Giacomo's Bread & More 2236 Maple Ave.
Salad
- Giacomo's Salad$4.25
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese and one dressing
- Chef Salad$6.10
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, ham, turkey, tomatoes, onion and two dressings
- Antipasto Salad$4.25
Iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, tomatoes, mild peppers, black olives, pepperoncini, two dressings
- Mediterranean Salad$6.70
Mixed greens, feta cheese, artichokes, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, one dressing
- Spinach Salad$6.60
Fresh baby spinach, sliced boiled egg, red onion, crispy bacon and one dressing
- Chicken Salad Plate$11.50
Our chunky chicken salad on a bed of lettuce served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese and tomato
- Tuna Salad Plate$9.50
Our fresh tuna salad on a bed of lettuce served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese and tomato
- Honey Garlic Spin Salad$11.50
- Giant Salad$24.00
Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$8.65
Italian ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oregano, and Italian dressing on ciabatta
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
American and provolone cheeses grilled on tomato basil bread
- Philly Sub$10.00
Roast beef, provolone cheese, tri-Colored peppers and onions grilled on ciabatta
- Meatball Sub$10.00
Home made meatballs, Adornetto's Family sauce, mozzarella cheese on ciabatta
- Reuben$8.40
Choice of meat, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, grilled on Jewish Rye
- Giacomo's Club$10.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, grilled country French bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Veggie Sub$7.15
Tri-colored peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing on ciabatta
- BLT$8.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo toasted on choice of bread
- American Sub$10.00
Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo
- PB&J$5.50
Peanut butter, strawberry jelly served on whole wheat bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
House made chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Corned Beef Sandwich$9.95
Corned beef on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
House made egg salad on your choice of bread on your choice of toppings
- Ham Sandwich$7.50
Sliced ham on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Ham Salad Sandwich$7.50
House made ham salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$7.40
House made pimento cheese on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Roast beef on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Salami Sandwich$9.00
Sliced salami on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Turkey Sandwich$7.50
Sliced turkey on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.00
House made tuna salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Chicken Philly$11.50
Half Sandwiches
- Half Italian Sub$5.15
Italian ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oregano, and Italian dressing on ciabatta
- Half Grilled Cheese$4.50
American and provolone cheeses grilled on tomato basil bread
- Half Philly Sub$6.00
Roast beef, provolone cheese, tri-Colored peppers and onions grilled on ciabatta
- Half Meatball$6.00
Home made meatballs, Adornetto's Family sauce, mozzarella cheese on ciabatta
- Half Reuben$4.70
Choice of meat, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, grilled on Jewish Rye
- Half Giacomo's Club$7.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, grilled country French bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Half Veggie Sub$5.00
Tri-colored peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing on ciabatta
- Half BLT$5.95
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo toasted on choice of bread
- Half American Sub$6.00
Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo
- Half PB & J$4.00
Peanut butter, strawberry jelly served on whole wheat bread
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
House made chunky chicken salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Corned Beef Sandwich$7.00
Corned beef on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Egg Salad Sandwich$5.50
House made egg salad on your choice of bread on your choice of toppings
- Half Ham Sandwich$5.75
Sliced ham on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Ham Salad Sandwich$5.50
House made ham salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich$5.50
House made pimento cheese on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Roast Beef Sandwich$7.00
Roast beef on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Salami Sandwich$5.75
Sliced salami on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Turkey Sandwich$5.75
Sliced turkey on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.50
House made tuna salad on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Bacon and Egg on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
Scrambled Egg on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Ham and Egg on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Sausage and Egg on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
- Turkey and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Turkey and Egg on your choice of bread with your choice of toppings
Soups
- Tomato Basil Cup$6.00
A customer favorite! Creamy tomato basil soup.
- Beef Vegetable Cup$6.00
Soup with beef, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, lima beans, green beans, potatoes, celery and tomatoes.
- Potato Soup Cup$6.00Out of stock
House made potato soup
- Chicken Dumpling Cup$6.00Out of stock
Hand made dumplings with creamy chicken soup
- Chicken Bowtie Cup$6.00
Creamy soup over bowtie pasta with chicken, carrot, onion, cellery.
- Chicken Tortilla Cup$6.00
Creamy, cheesy chicken soup with black beans, corn, tri-colored peppers, onion, tomato, green onion and topped with fresh fried tortillas
- Tomato Basil Quart$18.00
A customer favorite! Creamy tomato basil soup.
- Beef Vegetable Quart$18.00
Soup with beef, corn, cabbage, carrots, onions, lima beans, green beans, potatoes, celery and tomatoes.
- Chicken Dumpling Quart$18.00Out of stock
Hand made dumplings with creamy chicken soup
- Chicken Bowtie Quart$18.00
Creamy soup over bowtie pasta with chicken, carrot, onion, cellery.
