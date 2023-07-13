Gumbo To Geaux 500 mineral trace Hoover, AL 35216
The AndyGator
$14.56
10 oz all Beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our Signature Abita Andygator Remoulade
The Swamp Monster
$14.56
10 oz All Beef Burger on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato topped with Swiss Cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Our Signature Bacon Jam, and Homemade Swamp Sauce
The Gumbo Dawg
$14.56
Alabama meets Louisiana with this hoagie! A grilled Conecuh Sausage topped with grilled peppers and onions, topped with our Remolaude Sauce and fried okra!
