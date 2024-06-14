Ghost Crab Pizza
Food
Starter
Salad
Sandwich
- Oliviana Sandwich
Smoked ham, hot cappy, genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone; topped with tomato, roasted red pepper, green pepper, red onion, mayo, cherry pepper relish and arugula$14.00
- Meatball Parm Sandwich
Italian seasoned and roasted meatballs, layered with homemade marinara, topped with seasoned pecorino romana and provolone, then toasted$14.00
- Ghost Crab Roll Sandwich
Grilled and toasted baguette loaded with our ice-cold, house-made Florida style crab salad; Fresh crab, roasted red pepper, tomato, scallions, garlic, minced jalapeno, fresh squeezed lemon$16.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian seasoned and slow-roasted beef, thinly sliced and steeped in au-jus, piled on and finished with a mild blend of giardiniera$14.00
- Caprese Sandwich
Thick cut local tomatos, mozzerella, fresh basil, arugula, pesto, cracked pepper, olive oil and a balsamic glaze$12.00
Extras
Pizza
Build Your Own
- Traditional 12"
Homeade San Marzano tomato sauce and Grande whole milk mozzerella$16.00
- White 12"
Garlic, oilve oil and Grande whole milk mozzerella (no tomato sauce)$17.00
- Traditional 16"
Homeade San Marzano tomato sauce and Grande whole milk mozzerella$20.00
- White 16"
Garlic, oilve oil and Grande whole milk mozzerella (no tomato sauce)$21.00
- Gluten Free - Traditional 10"
Homeade San Marzano tomato sauce and Grande whole milk mozzerella$19.00
- Gluten Free - White 10"
Garlic, oilve oil and Grande whole milk mozzerella (no tomato sauce)$20.00
12" Specialty Pizzas
- Ghost Crab Rangoon 12"
Our signature pie - layers of Ghost Crab Dip with blue crab, artichoke, jalapenos, charred scallions, mozzerella, and sweet thai chili sauce$25.00
- Truffle Pig 12"
White style with mushrooms, truffled ricotta, garlic,and thyme - finished with prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesa and 30a Olive oil truffle oil$28.00
- Bee Sting 12"
Traditional style-with pepperoni, sliced jalapenos, garlic and hot honey$23.00
- Meat Sweats 12"
Traditional style loaded with cup and char pepperoni, italian sausage, meatball, and bacon$24.00
- Margherita 12"
Homeade San Marzano tomato sauce, Grande whole milk mozzerella, fresh tomatoes and basil$21.00
- BLT 12"
Spinach, Bacon, Fresh tomato, Garlic$23.00
- Formaggi 12"
Blend of fresh mozzerella, shaved parmesan, smokedgruyere, finished with piped ricotta, garlic, EVOO and fresh herbs$24.00
16" Specialty Pizzas
- Ghost Crab Rangoon 16"
Our signature pie - layers of Ghost Crab Dip with blue crab, artichoke, jalapenos, charred scallions, mozzerella, and sweet thai chili sauce$32.00
- Truffle Pig 16"
White style with mushrooms, truffled ricotta, garlic,and thyme - finished with prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesa and 30a Olive oil truffle oil$35.00
- Bee Sting 16"
Traditional style-with pepperoni, sliced jalapenos, garlic and hot honey$29.00
- Meat Sweats 16"
Traditional style loaded with cup and char pepperoni, italian sausage, meatball, and bacon$31.00
- Margherita 16"
Homeade San Marzano tomato sauce, Grande whole milk mozzerella, fresh tomatoes and basil$26.00
- BLT 16"
Spinach, Bacon, Fresh tomato, Garlic$28.00
- Formaggi 16"
Blend of fresh mozzerella, shaved parmesan, smokedgruyere, finished with piped ricotta, garlic, EVOO and fresh herbs$31.00
10" Gluten Free Pizzas
Drinks
Fountain Drink
Bottled Drink
Wine
- Prosecco (Lamarca) 375ml$21.00
- Prosecco (Lamarca) 750ml$38.00
- Cabernet (J Lohr) 375ml$24.00
- Cabernet (J Lohr) 750ml$45.00
- Pinot Noir (Coppola) 375ml$24.00
- Pinot Noir (Coppola) 750ml$45.00
- Chardonay (Clos du Bois) 375ml$21.00
- Chardonay (Clos du Bois) 750ml$38.00
- Sauvignon Blanc (Whitehaven) 375ml$22.00
- Sauvignon Blanc (Whitehaven) 750ml$42.00
- Rose (Bruno Lefon) 750ml$42.00
Beer +
Merchandise
- TShirt - Light Grey Inlet Beach)$22.00
- TShirt - Dark Grey (Inlet Beach)$22.00
- TShirt - White (Scary Good)$22.00
- Tshirt - Black (Scary Good)$22.00
- Sweatshirt - Black (Crab Logo)$38.00
- Sweatshirt - Grey (Inlet Beach)$38.00
- Waterbottle$25.00
- Hat - Black with white logo$25.00
- Hat - Grey with white logo$25.00
- Hat - Black with rope$25.00
- Hat - All Black$25.00
- Cup - 40oz Tumbler with Straw$55.00
- Cup - 30oz Tumbler$33.00
- Cup - 20oz Tumbler with Straw$35.00
- Skinny Can Cooler$30.00