garnish if ordered for here)
- Caramel Apple Cider$4.00
Caramel swirled with apple cider, garnished with whipped cream and an aromatic cinnamon stick. Enjoy in an Irish coffee mug!
Coffee
- Drip Coffee
Ethiopian Guji light/medium roast. Locally roasted by Driven Coffee, ground with Ditting 807 with Sweet Burrs, and brewed fresh in our Ground Control®
- Shot of Espresso$1.50
Fresh brewed, double shot of espresso
- Latte
Espresso and steamed local whole milk
- Americano
Espresso over hot water
- Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed local whole milk and froth
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed local whole milk
- Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of steamed milk foam
- Cold Brew$4.25
Local cold-brewed coffee served over ice
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
Nitrogen-infused cold-brewed coffee, creamy, dairy-free deliciousness
- Nose Warmer
Espresso and steamed local whole milk with organic maple syrup and garnished with black sea salt. A Getaway original, back on the menu due to popular demands
- Mocha
Espresso and steamed local whole milk with premium Hollander® milk chocolate
- Miel Latte
Espresso and steamed local whole milk with organic honey and cinnamon
Not Coffee
- Hot Chocolate
Steamed local whole milk with premium Hollander® milk chocolate, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Steamer
Steamed local whole milk with your choice of syrup, served with fresh whipped cream
- Chai Tea Latte
Masala Rishi chai comprised of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black pepper, nutmeg & clove with steamed local whole milk
- Matcha Latte
Sweet Rishi matcha tea powder with steamed local whole milk
- London Fog
Rishi earl grey tea steeped in steamed local whole milk and vanilla bean syrup
- Tonic Water
House-made tonic water with notes of citrus and rosemary
- Carver Crush (N/A)
House-made orange dreamsicle sparkling soda with dairy-free orange whip
- Regular Milk$3.00
Cold local whole milk
- Chocolate Milk (12 oz)$3.50
Local whole milk stirred with premium Hollander® milk chocolate
Bakery
- Berry Coffee Cake$3.95Out of stock
One large slice of organic blueberry coffee cake with cinnamon streussel topping
- Pumpkin Bread$3.95Out of stock
One large slice of organic pumpkin bread
- Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread$3.95
One large slice of organic banana bread with chocolate chips
- Cake Pop$2.75
Chocolate or vanilla cake covered with chocolate and sprinkles on a stick
- Caramel Roll$4.25Out of stock
Made from scratch caramel rolls with pecans
- Salted Chocolate Chip Rosemary Cookie$2.75
Featuring Hope Creamery butter, organic all purpose and rye flour from Bakersfield Flour & Whole Grain Milling Company, organic rosemary, sprinkle of sea salt
- Cinnamon Roll Cake (GF)$4.50
Gluten-free, made from scratch, cinnamon roll cake with a fresh cream cheese frosting. Separately packaged
- Crackle Cookie$2.75
Chocolatey and rich, the perfect cross between cookie and brownie! Featuring organic flour and bittersweet chocolate rolled in a light crackly powdered sugar coating
- Muffin$3.95Out of stock
Daily selection, made from scratch muffin
- River Monster Cookie$2.75Out of stock
Featuring candy coated sunflower seeds, natural peanut butter, and local organic rolled oats from Whole Grain Milling Co
- Scone$3.95
Daily selection, made from scratch scone
- Scone (GF)$4.25Out of stock
From-scratch, gluten-free scone. Flavors vary, separately packaged
- Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Made from scratch cinnamon rolls with vanilla glaze
Savory Eats
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Local tortilla, lime-cumin aioli, free-range egg patty, organic spiced black beans, cheddar cheese, organic roasted potatoes, onions & mushrooms served with organic salsa
- Hand Pie$7.00
Puff pastry, free-range scrambled eggs, herb roasted potatoes, Northern Waters Smokehaus sausage, cheddar cheese served with organic salsa
- Turkey Melt$13.00
Organic sourdough bread, chipotle dijon aioli, local turkey, organic red peppers and greens, Wisconsin provolone served with Sunchips
- Quiche$5.95
Organic, from-scratch and served hot. Flavors vary
N/A Canned
Tea
- Jasmine Green Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi Tea - A delicate spring harvest green tea traditionally scented with jasmine blossoms for an enchanting, refreshing cup
- Chamomile Medley Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi tea - Calming golden chamomile blossoms paired with the soothing counterpoints of lemon verbena, lemongrass, and spearmint
- Earl Gray Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi Tea - Full-bodies and smooth with the enlivening floral notes of Calabrian Bergamot Citrus
- English Breakfast Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi Tea - A full-bodied, awakening blend with a rich malty flavor and hints of currants and caramel
- Peppermint Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi Tea - Pure peppermint leaves refresh and soothe both palate and mind
- Blueberry Hibisucus Hot Tea$3.25
Organic Rishi tea - Luscious blueberries with refreshing hibiscus, rich red rooibos and sumptuous elderberries
Retail Menu
Merchandise
- Retro Diner Mug$20.00
Made by one of the best porcelain manufacturers in the world. Commercial grade and durable
- Fellow® To-Go Tumbler w/Slide Top$32.00
Sleek Fellow® 12 oz tumbler for hot or iced beverages. Leakproof with slide top. Bring in your tumbler (or any tumbler) for 25 cents off your coffee drink
- Coffee Beans$15.95
We work with local businesses whenever possible, and Driven Coffee is one of our favorite partners! They roast excellent coffee 10 minutes away in Chaska.
- Black Logo Sweatshirt$30.00
Unisex & super comfy! Features a crew neck, long sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton.
- Black Logo T-Shirt$20.00
Unisex & just as comfy as the sweatshirt, especially in summer! Features a crew neck and superior combed and ring-spun cotton.