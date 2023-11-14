GG's Bistro 540 S Coast Hwy suite 108
Appetizers
Salads
Lunch
- Gyro Pita$17.00
- Chicken Pita$17.00
- Falafel Pita$16.00
- Veggie Pita$16.00
- Gyro Rice Bowl$20.00
Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno - sour cream dressing
- Shrimp Rice Bowl$20.00
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno - sour cream dressing
- Battered Fish Bowl$20.00
Battered fried cod fish, rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno - sour cream dressing
- Chicken Rice Bowl$19.00
- Veggie Rice Bowl$18.00
Mixed veggies, rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno - sour cream dressing
- Veggie Burger$15.00
- Bistro Burger$17.00
- Mediterranean Burger$17.00
- Extra Burger Patty$12.00
- Beef Pita$17.00
Pastas
Kebabs
Gluten Free
- GF Avocado Crevette$22.00
Two avocado halves filled with grilled shrimp homemade creamy dressing
- GF Hummus Trio$15.00
Olive, cilantro, jalapeno hummus, gluten free bread & celery
- GF Smoky Eggplant Dip$13.00
Roasted eggplant, garlic yogurt, tomatoes, onions served chilled & pita bread
- GF Eggplant Dolmas$16.00
Dried eggplant skins filled with spiced rice & cooked in olive oil tomato broth
- GF Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil & lemon dressing
- GF Small Mediterranean Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil & lemon dressing
- GF Caprese$15.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, balsamic dressing
- GF Steak Salad$27.00
Mixed greens, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, sweet corn, spicy pecans, grilled aspargus,egg, mustard- horseradish- balsamic dressing
- GF Arugula Goat Cheese Salad$17.00
Arugula, fresh goat cheese, beets, melon, cranberries, walnuts side balsamic dressing
- GF Wedge Salad$16.00
Baby iceberg lettuce, Gorgonzola, crispy bacon, red grapes, pumpkin seeds, green onions, dates, lemon olive oil dressing
- GF Spaghetti Bolonaise$22.00
Homemade tomato - meat sauce
- GF Pasta Primavera$19.00
Spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, garlic, sauteed in olive oil & marinara
- GF Spaghetti Alfredo Chicken$19.00
Sauteed Chicken tossed in creamy garlic & parmesan cheese sauce
- GF Pesto Shrimp$22.00
Pesto sauce, shrimp, olives, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese
- GF Seafood Pasta$32.00
Shrimps, mussels, squid & clams sauteed with a splash of white wine -tomato broth, olive oil, garlic, served on spaghetti
- GF Mediterranean King Salmon$42.00
Charbroiled king salmon filet, spinach, red & yellow peppers, asparagus, feta cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glazea
- GF Sea Bass$44.00
Charbroiled chilean sea bass filet served on a bed with mushroom- spinach, mashed potatoes
- Cioppino$35.00
Shrimp, mussels, clams, sea bass, squid served in a tomato-garlic broth
- GF Doner (Gyro) Plate$32.00
Thinly sliced gyro meat served with rice pilaf, GG's yogurt dressing & gluten free bread
- GF Ali Nazik$32.00
Seasoned minced lamb on roasted eggplant puree, garlic yogurt, topped with GG's tomato sauce, rice pilaf
- GF Baby Lamb Chops$44.00
Grilled baby lamb chops & rice pilaf
- GF Steak Filet Mignon$45.00
Grilled filet mignon with Cafe de Paris sauce & mashed potatoes
- GF Adana Skewers$32.00
Served with rice pilaf, sumak onions, GG's yogurt dressing, & gluten free bread
- GF Chicken Skewers$30.00
Served with rice pilaf, sumak onions, GG's yogurt dressing, & gluten free bread
- GF Beef Filet Mignon Skewers$37.00
Served with rice pilaf, sumak onions, GG's yogurt dressing, & gluten free bread
- GF Gyro Rice Bowl$20.00
Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno- sour cream dressing
- GF Shimp rice Bowl$20.00
Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno- sour cream dressing
- GF Chicken Rice Bowl$19.00
Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno- sour cream dressing
- GF Veggie Rice Bowl$18.00
Rice, cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, side jalapeno- sour cream dressing