- Chicken Tortilla Quart$18.00
Creamy, cheesy chicken soup with black beans, corn, tri-colored peppers, onion, tomato, green onion and topped with fresh fried tortillas
- Potato Soup Quart$18.00Out of stock
House made potato soup
- Beef & Noodle Cup$6.00Out of stock
Home made beef and noodle soup
- Chicken Noodle Cup$6.00Out of stock
House made chicken noodle soup
- Cheddar Broccoli Cup$6.00Out of stock
House made cheddar and broccoli soup
- Cream of Mushroom Cup$6.00Out of stock
House made cream of mushroom soup
- Ham and Bean Cup$6.00Out of stock
House made ham and bean soup
- Special Soup Cup$6.00Out of stock
- Beef and Noodle Quart$18.00Out of stock
Home made beef and noodle soup
- Chicken Noodle Quart$18.00Out of stock
House made chicken noodle soup
- Cheddar Broccoli Quart$18.00Out of stock
House made cheddar and broccoli soup
- Cream of Mushroom Quart$18.00Out of stock
House made cream of mushroom soup
- Ham and Bean Quart$18.00Out of stock
House made ham and bean soup
- Special Soup Quart$18.00Out of stock
Cookies
- Sugar Cookie$2.25
- Chocolate Chip$2.25
- No Bake$2.25
- Oatmeal Raisin$2.25
- Peanut butter No Bake$2.25
- Raisin Filled$2.25
- Short Bread$2.25
- Snickerdoodle$2.25
- Thumb Print$1.10
- Giacomint$2.25
House made peppermint paddy
- Specialty Cookie$2.25
- Double Chocolate Chip$2.25Out of stock
- Biscotti$1.95
- Ginger Snap$2.25Out of stock
- Orange Cookie$2.25Out of stock
- Pumpkin$2.25Out of stock
- 12 Mini Cookies$6.50
- Crinkle$2.25
- Peanut Butter$2.25
- M&M$2.25
Deli Counter
- Spinach Pasta Salad$9.25
Rotini with spinach, roasted red peppers, smoked mozzarella with a parmesan vinagrette
- Fruit Salad$7.95
Pineapple, grapes, honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries and blueberries
- Pinto Bean Salad$6.95
Pinto beans, green onions, cellery and tri-colored peppers with a lemony dressing
- Chicken Salad$11.25
Hous made chunky chicken salad
- Ham Salad$8.95
House made
- Egg Salad$7.95
House made egg salad
- Penne Pasta Salad$6.95
Penne noodles with peas, pimentos, green onions, celery and a creamy dressing
- Western Bean Salad$8.95
Black beans, kidney beans, cannolini beans, corn, green onions, cilantro in a smokey chipotle dressing
- Pimento Cheese$7.95
House made pimento cheese
- Cole Slaw$5.75
House made
- Broccoli Salad$9.50
Broccoli, raisins, bacon, red onion in a sweet vinagrette
- Southwest Pasta Salad$7.95Out of stock
Rotini with green chilis, green onions, pimentos, celery, green olives, pepper jack cheese in a creamy southwest dressing
- Potato Salad$7.50Out of stock
House made potato salad
- Turkey Grape Salad$7.95Out of stock
Turkey, green and red grapes, walnuts, celery, green onion with a curry dressing
- Tuna Salad$8.95
House made tuna salad
- Garlic Butter$5.00
- Baked Beans$6.25
- Pepperoni$6.40
- Tabouli$6.95
Bread
- Tomato Basil Round$5.50
- Tomato Basil Long$6.50
- Country French Round$3.50
- Country French Long$4.50
- Bob's Rye Round$3.50
- Bob's Rye Long$4.50
- Traditional Italian$4.50
- Jewish Rye$4.50
- Whole Wheat Long$4.95
- Sour Dough$4.50
- Whole Wheat Raisin Walnut$6.25
- Irish Soda$5.75Out of stock
- Baguette$3.25
- Ciabatta$1.65
- Hero Buns$0.90
- Silver Dollar Rolls$3.65Out of stock
- Hamburger Buns 4ct$1.95
- Hamburger Bun 8ct$2.75
- Hamburger Bun 12ct$4.25
- Hard Rolls$0.75Out of stock
- Focaccia$7.95Out of stock
- .5 Tom Basil Round$2.85
- .5 Tom Basil Long$3.35
- .5 C. French Round$1.85
- .5 C. French Long$2.35
- .5 Bobs Rye Long$1.85
- .5 Traditional Italian$2.35
- .5 Jewish Rye Long$2.35
- .5 Wheat Long$3.25
- .5 Raisin Walnut$3.25
Beverages
Cakes
- Coffee Cake$8.95
- White Cake$16.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$16.00Out of stock
- German Chocolate$16.00Out of stock
- Raspberry Cake$16.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake Plain$15.95Out of stock
- Carrot Cake w/ Nuts$16.95Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry Cake$16.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cake$16.00Out of stock
- Hoho Cake$16.00Out of stock
- Angel Food$9.50Out of stock
- Peanut Butter$16.00Out of stock
Cupcakes / Muffins
Extras
- Garlic Toast$1.85
- Small Bag of Chips$0.80
- Side Fruit$1.85
- Side Cottage Cheese$1.85
- Side Pasta Salad$1.85
- Parfait$4.75
- Toast$1.50
- Side of Pepperoncini$0.70
- Pickle Spear$1.00
- Italian Dressing$0.85
- French Dressing$0.85
- Ranch Dressing$0.85
- Mediterranean Dressing$0.85
- Raspberry Dressing$0.85
- Italian Pint$5.50
- French Pint$5.50
- Ranch Pint$5.50
- Mediterranean Pint$5.85
- Raspberry Pint$5.50
- Meatball$1.35
Pastries
Retail
- Adornetto's Collectable$20.00
- Large Bag Chips$4.25
Made locally
- Jose Madrid Salsa$5.00
Made locally
- Maria Adornetto's Seasoning$6.50
Made locally by the owners of Maria Adornetto's
- Polish Pottery
- Cheese Crock$8.00
- Salted Carmel Pretzels$3.50+
Made locally by Mary Lynn Yoder
- Seasoned Pretzels$3.50+
Made locally by Mary Lynn Yoder
- Rice Crackers$4.00
- Billy Jim's Seasoning$8.00
Made locally by Bill Byrd
- Uncle Killers Seasoning$9.99
- Dry Pasta$3.00/lb
- Cheeseball$10.00
- Pint of Spag. Sauce$4.95