Giacomo’s Italian Restaurant 740 N Wolf Rd
Appetizers
- Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms$13.95
Stuffed with our own special blend of seasoned breading, mild sausage and goat cheese.
- Amanda's Fried calamari$15.95
Lightly battered fresh tender calamari served with lemons and marinana sauce
- Antipasto Italiano$14.95
Salami, prosciutto, cappicola, imported Italian cheese, olives, red roasted peppers and homemade giardiniers.
- Giacomo's Seafood Sampler$24.95
Fried Calamari, 2 baked clams and 4 fried shrimp.
- Fried Mozzarella Twists$12.95
Homemade pasta dough, filled with mozzarella cheese. A new "twist" to the traditional cheese sticks! (Served with Creamy Vodka Sauce)
- Paesano Pesce salad$18.95
Octopus, shrimp, calamari, onion & celery over a bed of lettuce and served with a Sicilian lemon dressing.
- Baked Clams$20.95+
- Stuffed Artichoke$12.95
Giacomo's own Sicilian breading, spices and cheeses.
- Cozze Saute$17.95
Steamed black mussels sautéed with your choice of sauce: garlic and oil or fresh tomato sauce.
Pasta
Salad
Sides
Pasta Di Casa
- Cavatelli$17.95
Small tube shaped pasta made from a ricotta cheese semolina flour and potatoes dough, with your choice of sauce.
- Manicotti$18.95
Flat pasta, rolled a d filled with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
- Gnocchi$17.95
- Meat Lasagna$21.95
- Cannelloni$18.95
Pasta Di Mare
- Zuppa Di Pesce$30.95
Octopus, shrimp, clams, black mussels and scallops in a fresh tomato sauce, served over linguini
- Grigliata Di Pesce$29.95
Grilled calamari, octopus and shrimp in our own Sicilian marinade. Served with side of Pasta
- Shrimp and Scallop Portobello$29.95
Shrimp, scallops and marinated portobello mushrooms over risotto in a garlic &oil, white wine sauce with a touch of fresh tomato.
- Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$27.95
Lobster filled ravioli with sautéed shrimp in a rich creamy vodka sauce.
- Capellini Positano$29.95
Angel hair pasta with scallops, shrimp & baby clams in a fresh tomato, garlic, onion and basil sauce.
- Pennette Mediterraneo$27.95
Penne pasta with shrimp, prosciutto, mushrooms, peas & parmigian cheese in a garlic cream sauce.
- Capellini con Broccoli & Shrimp$25.95
Fresh broccoli and shrimp sautéed and tossed with angel hair in a garlic and oil sauce.
- Linguini with Clam sauce$25.95
Fresh clams sautéed with your choice of sauce
- Linguini con Scampi$25.95
Shrimp, fresh tomato, garlic, onion and basil sautéed over linguini.