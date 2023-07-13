Gumbos

Seafood Gumbo

$7.28+

Roux Based Louisiana favorite with chicken, Conecuh sausage, crab meat, and shrimp topped with rice and green onions

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$6.24+

A Roux Based Louisiana Favorite with chicken and Conecuh Sausage topped with rice and green onions

Sandwiches and Dawgs

The AndyGator

$14.56

10 oz all Beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our Signature Abita Andygator Remoulade

The Swamp Monster

$14.56

10 oz All Beef Burger on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato topped with Swiss Cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Our Signature Bacon Jam, and Homemade Swamp Sauce

The Gumbo Dawg

$14.56

Alabama meets Louisiana with this hoagie! A grilled Conecuh Sausage topped with grilled peppers and onions, topped with our Remolaude Sauce and fried okra!

Creole Thangs

Shrimp and Grits

$18.72
Pasta Tricie

$15.60
Crawfish Quesadilla

$15.60
Red Beans and Rice

$14.56

Sweet Treats and Drinks

Boozy Bread Pudding

$7.28

Coke

$3.12

Sprite

$3.12

Sweet Tea

$3.12

Unsweet Tea

$3.12

Diet Coke

$3.12

Hurricane Punch

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.12

$5.00

Fried to the Side

ChacheFries

$5.20

Fried Okra

$6.24

Onion Rings

$7.28

For the Kiddos

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.57

Kid Hamburger

$7.57

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid Hot Dog

$6.24

PB&J

$6.24