Popular Items

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Chive

Gemelli

Gemelli

$18.50

Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan

Daily Pasta

$18.50

Garganelle, prawns, fresno chilis, creme fraishe, lemon and mint

Food

Pasta

Bucatini

Bucatini

$18.00

Puttanesca, Anchovy, Capers, Olives, Tomato Sauce, Pangrattato

Daily Pasta

$18.50

Garganelle, prawns, fresno chilis, creme fraishe, lemon and mint

Fusilli

Fusilli

$17.50

Pesto, Parmesan, Walnuts

Gemelli

Gemelli

$18.50

Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$17.50

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Burrata

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle

$18.50

green and yellow squash, creme fraiche, lemon and mint

Tonnarelli

Tonnarelli

$17.50

Pepper, Truffle, Parmesan

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$18.00

Tomato, Bolognese, Mint, Parsley

Combo

Combo

$4.00

Soda or a San Pellegrino plus a small garlic bread

Kids Pasta

$13.00

Butter or Tomato

Raw Pasta

$5.00

Rigatoni No Burrata

$17.00

Salad and Other

Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster

$15.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili Aioli

Kale

Kale

$11.00

Kale, Anchovy Aioli, Parmesan

Marble Potatoes

Marble Potatoes

$11.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili Aioli

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Chive

Side Of Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts, Fish Sauce, Rice Vinegar, Garlic

Corn

$10.00

Beverage

N/A

Soda

$2.50

Flavored Pelligrino

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Beer

GH Lager

$8.00

Rainier

$3.50Out of stock

Lager | 16oz

White Claw

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon, Mango, Tangerine, Watermelon

Wine

Chardonnay

$10.00Out of stock

Sparkling Red Wine

$5.00Out of stock

Sparkling White Wine

$5.00Out of stock

Rose

$7.00Out of stock