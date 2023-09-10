We are closed for the 4th of July! Normal business will resume on July 5th.
GH Pasta Co
Food
Pasta
Bucatini
$18.00
Puttanesca, Anchovy, Capers, Olives, Tomato Sauce, Pangrattato
Daily Pasta
$18.50
Garganelle, prawns, fresno chilis, creme fraishe, lemon and mint
Fusilli
$17.50
Pesto, Parmesan, Walnuts
Gemelli
$18.50
Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan
Rigatoni
$17.50
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Burrata
Tagliatelle
$18.50
green and yellow squash, creme fraiche, lemon and mint
Tonnarelli
$17.50
Pepper, Truffle, Parmesan
Spaghetti
$18.00
Tomato, Bolognese, Mint, Parsley
Combo
$4.00
Soda or a San Pellegrino plus a small garlic bread
Kids Pasta
$13.00
Butter or Tomato
Raw Pasta
$5.00
Rigatoni No Burrata
$17.00
Salad and Other
Cookie
$4.00Out of stock
Fried Oyster
$15.00Out of stock
Calabrian Chili Aioli
Kale
$11.00
Kale, Anchovy Aioli, Parmesan
Marble Potatoes
$11.00Out of stock
Calabrian Chili Aioli
Garlic Bread
$7.00
Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Chive
Side Of Cheese
$1.00
Chicken Sandwich
$14.00Out of stock
Fried Brussels Sprouts
$9.00Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts, Fish Sauce, Rice Vinegar, Garlic
Corn
$10.00
Beverage
Beer
GH Pasta Co Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 402-6210
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM